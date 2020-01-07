  1. Home > For Young Women > What If New Year Resolutions Are Not As Hyped As You Thought They Were?

What If New Year Resolutions Are Not As Hyped As You Thought They Were?

Posted: January 7, 2020

Women’s Web is glad to partner with (NSWEE) – a power-packed summit featuring successful national and regional women entrepreneurs, change-makers, and entrepreneurial guru’s, with a mission to develop women in business & empowering women to advance their career. Register to attend. 

I realise that resolutions aren’t as overrated as they appear. May be I looked at it all wrong. What if the resolutions are a way of self love and care?

Another year, another decade started just a few days back. And that threw up the usual discussions on new-year resolutions once again.

‘My new year resolution is not to make any.’

‘Resolutions are just wishes we make on a particular day.’

Or more recently, ‘resolutions are like whatsapp forwards, recycled without even reading properly.’

These are some of the things we say to each other when we speak of New Year resolutions.

Why take the efforts?

End of the year also sees updates and compilations of the events of gone by. I remember, watching chitrahaar round ups as a child at midnight on Doordarshan. (I hope there are at least a few among us who have walked the earth long enough to understand this part!) It always made me wonder why people took the efforts to compile all the stuff. After all, how did it matter?

It’s just a date, not like anything changes the next morning,’ is something many of us would have felt at some point in time.

I focussed on staying warm

Well, this year I definitely didn’t make any resolutions, mainly because I was simply too cold with the almost freezing temperatures. Not even to try and run fewer electrical appliances to conserve the electricity bill such was the desperation to be warm. And the year end lists were obscured by the temperature recordings and predictions (I did save some relating to books though)

Slowly, the chill begins to abate and I get used to writing a changed date. It is only now, that I, like many of us, reflect on how time has flown by. I wonder if I should set any goals for myself and I begin to put my thoughts into words.

Maybe… it’s not so bad?

As I start writing, I find my thoughts going back to the year and I am doing my own chronicling of the good, the bad, the happy and the sad of the year. I also find myself thinking of the hopes and disappointments that the last year brought. It is then that I realise that this practice isn’t as over rated as it appears. And I begin to wonder if the year-end updates and resolutions are any different from the self care and self love that all of us need but sometimes forget about.

Our New Year resolutions are not just wishes. When we make a New Year resolution, we need to be in touch with ourselves. At the same time, we are aware of something in our lives that we need to change, however small it may be. We are also committed to working towards these, and have faith in ourselves to make a change.

They allow us to fail when we don’t keep them and show us the strength in trying again and again. By making a resolution we weren’t able to follow through on last year, we are forgiving ourselves for not doing so. We are not punishing ourselves for our mistakes, we are simply giving ourselves the space to try again without grudging ourselves for our failures.

What if it’s a gift?

The year round ups bring us closer to ourselves and are symbolic of life. But only if we remember what happened and try to organise our thoughts, will we able to move forwards.  They remind us that life is a mixed bag, with various emotions jostling for space, and that we have the power to choose which ones to feed.

Gratitude for the good and learning from the negatives allows us to renew ourselves. It gives us the gift of moving on and finding the energy to renew ourselves.

If not on the first of the year, on any day you choose to, give yourself that gift. Here is to the New Year, new decade and new beginnings, whenever you are ready for them!

Picture credits: Pixabay

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to send us a Whatsapp message.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

shalini mullick

Shalini grows through her roles as mother and a doctor. She believes that both the

Learn More

Infertility Is Not The End Of The World

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Do You Always Break Your New Year Resolutions? These 5 Tips Will Help!

Keeping New Year Resolutions Is Not Just About ‘Willpower’ – Here’s How To Keep It Real

5 Half Yearly Resolutions And How Good It Is To Have Them In Place

Why It’s Time To Celebrate Those Failed Resolutions From 2018

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a fabulous content creator?

Trending

Zakira acid attack survivor
I Am Zakira: I’m An Acid Attack Survivor; I Won’t Cry And I Won’t Die
Ismat Chughtai Was Far Ahead Of Her Time – And Still So Relevant To Ours
Do MILs Really Impact Their DILs Lives Negatively? New Research Says, Yes!
5 Ways To Have An Affair With Yourself To Be Truly Happy

Best Loved Stories

Lata Mangeshkar, Inspiring woman

Inspiring Woman Of The Week

‘Rising’ with Karate – Interview with Amrita Mohan

feminism

A New Anti-Feminist Rap On MTV Hustle Takes Internalised Misogyny To Another Level

virtues of a good wife

Six Virtues Of A Good Wife? Really? Time To Re-Interpret These

“Chhota Bheem Is Strong And Chutki Tires Quickly” Do We Want To Give This Skewed Message To Our Children?