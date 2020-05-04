Is The Work From Home Model The New Normal & Does It Make Sense For All?

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
The work from home model is being seen as the right way forward, after its adoption during the pandemic. But will it solve all our problems?
The other day, I got a call from my sister who seemed to be in a fix. She was contemplating shifting to our hometown, and turned to me for my take on the same.
“Apa, I am thinking of taking a transfer to Bhubaneshwar…”
Before she could continue, I danced with joy; as it was the sweetest thing I had heard in years. The reason was my mother, who was definitely going to get some company with my sister’s not-so-predicted move.
No sooner than this thought occurred to me, I realized my mistake and asked her, “What made you take such a decision?”
Swallowing a lump in her throat she added, “Now that our company has come up with a plan to implement work from home for its employees, we thought, what’s the point of staying in a metro like Pune and paying a rent of Rs. 25000 per month? If we go back to Bhubaneswar, we can stay at our home and that would be much more beneficial for us.”
Her answer took me by surprise and I started to ponder over this issue. My curiosity propelled me to read further about it and I came to know that indeed, many of India’s top IT giants are in the process of implementing this new model, wherein they will be asking 75% of their workforce to work from home.
These firms have been exploring this option and with forced lockdown due to COVID 19, they now have a clearer picture of how to execute it efficiently in the long run.
As per industry veterans, the work from home model has lots of advantages such as:
However rosy it may sound, like every other model this too will have its flaws which can’t be ignored altogether, such as:
We have heard it all, but what rules our heart is definitely the thought of, working in our lazy space, typing in our cozy clothes and snuggling up with our loved ones!
Image via Canva
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A former Banking and SAP professional, I love scribbling my thoughts. Mother to two boys,
Brightest Star: She Left Us But Continues To Shine In Our Hearts
Can I Travel Alone On Our City Streets? The Confessions Of An Indian Woman
My Friend Was The Only Survivor Of Her Family’s Suicide Pact…
Was I A Failure At That Job, Or Did My Boss Who Disliked Me, Sabotage Me?
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!