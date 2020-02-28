Sheer Qorma Promises To Be A Sweet Love Story Of Two Women Fighting All Odds To Be Together

Are you a salaried working woman? Take our survey on women at work, register your opinion, and you could win our lucky draw too! HURRY – Survey closes soon.
The trailer of Sheer Qorma dropped earlier this week. As the third mainstream movie to deal with homosexuality, it gives a ray of hope of inclusion in Bollywood.
The world has seen the emergence of homosexual love in the mainstream Bollywood cinema earlier with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in 2019. And Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (SMZS) early last week. Five days after SMZS’ release, the trailer for Sheer Qorma also came out. Starring Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta, the trailer does not disappoint.
Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the movie shows two actors as a homosexual couple. Swara is a Toronto born and raised gay woman travelling to India for her partner Divya, who identifies as non-binary.
The film explores the concept of love between a non-binary person and a gay woman. It shows the two women battling their families to prove that their love is anything but impure.
The trailer ensures that you know the movie is nothing short of an emotional ride. It sheds light on the various issues that are a reality to the people of the LGBTQIA+ community and those representing them. But what makes it all the more special is the fact that the movie is co-produced by Keshav Suri- one of the most prominent flag bearers of the community.
The very thought-provoking trailer makes it a point to reach out to the audience. ‘Love is not a sin’ is all the movie wants to convey through the lives of the lead couple.
Apart from Swara and Divya the movie also stars Shabana Azmi. She plays the role of Divya’s mother who is completely against her daughter’s choice of partner. And like a number of parents, she, too, considers homosexuality to be against the laws of nature.
The trailer shows Divya explaining to her mum that whom she loves is not a choice she made actively and that there is nothing napaak (unholy) about it.
Sheer Qorma has been the talk of the town since the poster was released and the trailer only stands tall on all its expectations.
#SheerQorma | A tale about love & acceptance | TRAILER OUT TOMORROW, 12 noon (IST) 🏳️🌈✨♥️ @AzmiShabana @divyadutta25 @ReallySwara @Kalyanmayee @PriyaSometimes @jitin0804 @MARIJKEdeSOUZA @LotusVisualPro @SeemaHari #LoveisLove #LoveWins #LGBT #LGBTQ #LGBTQIA pic.twitter.com/8MUAWw8wNU
— Faraz Arif Ansari (@futterwackening) February 24, 2020
#SheerQorma | A tale about love & acceptance | TRAILER OUT TOMORROW, 12 noon (IST) 🏳️🌈✨♥️ @AzmiShabana @divyadutta25 @ReallySwara @Kalyanmayee @PriyaSometimes @jitin0804 @MARIJKEdeSOUZA @LotusVisualPro @SeemaHari #LoveisLove #LoveWins #LGBT #LGBTQ #LGBTQIA pic.twitter.com/8MUAWw8wNU
— Faraz Arif Ansari (@futterwackening) February 24, 2020
At a press conference, director, Faraz Ansari spoke about the relatability of the movie. “Shabana ji’s character is the mother we all deserve, the Mother India of the 21st century. Divya and Swara are two celebrated names in the industry and strong allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. It was an easy decision to approach them. In fact, when I started writing the film, I had Divya in my mind, and already saw her playing this role,” he said.
For most, coming out is only the first step of a very long and tiring journey, and even that is quite often not pretty. Sheer Qorma definitely looks to leave a positive impact on the minds of our society. It gives people, still in the closest, the courage to come out while also giving the families a more open outlook.
The trailer of Sheer Qorma definitely looks promising. With a talent star cast and an experience team, it has potential to be the movie that will deal with this topic beautifully.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life.
Move Over Raj And Simran! Bollywood Has A New Couple – Kartik And Aman
These 2016 Movies From Bollywood Unpack Some Interesting, Bold And Pertinent Themes
Article 15 Trailer Promises A Hard-Hitting Film On Caste & Gender Violence In India
Trailer Of Taapsee Pannu’s New Movie ‘Thappad’ Tells Us Exactly Why We Need To Talk About Domestic Violence
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!