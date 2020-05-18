Not Having To Share Your Pizza And 6 Other Reasons Why Being Single In Your Twenties Is Awesome!

Read on how to enrich your life by purpose, i.e. to find depth and, a reason to get out of bed each morning, your own Ikigai.
When you’re in your 20s and single, you are bound to get a lot advice and criticism for it. But here are 7 reasons why you should celebrate life in the 20s!
Being a single woman in your mid-twenties is not an easy task. Especially when most of your friends and cousins are getting married or into relationships. People everywhere will ask you why you’re single or give you advice on how NOT to be so!
And to each one of them, you can give these seven reasons why you are single and celebrating life:
You’re fundamentally composing a book that is your life and you can make up any damn plot line you want. There will be no “dos” and “don’ts” and decisions made for you. You will be accountable for yourself.
Being on your own teaches you to be independent and to not depend on anyone for anything. The independence will teach you how to stay on your own feet. Additionally, you get a chance to figure out who you are and have enough energy in nurturing that person. Instead of figuring out why your boyfriend is being weird, you could spend time figuring out your own self.
Since you are single, you won’t have to deal with a lot of drama in your life. There will be no despair, battles or pressure, all there will be is your life and your issues. You won’t have to tail anyone on social media and get worried jumpy every time they post something. Instead of putting all your energy into making a relationship work, and understand another person, you can invest energy making sense of what you need.
Well, we know, dating requires money, and it’s true. But if you are single, you will in general spare more money. Other than the usual obligations you could get yourself whatever you wanted.
It could be a trip at the end of a week or the fact that you want to eat a pizza after a long day at work. However, dating someone implies getting ready for another human, which is a whole different amount of money! And I just don’t feel the privilege anymore!
To add to all of this, there will be things like “monthsaries,” “anniversaries” or “gifts” to consider. Imagine how much money you’d be saving by staying single!
You don’t necessarily need to answer anyone about why you hit the hay late last night or why you spent the entire night with your friends. And you learn not to give in simply to spare your relationship.
Being single is one of the most advantageous things in life. Your time and choices are all your own. You can do what you need it, when and wherever you need it. Working late or moving to a different place is not a big deal.
You can be that run of the mill single young lady, who adores pizza and Netflix on a Saturday night. And that is totally okay too!
This isn’t being egotistical, truth be told, but you should put yourself as your top priority. You will be the sailor of your own boat, and liable for your life. The more me-time you have, the more you learn about yourself. You will have more opportunity to fabricate a superior you.
Couples do have battles, which cause them to lose centre. While you are at work, you won’t be stressing over how to comprehend your squabbles and you will most likely not be diverted. You can exclusively focus on your own wants and needs.
Sometimes, you neglect spending time with your loved ones, families, who have been a part of your life, first. Being single can give you more opportunity to construct a more grounded friendship and better relationship with your family.
What’s more- spending time with yourself helps you learn the most important things in your life. You learn to love your body the way it is and don’t have to worry about it all the time.
Another advantage of being single is that you can date or become acquainted with anybody, whenever. There will be more prominent opportunities to know somebody you can serenely be with. And someone who understands you better.
You don’t have to go to things, everything becomes right on the off chance that you realise how to pause. No one can tell what the following day may bring, whom you’ll meet or where you will go because the world is your oyster anything is possible for you.
Life is one major adventure. One day, when you’re telling your kids about life in your 20s, you will be able to tell them how much you lived! You’d be able to tell them how prepared you were the point at which you carried them into the world.
Yes, it’s nice to have someone who will make you feel special and loved. But, remember that you are the first person in charge to do it for yourself. Therefore, learn to love yourself first.
