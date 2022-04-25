Laila Tyabji & Dastkar- A Relationship That Stood The Test Of Time!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Laila Tyabji, a Padma Shri holder, is an artist, writer & designer who continues to hold the baton of Indian heirloom and craftsmanship!
Laila Tyabji is a writer; she’s a craftswoman, a designer- but most importantly, she’s the chairperson of the Dastkar Society for Crafts & Craftspeople.
Laila Tyabji was 34 when she, alongside six women, started Dastkar in Delhi in 1981. In the last 41 years, Tyabji has created a family out of a passion project. While she started working with 15 craft groups in 1980, today, Dastkar is associated with over 350 craft groups pan India.
It all started in the late 1970s when Tyabji went to Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation’s Gurjari outlet on a three-month assignment. She was a visiting designer.
In an interview with Mint, she mentioned:
“Three months became six. I would sit with the women to do the embroideries and patchwork. The only way to teach is with personal invention- that’s how you can hone a skill.”
The previously mentioned assignment was just the beginning of the 41-year-old legacy that Laila Tyabji continues to hold on to and cherish.
About 41 years ago, six people came together with one purpose: ensuring India’s uniquely rich crafts heritage and living.
Now that they had a goal, the only thing that had to be done was to work towards achieving it. And so, these amazing people started their journey towards ensuring India’s crafts heritage was safe and taken care of!
However, Rome wasn’t built in a day- they faced a lot of problems because the Indian heirloom was gradually becoming a marginalised concept considering the urbanisation.
On top of that, there was an immense gap between a rural craftsperson and the urbanites. Dastkar was born to bridge the gap between the two.
Dastkar, the non-government organisation, gives out the gift of awareness and interaction and mixes it by being the middleman- helping both sides in this bargain.
When Tyabji was 50, she decided to wear only sarees. Her new-saree-look-a-day selfies were a source of admiration amongst people- and several people talked about it!
In an interview with The Hindu, referring to her switch to full-time sarees, Tyabji talks about how the younger generation is typically unaware of India’s rich heirlooms- so she strives for less ignorance in the youth. Talking about this issue, she said:
“Youngsters were dazed by the photos! It showed me how alienated and ignorant they are about what we have in this country. We have 24 hours of TV without a single craft on display. You can look ‘cool’ in jeans and T-shirts, but accessorise them with trendy Indian crafts. I am not saying dress like something out of a Mughal painting.”
Laila Tyabji has been an inspiration for several people. In 2012, she was honoured by the Government of India with a civilian award of Padma Shri.
Today, at 74, Laila Tyabji continues to be an inspiration to people with her unusual arc for crafts and people. But the heart wants what it wants- these assignments and Tyabji’s heart for art and craftsmanship are the reason she’s here.
The driving force of this expedition has been fruitful to Tyabji. Apart from that, she has also actively advocated for the preservation and promotion of traditional crafts.
Moreover, she has also worked towards betterment and tolerance as a Muslim woman in India. Truly, Laila Tyabji is an inspiration to everyone and certainly a craft revivalist!
Image credit: Laila Taiyabji @ Instagram
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am a journalism student with a penchant for writing about women and social issues. I am an intersectional feminist and an aspiring journalist. I identify as she/her. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
When we are struggling with any thyroid condition, questions like- is chapati good for thyroid- bother us a lot. Here is what I found out...
Is chapati good for the thyroid?
Have you recently been diagnosed with a thyroid problem and have a million thoughts about what you should and shouldn’t eat running through your mind?
When you’ve been diagnosed with a thyroid condition, one of the most important things to consider is your diet. Weight gain is one of the most common hypothyroidism symptoms. You might easily gain unhealthy weight if you are not attentive to your nutrition.
However, even when a woman settles down to watch her favourite serial, she is also keeping an eye on the children, and multitasking by doing something useful like shelling peas or cutting vegetables.
A group of parakeets was fluttering around the mango tree groaning with flowers. Our house help was leaning on the balcony, watching them, enthralled. “Won’t you get late?” I asked, conscious of the fact that the family where she goes after me had already called her three times.
“I get sukoon here”, she replied. “Once I am out of here, the haad-baad starts again.”
Sukoon. That ephemeral moment of tranquillity which she tried to seize whenever she could. The way she brews a cup of tea exactly the way she likes it, pours it into her cup with pink and maroon roses, and savours every sip. Those times when I would catch her watching the raindrops hit the windowpane while water from the open tap flowed over partially washed dishes.