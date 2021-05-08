5 Movies To Watch With Your Mother This Mothers’ Day

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
From comedy to thriller, this Mothers’ Day, share all your emotions with your beloved mom, with these 5 movies.
With Mothers’ Day right around the corner, all of us try to find ways to spend time with our mothers. This year as most of us are quarantined in our homes, what better to do than watching some amazing movies with them.
Bollywood has a plethora of movies that you can watch with your family this Sunday. So, grab your homemade popcorns and tune in to the movies that you like the most.
English Vinglish is a 2012 Indian comedy-drama film that revolves around the life of Shashi, played by Sridevi. Shashi is a small entrepreneur who sells homemade sweets. The movie beautifully showcases her desire to learn English to earn respect in the eyes of her family.
She enrols herself in an English-language course secretly and puts in all her hard work to excel in class. Gradually she discovers her inner self-confidence. She surprises her family with her English skills, which undermined what an Indian homemaker can accomplish.
You can watch English Vinglish on Amazon Prime.
Panga is a 2020 Hindi language sports film starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The story revolves around the life of Jaya, a middle-class Indian homemaker who was an ex-kabaddi champion. She had quit the sport some years back to raise her newborn son.
Encouraged by her son and husband she decides to return to kabaddi. The film shows her overcome obstacles societal pressure, hectic work life and physical training required to return to the sport. But with the support of her family and her determination, she succeeds to bring accolades for the country in the game.
You can catch this beautiful film on Disney+Hotstar.
Mom is a 2017 crime thriller film starring Sridevi as the protagonist. The film focuses on the quest of a vigilante mother who seeks revenge for her aggrieved stepdaughter Arya. Arya is brutally gang-raped by a group of rich students from her school.
The plot revolves around a mother who seeks justice for her daughter. She takes the help of detectives to teach the perpetrators a lesson after they were acquitted by the court. The movie beautifully showcases how a mother can go to any extent to protect her children.
You can watch this film on Netflix.
Secret Superstar is a 2017 Hindi musical drama film narrating a beautiful coming of age story. The plot revolves around a teenage girl Insia who aspires to be a singer. Coming from a conservative family, her father is strictly against her dreams. But with the help of her supportive mother, she starts uploading her videos on YouTube.
Her difficult journey becomes easy as her mother and mentor are constantly cheering for her. The film showcases not just her journey to become a successful singer but also talks about issues related to domestic abuse and gender equality.
You can watch this movie on Netflix.
Nil Battey Sanaata is a 2015 comedy-drama film starring Swara Bhaskar in the title role. The story is of a single mother, Chanda, working four menial jobs to provide education for her daughter, Apeksha. She wants to see her daughter succeed and become an IAS, but she is indifferent towards her education as she thinks she has to become a maid one day.
To help Apeksha in her studies, Chanda starts taking classes, to her daughter’s disappointment. The film shows the strained relationship of the two in the initial phase but gradually Apeksha realises that her mother simply wanted her to have a better life than she ever could.
You can watch this beautiful film on Amazon Prime Video.
This Mothers’ Day no matter how you celebrate it, don’t forget to celebrate and acknowledge her for everything that she has done for you. A very Happy Mothers’ Day to all the amazing women who are the true makers of this world.
A 20-year old woman with a lot of stories to tell.
