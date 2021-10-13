Never miss real stories from India’s women. Register Now!
Short Stories & Poetry
October 13, 2021

What Do The Nine Days And Colours Of Navratri Say?

"Hi Archi! What is the colour code for tomorrow?" I was asked. I am sure many of us can relate to this especially during the Navratri season.

Archana Shetty
Tags:

The nine vibrant colours of Navratri have a significance and depict different forms of Goddess Durga. Though the sequence changes, the colours remain the same.

So this Navratri let us make sure we know what do the nine days and colours of Navratri signify.

Presenting… What do the divine nine days and colours Of Navratri say?

As much-awaited time of the year is here,
Heralding festive spirits of merry and cheer.
Bringing joy and blessings to one and all,
Nine days of Dusshera grand celebrations call.

Colour on day one is yellow so bright,
Hymns of Shailputri -Goddess nature we recite.
Praying to her our deeds deceitful to forgive,
As we promise in joy and harmony to live.

Next comes the colour – flamboyant green,
Depicting Mother nature in whose laps have always been.
Goddess Brahmacharini from her abode is invoked
In feelings of energy and renewal we get soaked

On day three we adorn shades of grey,
Maata Chandraghanta is worshipped on this day.
She symbolizes the destruction of all evil,
And blesses mankind with energy and zeal.

Orange- a colour depicting freshness of the early morning sun,
Webs of happiness and power on this day are spun.
Luminous is  Goddess Kushmanda with her smile,
Come let’s chant her hymns on this day for a while.

To fill our hearts with purity and peace,
On day five it is colour white- putting our minds at ease.
Just like a mothers love so tender and pure
Devi Skandmaata blesses us on this day for sure.

Now we usher a colour that stands out from the rest,
It is the hue red filling our lives with zest.
Maata Katyayaini– of beauty and courage she is a blend
Blessings of self-defence and passion to us she lends.

Royal blue portrays power and energy divine,
Goddess Kaalratri on this day does shine.
With a face of elegance and unravelled grace,
Destroying all evil within this human race.

As the eighth day of festivities galore
We soak in pink the colour of unconditional love.
Goddess Mahagauri depicts the feminine charm.
She is the form of Durga that means no harm.

Final day to wind up we are in no hurry,
As Exotic Purple marks its infinite grandeur and glory.
Devotees to Goddess Sidhidatri do pray,
To shower their lives with opulence on this day.

Just like after Nine months in mother’s womb birth is unfurled,
With the new-born now ready to see the outside world,
The nine days of Navratri give us time to rejuvenate and be reborn
Healing the mind as deeds of negativity and despair are gone!

Image source: Joyita Sinha from Getty Images Free for Canva Pro

Comments

About the Author

Archana Shetty

I am a doctor by profession who loves her speciality- pathology and laboratory medicine. With like having so much to offer, I only believe in making the best out of it! Writing not only helps read more...

1 Posts | 33 Views

