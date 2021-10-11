Light Up Your Navratri With These 11 Hit Garba Songs With Dance Steps!

Yes, the season of dandiya and garba is here! Here are 11 beautiful garba songs with dance tutorials! So what are you waiting for? Awaken your inner dancer & get ready to rock the dance floor this Navratri!
Navratri is here and this is the time of the year when everyone’s feet start dancing on their own. If live in India, then you know very well that any Dandiya, Garba Raas dance night is incomplete without Bollywood songs.
So, while on one hand you are preparing your colourful lehengas, on the other hand your attention is on preparing for dandiya and garba – which song, how to dance. So here’s a list of 11 hit garba songs and tutorials, which will help you to master the art of dandiya and garba raas.
If you are looking for modern dandiya songs with typical dandiya beats, then this song is for you. Chogda Tara from the film Love Ratri, sung by Darshan Rawal and Asees Kaur, is heavy on Gujarati words and beats but still full of proclamations of love in Hindi. This song is energetic and peppy.
Learn its dance steps easily here:
Mitron starring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra has a song Kamariya, sung by Darshan Raval that’s perfect for this season. Kamariya is made for all the dancers who want a freshness in traditional Gujarati folk songs. Its beats are groovy and easy to hold, making it perfect for a dandiya night.
Learn its easy steps from the video below:
Goliyon Ki Raasleela is the perfect Garba Raas song sung by Shreya Ghoshal along with Nagada Sang Dhol from Ramleela. Its beats are fast and groovy. This is a perfect dandiya song in which you make a circle and swing on the beat. This is one such dandiya and garba hit song that makes you dance without even bothering about people.
Watch the easy dandiya steps from the video below:
The songs from the movie Kai Po Che are good and one of them is the Garba number Shubharambh. Although the beat is light and melodious, it is still a great song to dance to. Sung by Shruti Pathak and Divya Kumar, the song combines traditional music with western beats and sounds good for Garba.
This song from the movie Suhaag is specially dedicated to Goddess Durga. Despite being an old song, it is still very relevant due to the groovy beats. This song is sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle. The beats of the song are very easy to catch which makes learning Dandiya very easy for newbies. This song is so cool that you can do any simple dandiya step on it and still look like a pro.
Learn its steps now from the video below:
The film featured Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn and it was really a pleasure to watch this film. The romantic track ‘Dholi Taro Dhol Baje’ is a perfect song for a dandiya and garba night. The beats and melody are so energetic that you just can’t resist dancing to this song.
Learn the dance steps of the hit song of Dandiya from here:
This lesser-known film of Sonali Bendre and Kunal Singh, Dil Hi Dil Mein is still remembered for its melodious songs by AR Rahman. This song from Dandiya Night, ‘Chand Aaya Hai…’, is one of the famous song for learning Dandiya. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, this song easily finds its place in every dandiya enthusiast’s playlist.
Learn the easy dance steps of Dandiya Hit Songs from the video below:
Apart from being famous for its British accent and cricket match scenes, the film Lagaan has also caught the attention of people with this dance number, Radha Kaisi Na Jale. The song has very melodious beats and the fact that it starts with a nice dandiya beat means it is a perfect one for everyone to learn.
Watch its steps in the video below:
Again another song from Loveratri, Rangtaari, is a high energy Garba song. If you like Garba, then this is for you. Awaken your inner Daya Bain (from Taarak Mehta), put on your dancing shoes and dance along to the hit songs of Dandiya and Garba!
Watch the video of its dance steps here:
Are you a fan of Shahrukh Khan? Always loved dancing to his songs? Well, here is another Garba number from Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. A melodious song, it’s perfect for dancing with your partner! Go ahead and dance your heart out to it!
Watch this video for dance steps:
These Raas Garba Hits are not only melodious, but at the same time, the dance beat is also hidden in it. This mix makes your feet tap on their own, moving your neck. So why not go ahead and add this to your Garba playlist as well?
Learn its dance steps from here:
These are 11 beautiful Navratri garba songs…So what are you waiting for? Learn these dance steps and get ready to rock the dance floor this Navratri!
Image source: DAPA via Canva Pro
I read, I write, I dream and search for the silver lining in my life. Being a student of mass communication with literature and political science I love writing about things that bother me. Follow read more...
