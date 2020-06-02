During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Newsmakers > 9 Inspiring Celebrity Moms Share Magical Moments With Their Kids On Insta During Lockdown
celebrity moms

9 Inspiring Celebrity Moms Share Magical Moments With Their Kids On Insta During Lockdown

Posted: June 2, 2020
Tags:

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.

Meet 9 inspiring women who have shared their personal life with kids on Instagram, giving us a peek into their mommy life. Check it out!

Has the lockdown made your child a tiny little monster (even if truly adorable) with never ending hunger for snacks?

You are definitely not alone in this; however there are some mothers who aren’t looking for a wall to bang their heads on…YET.

Here is a list of 9 truly inspiring women who are have some ultra sweet mommy moments during the lockdown, and shared them on their Instagram handles.

Maybe some of us can take inspiration and share some of our children’s cute and crazy antics online as well? We all desperately need a good laugh right now.

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza has been posting adorable pictures of herself and her son Izzan throughout the lockdown. After becoming the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award and donating her prize money last month, she has been giving us all a reason to smile with pictures of her super cute son.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has been an inspiration for all young girls ever since she adopted her eldest daughter at a young age of 21. Now this gorgeous mommy of two is quite active on her social handles, sharing amazing workouts and yoga routines as well as some antics of her two daughters. We have to admit, they are a beautiful family.

Mandira Bedi

Another fitness enthusiast and all rounder, Mandira has been sharing some quality times that she has been spending with her son during the lockdown, from art projects to dance parties and cooking together.

Mindy Kaling

If you are like me and are obsessed with the legendary sitcom The Office, you probably already love Mindy. The creator of the recent ‘Never Have I Ever’ on Netflix is very active on IG, and although she does not post many pictures of her daughter, she does share amazing motherhood tips, like recipes that will appeal to young children and amazing recommendations on her favourite children’s books to read for bedtime, as well as insightful thoughts on parenting.

Padmalakshmi

Celebrity Chef and model Padmalakshmi has garnered much appreciation from her followers on her fitness and cooking tips on her IG. However her recent post is being much loved by everyone for her patience and understanding of her daughter during the quarantine period.

Laxmi Agarwal

Social Activist and Founder of The Laxmi Foundation regularly shares lovely photos and videos of her and her daughter Pihu having fun. Her IG is super uplifting, and proof that even when the entire world thinks that your life is over, you can still enjoy every small and big joys of life.

Tahera Kashyap

Author and popular internet personality Taheera Kashyap wrote this hilarious but totally relatable caption while sharing a pic of her children. Her caption read, “Kids bring happiness …true … but uniformed kids bring even more joy to mothers!! Kab khulega school! Kab aayenge woh din”

Shweta Tiwari

Television star Shweta Tiwari says, “My Kids mean the world to me. I am the world’s proudest mom, Ow ya and an actor too.” in her IG bio. With a bio like that you can expect some adorable mother-children content, and she doesn’t disappoint. She has even become a barber during the lockdown and can be seen cutting the hair for her son.

Tara Sharma Saluja

Actress and host of The Tara Sharma Show is arguably the original ‘yummy mummy’ celebrity of Bollywood. Her show which started in 2011 revolves around the journey of motherhood, parenting and family relationships. Her Instagram therefore is filled with cute moments of her life with two sons. She also shares her thoughts about parenting during lockdown.

Liked This Post?

Get our weekly Relationships Blast - all the best posts on Relationships in one place! Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads!    

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Asefa Hafeez

Asefa writes about the lives of women in smaller towns of India. Her interest include

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Indian women celebrities

15 Indian Women Celebrities Who Use Their Powerful Voice For Those Who Can’t Speak Up

Sania Mirza Gets Trolled For Not Taking Care Of Son’s & Husband’s Diet! When Will Schooling Moms Stop?

“I Am Pregnant And That’s Not A Disease,” Sania Mirza Slams Trolls On Twitter

Sania Mirza: From 'Pakistan Ki Bahu' To 'India Ki Beti' Again

When Sania Mirza Turns ‘India Ki Beti’ Again From ‘Pakistan Ki Bahu’

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

Anushka Sharma Trolled For Not Having Baby After Hardik Pandya Announces Fiancee’s Pregnancy
nagging wife
A Woman Is Not Born A Nagging Wife; An Inconsiderate Husband Makes Her One
An Open Letter To Every MIL Who Made Her DIL Feel Incompetent, Wrong And Basically Unloved
Your Mum Is NOT A Super Woman So, Stop Over-Glorifying Motherhood, It Hurts Her As Much As You!

Best Loved Stories

I Am Married But, I Keep Getting Attracted To Younger Men [#ReachOutThursday]

symptoms of cancer in women

Today On World Cancer Day, Pledge To Catch 10 Symptoms Of Cancer In Women Early

What Do We Teach Our Daughters?

8 Things Every Newly Married Indian Woman Should Do

Women's Day Contest

Celebrating Girls, Celebrating Women Contest