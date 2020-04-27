Ladies! You Need To Breathe And Pamper Yourself Occasionally Simply ‘Cuz You Deserve It!

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
Quite often, women tend to forget to take care of themselves. Why are women their own worst critics? Here are three reasons why self-love is important.
Enough has been said and discussed the importance of self-love and self-care in our lives. But it’s very important to discuss these two in the life of a woman.
Women, I believe, were made to be life-givers, nurturers, and caregivers. They are generally compassionate, loving and empathetic by nature. And since they are so loving and caring, they often miss taking care of themselves. They feel guilty if they spare even a few minutes on themselves.
Why do we have this attitude towards ourselves? I often wonder why we don’t realise that if we don’t take care of ourselves, we won’t be able to take care of others!
In my opinion, every woman must include self-love and self-care in her dictionary. Let’s find out some reasons why women underestimate the importance of self-love and self-care in their lives.
Women, whether home-makers or working-moms, have to work their asses off all day long. Usually, they are the first ones to wake up early in the morning. They start making breakfast and packing their kids’ bags. Then they have to help their hubby and kids get ready to leave for office and school.
If they work as well, they leave the house with the kids or the husband. And if they stay at home, they have to clean the house, arrange it, cook, do the laundry and go pick up the kids from school. Once the kids are back, the women are busy with them till their husbands are back. Soon it’s dinner time and the day seems to just end.
Women just don’t get time to relax and pamper themselves. Even if they plan a small nap while kids are awake, it is next to impossible! Believe me, I can vouch for it!
But, I feel, it is time that all women realise it’s not a sin to take some rest in their busy schedule. I do not think it is wrong to shower some love on themselves the way they do on others!
Since they overwork themselves, women get tired and even when they do some free time, they have things on their minds that need to be done. When they get a moment, instead of taking a shower, or looking after themselves, they start planning dinner, make grocery lists or start doing some chores. This leads to more tiredness and exhaustion.
I suggest you all make some time for yourselves in your busy day and take complete rest in that time. You could either take a power nap, a shower, book yourselves a beauty service- a mani-pedi, a facial, hair spa or even a massage. These will not only help you relax but get you feeling rejuvenated and refreshed! You could go on a shopping spree or a movie date with yourself or even your besties!
Several women argue that who would take care of the kids and the hubby if they start taking rest. Or if they spend money on themselves, how will they maintain the family budgets. A number of them even say, ‘it is selfish to take rest and order food from outside for my family!’
I feel like there’s no need to be so harsh on yourself. It is totally fine if you do any or all of these things. And it is okay to love and pamper yourself and take care of yourself! You are a human before you are a wife or a mother. And that human has the right to chill and relax when she wants! Please don’t be your harshest critic. Don’t judge yourself all the time.
In the end, I only have one piece of advice for all you wonderful women out there- indulge yourselves in self-love and self-care. You will see the magical effects of it, not just on your own mental health but on your relationships too!
When you’re happy with yourself, you tend to make others happy too. It becomes easier to handle the everyday stress when you’re at peace with yourself.
So in order to be happy and maintain happy relationships, start by being good to yourself! Treat yourself well to be treated well by others. And please include self-care and self-love in your dictionaries!
A version of this was first published here.
Picture credits: Pixabay
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I'm Deeksha- mommy of a little girl, a school teacher by profession and a
Newsflash! Women Deserve To Take Time Out For Themselves, Too!
5 Reasons Why Women Need To Put Themselves First
The Path To Self Love:The Feminist Way!
An Ode To Masturbation – 3 Reasons Why Time With Ourselves Is So Important
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!