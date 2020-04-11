My Body Is Not Your Conquest; Time To Take It Back

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
Women have mostly been a much undervalued, under-appreciated team player, reduced to their bodies and wombs. Time to take back our lives.
You cried, cursed when I was born
I have my fate in my hand
You may try to rule me,
I won’t bow to you if you threaten my existence.
Father, brother, husband, friend,
You are not my protector
Stop pretending to be a knight
When I can wield my own sword.
My hair, My face, My breast, my thighs,
They are not yours to ogle
Don’t place your ego in my vagina
And kill me in the name of Honour.
Don’t ask if I am pure, untouched
When you can’t prove yourself
My body is not your conquest
It’s all blood, emotions, heart and flesh
Rules and lines are not just for me
You have the burden of honor too
If I am tested for purity
You got to cross the fire too.
You seek blood in the battlefield
But fear the one that makes you
If I bleed it’s coz
I am responsible to create you
I don’t need your sympathy
love, care or surrender
If we are meant to be together
Its a decision, not an obligation
I have been quiet for so long
Built, nurtured, protected our world
You don’t rule or own me
God has created us equal
How I dress, speak, act or look
It’s not your decision to make
The choice & right is mine
and I am taking it back
Fear not what will happen if I go out
Mind your gaze and lust
I have suffered for so long
It is time for your illusion to bust
Since the day we are born
We are taught to be fragile and meek
We are feared when we are strong
And you are mocked when weak
Slowly, I am shedding
the burden of your false pride
Call me names, cut me short
I am strong, and I own it!
A poem dedicated to all wonderful, courageous, and strong women out there who know what great work they have been doing in every field, and it’s the time to own it.
It’s time to look beyond the barriers and boundaries, and teach the world how to appreciate a woman.
We have been a team player, working endlessly at the back. Now it’s time to claim fame, and come to the forefront.
Image source: a still from the film Manmarziyaan
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Garima nag runs a successful Travel & Lifestyle blog, Sweetsharing.com. Her work is seen regularly
Hello, Bipolar Me – Half Dream, Half Nightmare!
Was It An Imperfect Marriage… Or Something Else Nameless?
This Diwali I Spring Cleaned My Relationships: Yes, You Heard It Right
5 Reasons Why Women Need To Put Themselves First
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!