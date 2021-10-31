From Crackers You Can ‘Plant’ To Festive Boxes, Here Are Some Eco-Friendly Gifts To Light Up Your Diwali!

From plants to flower lights to plantable stationery & candles! By choosing these eco-friendly gifts, let’s take a step towards a greener Diwali!
Diwali is here…the festival of lights and gifts. For a very long time, Diwali gifts have been restricted to mithai, crackers, lights and diyas. As the world is becoming more and more eco-friendly, we must change the age-old tradition of non-sustainable gifts.
Here are some brands that have innovative eco-friendly gifts that is sure to bring a smile to your loved one!
https://www.instagram.com/bioq.in/
If you want eco-friendly solutions to everyday items then Bio Q is the go-to brand for you. Their special Diwali section they have eco playing cards, gift trays, soy wax candles and cork holders, plantable stationery kits, plantable diaries and eco-lights. BioQ develops products that are aimed at helping people make the switch to eco-friendly alternatives without compromising on aesthetics or functionality. Their sustainable and aesthetic products are perfect to gift to your friends & family. Click here to buy these eco-friendly gifts.
https://www.instagram.com/potandplantindia/
Who doesn’t love plants? You can never go wrong with gifting plants. There are plants for all kinds of people the ones who can maintain them and the ones who can’t. Pot and Plants special Diwali section has pretty looking Diwali gift boxes. These include a succulent plant, succulent soil mix, an awesome and cute ceramic pot, a beautiful Diwali card, a cute Buddha miniature set of 3 and a personalized message. With this, there are many other gift boxes to explore. Celebrate Green Diwali by taking care of the environment and gifting each other green plants. This will not only bring in clean air but also enhance the beauty of one’s surroundings. Click here to buy these eco-friendly gifts.
https://www.instagram.com/gramartproject/
The Gram Art Project has a special initiative for Diwali called the Beej Parva 2021. BeejParva is a series of eco-friendly, exploitation-free and meaningful alternatives to mainstream firecrackers.
They have firecracker alternatives made from recyclable materials. These ‘crackers’ after sowing in water, hatch into beautiful plants that can even be consumed!
With this, they also have seed-sweets which are an alternative to regular sweets. Seed-sweets are seed balls made from waste paper, are biodegradable and will grow into consumables after sowing.
So this Diwali, don’t gift those noisy environment-harming crackers… instead give the Beej. Click here to buy these eco-friendly gifts.
https://www.instagram.com/brownlivingindia/
Brown living Indian is a company that makes everyday products with a sustainable twist. These products help people switch to a more sustainable lifestyle with ease. From bamboo toothbrushes to eco-friendly tea coasters, they have a lot of things that you can pick up to gift someone this Diwali. Click here to buy these eco-friendly gifts.
https://www.instagram.com/theburlappeople/
The Burlap People creates and develops handcrafted, eco-friendly bags of burlap. They have a really good range of tote bags, wallets and much more. For Diwali, they have a special hamper. It has three tea samples from Ahista, an incense stick collection by Phool, microgreens grow kit from Tiny Acre, a Burlap coaster set, and a Bag For Life tote bag. All these goodies are encased in a Hasa Atelier box made from wild Sabai grass. Gift someone this Diwali hamper and make them take their first step towards an eco-friendly lifestyle. Click here to buy these eco-friendly gifts.
https://www.instagram.com/ourkhwaab/
Khwaab is a company that was started with the idea to financially empower women by imparting creative skills and using these skills to create products. With this dream, they have 29 female artisans who have gone from earning a few hundred rupees a month to an encouraging 8-9,000. For Diwali, they have special handcrafted Genda festive lights. These lights have been made using hand-crocheted ‘flowers’ around LED lights. So gift these lights to someone and make them adorn their ‘thalis’ with these pretty reusable flower lights. Click here to buy these eco-friendly gifts.
https://www.instagram.com/thehappyturtleindia/
Diwali without music is no fun, right? Happy Turtle Bamboo speaker helps you to make this Diwali music party sustainable. These speakers are made up of striped bamboo and have handcrafted mandala lanterns. They are portable and are incredibly well-designed. The best part is that they don’t require any wires or cables to charge. Just put your phone inside the speaker and you are good to go. Click here to buy these gifts.
So these are a few brands that make for great Diwali eco-friendly gifts. By gifting these eco-friendly & cruelty-free items this Diwali, let’s take a step towards a greener Diwali!
Image source: Websites of products mentioned
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life. Being a student of mass communication with literature and political science I love writing about things that bother me. Follow read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Everyone settled down in their seats. By some chance, I ended up sitting with Uncle Brajesh. The fateful night of my life for which I've always curse myself for being so ignorant, so naive, and so childish.
*Trigger warning: This has graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse and may be triggering for survivors.
Knock! Knock!
“Anybody home?” Uncle Brajesh cranes his neck from the slightly ajar door. “Who is this beautiful young lady?”
In a town where young women get married off easily, I fought for a chance- a chance to an education, a chance to rise above my circumstances, a chance to fly.
In a town where young women get married off easily, I fought for a chance- a chance to an education, a chance to rise above my circumstances, a chance to fly.
The Muse of the Month is a monthly writing contest organised by Women’s Web, bringing you original fiction inspired by women.
Lalitha Ramanathan is one of the winners for the October 2021 Muse of the Month, and wins a Rs 750 Amazon voucher from Women’s Web. The juror for this month, Himanjali Sankar commented, “A story that tells us how we must decide how we want to define ourselves as feminists and the trajectory doesn’t have to be the same for everyone – a simple message but perhaps an important one. The strength of this story is in how, despite experiences that confuse her, the narrator never loses her conviction in her own way of looking at life and arrives at conclusions that are important for all of us.”
This Diwali, don't spend too much time thinking of Diwali gifts. We have you covered with this list of great options from women entrepreneurs!
This Diwali, don’t spend too much time thinking of Diwali gifts. We have you covered with this list of great options from women entrepreneurs!
Diwali is around the corner which means Diwali gifts, greetings and celebration! But as we all know, this Diwali is different and a little more special for all of us.
As our Prime Minister had said, this year is the time when we all pledge to be vocal for local. It’s the time when we all promote local artisans, small scale businesses and entrepreneurs.
Looking for traditional, yet environmentally friendly gifts to give guests as return favours? Here are 8 great online and offline places to buy responsibly from!
Looking for traditional, yet environmentally friendly gifts to give guests as return favours? Here are 8 great online and offline places to buy responsibly from!
Return gifting has become as important as gifting. Last week an old friend of my son had come over for a play date. When he was about to leave, the little guy asked me, “where is my thank-you-for-coming gift”? Though I was in splits at what he said, I also wondered about this being the reality – return gifts are expected, and kids are no exception!
Let us look at this custom of return gifts. In this article, I shall not be speaking of return gifts for kids’ birthday parties – that is a subject for another day.