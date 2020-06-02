A Thank You Note For All Those Who Make Memes, Tik Tok Videos And The Jokes

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
While I know the people who post inspiring videos, cooking videos, self-help videos and the likes, I know these people do not make me laugh.
Today is one of those days when I finally succeeded to stay away from my phone and social media since morning. I thought I might as well use this time in doing something I like so I am writing.
The reason why I actually thought I would take a break from social media is ,of late it has become very stressful along with being superficial. It induces so much pressure, especially since the lockdown.
Every one posting so much about their achievements. Cooking videos, work out videos, art work and several ways of productivity. Everyone seems to be learning something new.
I really don’t know how they do it. I am wiped out by the end of the day and feel very guilty that I could not achieve anything.
I know everything is not as rosy as it looks but still it is aggravating.
But social media has an other side too. The jokes, the memes, the viral videos, the tik tok videos and the messages which ask everyone not to use Tik Tok because it’s Chinese. They really give us the much needed break.
Some just make us laugh , some make us smirk because they are silly but mostly they give us a good laugh. We suddenly become positive and start sharing the jokes with our friends. We forget about the bad news the news channels are continuously giving.
When I was small, and would read the cartoons daily in the newspaper,or watch the comedy serial on Doordarshan, I knew who is the creator. I would thank him/her for the laugh.
But the jokes which we get as forwards are from an unknown person. He must be ridiculed for wasting his time. He must be called names for being on the job 24/7. But he risks all that to makes these jokes.
The memes are so relevant and so to the point. And I like the way they use the pictures of the comedians from the movie industry for the memes.
Yes, Tik Tok should not be used ,but till the time we become ‘Aatmanirbhar’ and make our own equivalent, we can enjoy the funny videos.
This post is to thank those guys and tell them that when the going gets tough, you make us smile.
So I will go back to social media, albeit for less number of hours, because even though social media is fake ,the timely laughs and funniness are real.
Keep going folks. Bring in the humor
Image Credit: Pexels
