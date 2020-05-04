10 Mother’s Day Ideas You DON’T Need To Buy To Make Her Feel Special During Lockdown

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
Buying a gift for Mom during lockdown might be impossible, but here are some brilliant Mother’s Day ideas that you don’t need to buy!
Another Mother’s Day is here and it’s especially challenging due to quarantine, lockdown and social distancing – the usual Mother’s Day ideas just won’t work. You can’t buy her cakes and flowers and gifts like before. You can’t plan a trip or visit her like before. That does not mean you cannot celebrate this mother’s day and show your appreciation and love for her.
We are here to provide you with the best lockdown mother’s day ideas and gifts.
We have many options for you to choose from regardless of whether you stay with your mum or are living away from her. These are all unique Mother’s Day ideas that are affordable and don’t require getting out of the house.
But before that here’s one thing you should not do, don’t just post pictures/ wishes for Mother’s Day on a platform where your Mom can’t see it. The goal is you to make your mother feel special, not show your friends and followers that you love your mother.
Here are 5 Mother’s Day ideas for if you stay away from your mom.
This one is a great way of using your creativity. Make a short video album using photos and videos of your mother through different phases of her life and add some music she loves to it. You can go as creative you can, or keep it simple and sweet. Use video editing apps like inshot to edit your videos. You can also add little snippets of you and your siblings wishing her a happy Mother’s Day.
You can also make an emotional video in letter style, talking about things you can’t say in a phone call. Like your favourite moments with your mom and all the times you missed her when you were away from her, all the times you realised little things that she contributed to your life. Make it deep, honest and heart to heart.
Is there something your mother has wanted to learn for a long time? Maybe to speak in English or learn to ride a scooty/ car, to make that Italian dish, learn to use computer, or get Instagram and Facebook savvy?
Here are some easy Mother’s Day ideas. You can teach her all of this or buy her online classes where she can learn them, especially on YouTube videos. Try to find out what will make her feel empowered and help her achieve it.
My mom loves being self reliant. The sense of pride on her face after paying electricity and phone bills online all by herself is priceless.
There is no better feeling than having a poem or song written to honour you. Write her a song or poem in a language she understands. It does not have to be Pulitzer worthy but your efforts will bring her immense joy.
Alternatively, if you are an artist, make her portrait. You can even write a short comic style story with doodles or animation.
Or send a video of you singing old songs that she likes. DIY cards or photo frames are a classic way to win your mother’s heart. There are like a million videos on YouTube for that.
If your mother is more into pop culture then you can even make some hilarious memes that are unique to your family.
Our everyday lives are so fast paced, we hardly ever get time to truly, deeply understand someone. Talk to her about her life before her marriage, before you were born, her best and worst memories, what her grandparents were like, what challenges did she face and how she overcame them, did she have a cute love story that you don’t know about.
You might be surprised about how little you actually know her. For this one day don’t call her to complain about your life, your job, or your kids, but find out who your mother is as a person, not just a wife and a mother.
This one is a more ambitious of Mother’s Day ideas, but you get extra points for trying this.
It doesn’t matter if your mother is in her 30s or 80s or somewhere in between. An unfortunate part of growing up is drifting away or falling out from people you loved and cared about. People get busy in their lives and never get a chance to reconcile or get closure.
Recently, I saw my 85 year old nani in phone talking to her bhabi who is in her deathbed. I have never seen something so tragic and joyful at the same time. They live in different states, and haven’t met in 30 years. She later told me that hearing her bhabi’s voice transported her to her younger days when she got all dolled up for her brother’s wedding.
It might be your mother’s former best friend or sibling or in-laws or anyone else. Most people have that one person who drifted away either because of fight, misunderstanding or life in general. They want to reconcile but sometimes life and ego becomes an obstacle. Try to mend that relationship for them or at least get them to talk to each other.
If your mother is older, call someone she was close with before she got married, it can be a brother, sister, niece or nephew, or even a friend she lost touch with; someone they haven’t talked to in a long time. I know of a brother and sister duo that got separated during the partition and never had any interaction again. The sister who remained in India spent her last days remembering her long lost brother.
And here are 5 Mother’s Day ideas for if you stay with your mom.
While cooking for your mother and helping her in household chores is a classic Mother’s Day gift, it is 2020, and you should be doing that every day and not just on special occasions.
You can however make it more entertaining by adding fun and games like in Biggboss house, make her wear a paper crown and tell her that she is the queen of the house, she can order anything and you have to comply. You can add bits from her favourite TV shows as well.
Try to make things fun and lively during these sad times. But don’t forget to get up earlier to make her an amazing cup of tea or coffee, first thing in the morning.
Take out those old photo albums and go through them with your mum. It could be her wedding album, the one which documents your childhood, or the childhood family trips. Going through older photos and older memories with someone is a beautiful way creating newer ones. It will ground you and remind you that better days are ahead.
Do things both of you will remember for a long time to come. Nothing is too small or insignificant. It might seem silly but it will make your mom and you laugh.
I have always wanted to watch Piku with my parents. My mother is a primary caregiver of my nanaji and they fight just like in the movie. If you have something you want to watch with your mum, this is a great time.
Movies like Badhai Ho, Khichdi- the movie, Hera-Pheri are sure to make her laugh and have a good time. Just ensure you choose a movie according to her tastes not yours. Make snacks and have a great movies night without spending a penny.
With all the running around the house that she does, she deserves to be pampered.
Give her a full body massage; trust me she will love it. Do a little bit of research and put some effort into the massage. My mom loves head massages and I guarantee yours will too.
You can also treat the massage time as a home spa, especially if you are a mother-daughter duo. Use some easy DIY face masks, pedicure, manicure etc and put on some background music and have a great spa night.
You can also go the extra step and give her a facial. There is a plethora of videos to guide you on YouTube.
For a long time mothers have been underestimated on what they know, and how much knowledge they have on various topics.
Your mother has innumerable talents other than just cooking food. Learning any of these will be very valuable for you. Skills like budgeting, time-management, a particular subject she was good at in college/school, sewing, crocheting etc. Not only will this give you an activity to bond over but will also add a valuable skill under your belt.
If you are from a multi lingual family i.e. you parents are from different states with different native tongues, try to learn one of these during this quarantine lockdown time.
Mother’s Day is not a single day celebration; it’s an ongoing process of recognising your mother’s pain, trauma, unlimited free labour and working towards eliminating them. Don’t just clap for her but actively work towards making her life better.
This lockdown period is a golden opportunity to strengthen/ mend your relationship with your mom or anyone else you are living with, don’t let this time to go to waste.
Do you have some great quarantine mother’s day ideas? Share them with us.
Mother’s Day 2020: Let’s look at Mom as a human being, with a persona more than just the mother that takes care of you, of the home, or also a working mom who tries to walk the fine line of work-life balance. Let’s look at the woman she is, and celebrate her this Mother’s Day, whether she is with you or staying away from you, during this period of lockdown. Let’s make Mother’s Day 2020 memorable for your mom, or if you are mom.
