‘Main Apni Favourite Hoon!’ And 4 Other Reasons I Love Kareena Kapoor Khan!

With the kind of movies she takes up to her strong views, Kareena Kapoor Khan has made a name for herself. Here are 5 reasons I think she’s an inspiration!
Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented and popular actors of Indian cinema today. She is one of those few actors who have done a number of different roles in all their movies.
But Kareena is not just a great actor, she is also a woman of substance who has a strong voice on all issues. Here are a few instances from her reel and real-life that give precious life lessons to all of us.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has played one of her life’s most memorable and popular roles in this 2007 flick. Her endearing character- Geet is a bubbly, chirpy girl who lives life to the fullest!
Needless to say too many roles were copied in movies and daily soaps that happened after Jab We Met. Even girls were immensely inspired by Geet and adopted her dressing style, and her happy-go-lucky demeanour.
This 2012 flick wasn’t a big commercial hit. But what I loved the most was obviously Kareena’s role! She plays a 27-year-old free-spirited Christian girl Riana. Meanwhile, a Punjabi boy, Rahul, two years younger, is in love with her. Rahul is a disciplined and punctual fellow. Riana after befriending her shows him how to let loose and be carefree like her.
In Indian culture, it’s a big thing if an older girl dates a younger guy and I am sure a number of women would’ve been reluctant to play this role. But Kareena did it and so fabulously! She boldly showed girls can be older to boys, but they can be more free and fun-loving too!
Again in this not such a hit movie of 2013, Kareena portrays the role of a girl who is older to the boy. But that’s not all. Here, she boldly and beautifully plays the role of a girl inclined towards social service.
She gives a loud and clear message that it’s more important to stick to the choices you make in life than giving up your dreams for the man you love! It is a commendable message given by an adorable character played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.
In this controversial movie, Kareena has played the role of a doctor based in Punjab. She is also shown to runs a rehab centre for drug addicts. Not only does she care about the patients but goes beyond her duty to find the culprits behind the drug ring.
She is a lady braver than the Punjab police, I believe. Again, a powerful and motivating role that she did justice to.
Indian society generally considers that an expecting mom needing to rest a lot and take a complete break from work, especially if she’s an actor. But not Kareena! With her revolutionary thinking, she tried to bring a change in people’s mindsets.
She very aptly said, ‘Being pregnant doesn’t mean I’m dead! I’m alive and normal as always and will keep working throughout!’ And during her pregnancy, she did a number of TV endorsements, fashion shows and even worked on some movies.
Moreover, in a society obsessed with the male child, she stated, ‘I will love to have a baby girl. I’m myself a girl child and I think I have done more for my parents than any boy could have done.’ Isn’t that a simply awesome statement and a big slap on boy child lovers?
I wish Kareena Kapoor Khan a blessed life with happiness and success in her personal and professional life! Hope she continues to inspire young Indian women by her on-screen and off-screen bold roles!
A version of this was first published here.
Picture credits: Still from Jab We Met
