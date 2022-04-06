Parents! Let’s Be Open To Talking About Sex With Daughters; About Emotions & Needs…

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
We miss all of this when we talk to our daughters, and only worry about teen pregnancy, protection, and lie to tell them that we had sex much later in life – the usual nonsense of an Indian Family.
Sex… still such an uncomfortable subject for so many Indian families.
We live in a ‘modern’ society, we party, have drinks, dress in the most contemporary fashion in most metropolitan cities. We make sex jokes, laugh about it, be cool and tell ourselves and everyone around us that “we are not your typical Indian parents” and that we are ‘different’. We are decades ahead of our ancestors, and never would we raise our girls like our parents raised their daughters.
And yet when it comes to your daughters and sex, there’s so much confusion and hesitancy.
What’s the right age? How to approach the subject? How much of our lives’ information to divulge? We hear ourselves sounding obsolete and such far stretched liars.
And of course in all this, the topic of sex misses the G spot completely! No wonder our daughters arn’t aroused by it!
So I have a 12 yr old who now tells me that her batchmates are already having sex.
Am I scared? Yes. Do I think it’s ok for her to have sex at 13? Absolutely NO! But the reasons behind my NO and my husband’s are very different.
Then to add to this is a close family member who advises being cool. “Whenever you do just make sure you use protection”, “I am here if you need to buy anything…”
Aghast, I feel, isn’t this such an old school teaching, just the ‘protection against pregnancy or infection’?
The question I want to ask myself is – why do you truly wish your 12 yr daughter does not have sex at 13? Have you realized the answer beneath the surface?
Hormonally women are ready for sex about the same time men are. But I feel that sex for a girl, or a woman, has other emotions attached. Hormonal, taught by society, in built… I don’t know. But somehow women my age have feelings of guilt, rejection, feeling sexy, wanting to satisfy. etc always attached to sex. Maybe movies, maybe social conditioning.
My fear of her having sex at 13 is about not being emotionally ready.
My fear… the young boy she might end up with could just satisfy himself and leave, making her feel used. He may not be able to understand his own body, and could make her feel rejected or unworthy. The emotions she might feel after having sex…
We need to address these issues with our daughters instead of being scared of when they will have sex.
We need to make them understand their body, and their needs when in bed. We need to talk to them about trusting their gut, trusting their body, its sensations, help them gain the confidence that when and where to call it off is their choice.
I heard my London studied and cool relative say that she “saved her virginity for a special someone?” Seriously, did I hear this today, in 2022?!
What’s happening? What are they supposed to save ?
Virginity is just a tissue? Why is it symbolized by Indians as ‘purity’? Why is their moral policing on sex for girls and not for guys? With our boys we’re open to talk about “so how many girlfriends?” Will we ask our girls?
Lets stop the slut/ stud labelling of these youngsters right now, with regards to sexual partners.
If we don’t raise our child others will. They will fill her with guilt and shame in regards to sex. So instead being scared about pregnancy and talking only about protection, lets add something to that. Let’s raise our parenting standards, and let’s talk about emotional well being along with physical well being, and take out the guilt from wanting to have sex.
It’s ok to want to have sex. Let’s start with talking about sex over dinner table conversations. Let’s be better parents.
Image source: YouTube/ Clinic Plus ad
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Every day is a new battle against patriarchy. Some battles are tough, some battles push me to the brink of despair, but the only thing that is constant is my voice of resistance.
Trigger Warning: This has descriptions of child sexual abuse and violence against women, and may be triggering for survivors.
As a low-key, extremely private person, I seldom write anything about myself, but on days when I do, my writing emerges from a place of tremendous grief.
The past 5 months have been nothing short of a nightmare and every day, I am astounded by the magnitude of the suffering women endure just for being women.
The idea of feminism and feminists is hazy in Bollywood, and most actors don't usually speak about it. But, these 4 actors have been extremely vocal about their alignment with feminism.
In words of one of my childhood role models Emma Watson:
“If you stand for equality, then you’re a feminist.”
The concept of feminism is absolutely fantastic- I love the systematic approach towards equality for all sexes. The feminism movement has impacted a lot of individuals- initially women.
Looking at parents, children and the changing world of today, it seems parenting isn’t going to be a piece of cake at all. Parenting right is a whole new ball game!
Looking at parents, children and the changing world of today, it seems parenting isn’t going to be a piece of cake at all. Parenting right is a whole new ball game!
It won’t simply entail giving birth, feeding and caring, or raising and teaching, or keeping them away from harm. It won’t be enough to follow our parents’ footsteps because their update on parenting is dated now. Their choices had transcended that of their parents I am sure, but we have stepped into a completely new generation.
We asked our readers, what is that one thing they would want their daughters to know about sex. This is what they said.
We asked our readers, what is that one thing they would want their daughters to know about sex. This is what they said.
Though we might be talking about the next 4G technology or trying to put a spaceship in Pluto, we are still not comfortable with something as common as sex. Though over the years with the advent of cable television and Internet, things have opened up, but have we really got the conversations of body and sex to the living rooms? Do Indian parents talk to their children about sex once they come of age or do children still learn about it from movies, friends or Internet?
The ideal Indian woman, or an Indian woman is not portrayed to be sexual. Virginity is celebrated as a virtue. Sex is often shown as a means to procreation. If we look at popular media, only very recently, have we seen physical intimacy between man and woman. In our movies, the lead actress is mostly a virgin. We are still not comfortable with sexual intimacy.