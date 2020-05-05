During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > For Young Women > Here Are Some Of The Pleasures Of Being Alone

Here Are Some Of The Pleasures Of Being Alone

Posted: May 5, 2020

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.

Sometimes, enjoying our solitude and time alone can be a remarkable experience and give us time to reflect and mentally rejuvenate.

Ever wondered how much you can learn and gain in your own company? No, well I do it quite often!

There’s no doubt we love partying with friends, going out with family and enjoy being surrounded by our loved ones. But spending time with yourself is equally important. You introspect, do self-analysis, appreciate yourself for the milestones achieved and make resolutions never to repeat the mistakes made.

So, in my view, there are certain perks of being alone and these must not be ignored! I completely love my ‘alone’ time and so here is a short poem which you too can relate to if you are also like me enjoying your time with yourself! Read and share!

Pleasures of Being Alone!

Yes, I love being alone!

I enjoy my own company,

The time I spend with myself is precious,

I love looking at the beauty of nature around me,

I love staring at the vast blue sky,

I wonder whether I will go to the sky when I leave this mortal body?

I try to figure out the shape of Almighty looking at the beautiful white clouds…

I feel the cool breeze brushing my hair,

I feel the much needed and badly missed inner peace when I am with myself!

I get answers to many riddles of life that I am unable to solve in the hustle and bustle of life.

I remember my mom’s dream for myself…

The forgotten promises I made to myself for fulfilling my dreams…

I get the strength and encouragement to do the right things in life…

I appreciate myself for doing the best I can and pat my back for being so strong…

Though I love spending time with my loved ones,

pleasures of being alone are unmatched!

Image Source: Pexels

Deeksha Tripathi

I'm Deeksha- mommy of a little girl, a school teacher by profession and a

Learn More

3 Valuable Tips On Running A Business At These Times - Shabnam Aggarwal, Author & Entrepreneur

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Me-time Ideas: 10 Simple Ways To Fall In Love With Yourself

living alone

Why Living Alone For A Few Years Can Be An Extremely Satisfying Experience For Indian Women

Never Mind Having A Valentine, Learning To Love My Solitude Is My Biggest Gift To Myself!

Love Is All We Need

Everybody Needs Love, But Do You Know Where To Look, Baby? #ValentinesDaySpecial

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Trending

Thappad Reminded Me Of Feminist Fathers And How Society Defeats Them Everyday
The Breaking Story Of Boys Locker Room Talk Is One More Reason We Stop Saying, ‘Boys Will Be Boys’
Why Are All The Men Of Four More Shots, Please Such Infantilised Pseudo Feminists?
10 Interesting Hindi Movies & Shows For When You Feel The Boredom Really Getting To You!

Best Loved Stories

Why We Need More Strong Female Characters Like Prerna Of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Indian Women in STEM

5 Inspiring Books For Indian Women In STEM

Uri movie review

The Women Stand Strong In Uri: The Surgical Strike

5 Reasons Why Every Woman Should Be Financially Independent

Is Marriage Considered “Free Rehabilitation Facility” By Indian Parents And Their “Problematic” Sons?