Is Chapati Good For Thyroid? Which Roti Is Best For Hypothyroidism?

When we are struggling with any thyroid condition, questions like- is chapati good for thyroid- bother us a lot. Here is what I found out...
Is chapati good for the thyroid?
Have you recently been diagnosed with a thyroid problem and have a million thoughts about what you should and shouldn’t eat running through your mind?
When you’ve been diagnosed with a thyroid condition, one of the most important things to consider is your diet. Weight gain is one of the most common hypothyroidism symptoms. You might easily gain unhealthy weight if you are not attentive to your nutrition.
However, I understand how perplexing it can be because there is no permanent cure for this disease. There are only preventative measures like drugs and a healthy diet. It might be tough to categorize everyday fundamental foods into to-eat or not-to-eat categories, especially when it comes to the Indian diet.
The roti, or chapati as it is commonly known, is a staple of the Indian diet. However, there is a very typical question that may arise in your mind- Is it okay to eat roti if you have thyroid problems?
If not, then why? And what alternatives can you instead include in your diet?
Worry not, because here are the answer to if not all but some of your concerns.
First, let’s understand hypothyroidism.
The thyroid gland is a small butterfly-shaped gland in your neck that plays an important role in how well your body functions. Mood, metabolism, growth, cell repair, energy levels, body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure are all regulated by thyroid hormones.
Certain situations, however, can cause the gland to malfunction. Hypothyroidism is a disorder in which the thyroid gland does not produce adequate thyroid hormones. Weight gain, constipation, exhaustion, and other symptoms are common symptoms among hypothyroidism patients.
Even though medications are commonly used to treat thyroid hormone deficiency, many foods in our daily diet can also help our thyroid gland stay balanced. As a result, one of the best ways to promote healthy thyroid gland functioning is through the food we eat or don’t eat.
Take, for instance, our very own roti.
To respond to the question posed before, ‘Is chapati good for thyroid?’
No. You must not do so.
Gluten is found in wheat, which is used to make the traditional Indian roti in many parts of the country.
Gluten is a protein found in grains such as barley, wheat, and oats, as well as their derivatives. It has the potential to disrupt the digestive system and irritate the small intestine. Thyroid hormone absorption is hampered as a result, and your thyroid problems may worsen. Glutens affect the digestive system and can cause inflammation in the body, which is the primary worry for those with a thyroid imbalance.
Instead of using wheat to make roti, try bajra and jowar as a healthier and gluten-free alternative. They’re also easily digestible, which can assist with constipation, which is also a common side effect of thyroid imbalance.
I know it’s frustrating that there are so many restrictions on foods and diets that you must adhere to, but avoiding foods that are bad for you or your thyroid is important not only to keep it balanced but it’s also been suggested that reducing gluten intake aids in better thyroid medication absorption.
And do remember, follow your doctor’s instructions for taking your medications. Eat well & eat what helps your condition, and these few limits and adjustments will prove to be the best decision you’ve ever made, not only for your health but also for your lifestyle.
Disclaimer: This article should not be treated as medical advice. There is no one size that fits all, hence, it is always advisable to consult an expert.
Image credit: Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
A good girl is soft spoken, gets along well with the new family and friends, respects elders and traditions, comes from a respected family, is beautiful, and would pass on those great genes to their children.
Recently, the nation was engulfed in the carefully embroidered news of a celebrity couple being officially married. I call it carefully embroidered news because there was a lot happening in the country but social media was flooded with wedding photos and updates.
While scrolling, I came across a few comments. While trolling is a common feature and favourite hobby of netizens of today, this behaviour reflects more of what we as a society are than those who are the targets of these trolls, especially when a woman is trolled.
While the same thing was also written by some in a more affirmative and positive manner, like she manifested her love, a lot of people we still trying to tear someone down – someone they don’t know at all – with the worst of their words and to the best of their abilities:
“Achchha murga phansaya”
“iski toh chandi hai”
“baap ameer ho toh kuchh bhi ho sakta hai”
“don’t know what he saw in her, usko toh koi bhi mil jaati”
“isse achchhi toh uski ex gfs thi”
The strength of this woman is that she does not give up and give in to her fate. In the words of the director Bhansali, she confronts the world and says, “No, I have a voice, I have my rights.”
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi focuses on the noted sex worker Gangubai played by Alia Bhatt, who lived in the 14th red-light district of Kamathipura, Mumbai, in the 1950s. She valiantly tried to change society’s attitude towards prostitution – from sex workers being considered subhuman to giving sex work the place of a profession.
The story is an adaptation of Hussain Zaidi’s The Matriarch of Kamathipura one of the eight stories of daring women who ruled Mumbai, from his book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai (2011). Matriarch gives us a glimpse of sex worker Gangubai as a powerful woman — the mother to the community, and a political leader in the patriarchal society.
Gangubai was born Ganga Harjeevandas Kathiawadi in an educated professional family in Gujarat. They had some connection to the princely family in the state. Ganga’s father and brothers encouraged her to study, but she had her heart set on working in Hindi films. She had heard about the film world in Mumbai and had a big crush on actor Dev Anand.