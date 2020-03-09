Books I Can’t Live Without

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
So every time someone asks me who am I or I am required to write about myself, I am completely lost. A kindergarten kid would answer that question with much more clarity than me. For the various labels that I carry of being a mother, a wife, a daughter, a women, an analyst, a writer, and such, I am in a constant search fo myself. Sometimes in the school bag, sometimes on the kitchen counter, sometimes in the bedroom and sometimes in the boardroom.
But one place where this search always culminates (and begins too) is in the leaves of a good book. So heres me expressing my gratitude to the authors of three favourite books that helped me sail through yet another year.
Khalid Hosseini: If it wasn’t your Kite Runner, I would have never tried to rekindle a broken relationship or called a long lost friend living oceans apart or never smiled through trivial ego clashes for the sake of someone dear. I love you for bringing back to my dictionary words like thank you, sorry, confession, acceptance and redemption.
Mitch Albom: I love you for sharing your Tuesdays with Morrie. How else would have I understood the value of life with its everyday blessings. Only a dying man could show how blessed are the ones with working limbs, with the views of birds and gardens around, with the love of friends and family we take for granted. And how little is the time to dance and sing and to fill each second meaningfully by touching another life.
Khalil Gibran for his ageless classic in the form of The Prophet. Which even after a century stays so fresh, so relevant. Through joys and sorrows, through pains and prayers, through miseries and laughters, through passion and reason, this one book has always been and will always be the perfect mentor.
All in all my gratitude to these authors in whose books I found a lost part of me.
Image via Pixabay
I am a stay-at-home mom, an avid reader and sometimes an impulsive writer.
