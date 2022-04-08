7 Female Finance Influencers In India That Are Saving The Day!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Women are striving to get what they want and these female finance influencers in India are helping get financial literacy. Meet them here!
Finance has traditionally been a male-dominated field. Even today, when it comes to financing and people who work in finance- everyone assumes it’s a man on the other end. In fact, until now- there were only male finance influencers in the game.
Unfortunately, people don’t expect women to be good at financing as they think finance is a man’s job- something a spouse does.
But, in this time and age, women are striving to get what they want, financial literacy is still lacking. The worst part is that there weren’t any good financial influencers until these amazing women came to our rescue!
Here, we have these amazing female finance influencers in India that defied all the odds and chose finance and are thriving. They inspire young women to get more into finance.
So, let’s get into it!
Rachana Ranade is a Pune-based financial influencer that talk’s about financial independence- investment knowledge. On her website- Rachana Ranade has listed courses for various finance-based subjects.
Ranade has level-wise courses that talk about the stock market, mutual funds, personal finance management, fundamental and technical analysis, etc.
Apart from her website- which is a paid watch- she’s a star on Instagram with about 600K followers- where she talks about financial management via reels and other engagement options.
Rachana Ranade is truly a star- she is inspiring and gives confidence and a safe space for all the people that want financial independence.
Anushka Rathod is a former investment banker who breaks down the finance jargon on Instagram, teaching fellow newbies the concept of finance- giving us financial independence.
Rathod rules the Instagram world, wherein she makes everyone understand these concepts in layman’s language. She sometimes even uses memes to make these concepts fun.
Sometimes, finance can be overwhelming, especially for someone with zero knowledge of the subject. But Anuskha comes in with her personalised stories, with a bit of music and fun to add magic and fun to finance.
Anamika Rana is another addition to the entire CA turned financial influencer on Instagram. Rana talks about money, business, mindset and finances overall.
She’s one of the finance influencers that talks not just about finance but about business options and handling money in general. She ups her game via reels that are fun, trendy and relevant to the contemporary world.
Apart from her finance mind- Anamika even talks about spirituality on her other Instagram account. She has learned tarot card reading, numerology, Vastu and pranic healing.
Anamika is both- a believer and a dreamer. She strives to give financial literacy to people while keeping her Indian roots and manifesting spirituality and good health.
Have you heard about FinCocktail? FinCocktail is another financial venture by two financial influencers- Sayali Rai and Niyati Thaker.
Operated solely on Instagram, these two women are successfully demystifying finance and ‘helping you mix the perfect finance cocktail.’
Niyati and Sayali talk about financial investments. Moreover, they tell a few success stories and give lots of tips on how and where to invest securely.
These women have created a beautiful space for people to understand what finance is and the nitty-gritty of loans, investments, savings, insurance and funds.
Next on the list of female finance influencers is Neha Nagar! Neha is the founder of Taxation Help, which helps people with ITR, GST and company registration.
Neha and her team use Instagram content creation and mix them with reels and memes to create a perfect blend of financial literacy.
Apart from her venture, Neha is quite famous via her profile, wherein she talks about tax, crypto, investment and several financial advances in the country.
Handling two accounts come with a lot of pressure on content creation and finding new ways to educate people with financial literacy without being too technical. But, Neha manages it- and even excels in creating an informative place for learners!
The last influencer on the list of female finance influencers- we have Ashna Tolkar, who goes by themoneylancer on Instagram. Ashna strives to make finance effortless by building a wealthy mindset.
Tolkar talks about getting financial independence early while mentoring on when and how to invest. Ashna even talks about the financial advancements in the country while highlighting financial milestones as well.
She’s one of the financial coaches who talk about the concept of being wealthy, crypto- she’s like our very own personalised shark.
Honestly, finance is difficult- sometimes scary. Finance requires money, and most of us are very cautious with it to invest in something.
But these seven women are exceptional examples of women in finance. They help young girls discover their hidden love for finance and give them the stage to explore their careers.
So, kudos to these female finance influencers in India who made finance easy- something anyone with the right knowledge could do!
I am a journalism student with a penchant for writing about women and social issues. I am an intersectional feminist and an aspiring investigative journalist. I identify as she/her. read more...
