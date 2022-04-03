Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

For Young Women
April 3, 2022

‘She’s Not Marriage Material, Yaar!’ & 24 Other Toxic Things I’ve Heard Cis Het Men Say

“What she has felt is different from what I have done. From my side, I didn’t force myself upon her. But, she could have felt threatened, she could have felt forced.”

Upasana Dandona
Tags:

Trigger Warning: This has mentions of rape, slut-shaming, and body-shaming, and may be triggering for survivors.

On looks

  • “Upper lips nahi karwaye? Apna razor du?” (Why didn’t you get your upper lips done? Do you need my razor?)
  • “Tu bhaloo lag rahi hai. Wazing ke paise nahi hai?” (You look like a bear. Don’t you have the money to get yourself waxed?)
  • “I can suggest some exercises that would help you reduce the fat on your arms.”
  • “Remove your specs, you look like a feminist.”
  • “Why are you wearing a saree like an aunty?”
  • “I wouldn’t have asked you out if you hadn’t straightened your hair.”
  • “I follow her for her breasts and ass. I don’t want to read posts about her political opinions.”

On stereotypes

  • “Who’s driving their car so slowly? I am sure it’s a woman.”
  • “Women will remain confused and stupid no matter what degree they hold.”
  • “Drilling some sense into a woman’s head is not mansplaining.”
  • “She is not marriage material, yaar.”
  • “Lesbians are so loud. If they’re having sex, they can do it in their room.”
  • “A lot of people think you’re a wh*re because you slept with him.”

On sexual abuse

  • “She wasn’t harassed, she is just an attention-seeking sl*t.”
  • “What she has felt is different from what I have done. From my side, I didn’t force myself upon her. But, she could have felt threatened, she could have felt forced.”
  • “Supporting the women who claim to have been harassed by me is like promoting misandry.”
  • “You’re being the victim of your own story by talking about your r*pe openly.”

On contraception

  • “Condom se ladkiyo ka kuchh nahi jaata lekin hum ladko ki to feel hi chali jaati hai.”
  • “Why can’t she blow me without a flavoured condom?”
  • “I was doing her a favour by using a condom. The least she could do was put it on my d*ck instead of expecting me to.”

On sex

  • “Oh, you’re a lesbian. Call me for a threesome next time.”
  • “Once I have an erection, my p*nis jumps out of my pants without warning.”
  • “She texted me after we hooked up. God! It was a one-time thing, why is she so obsessed with me?”
  • “I count the chicks, not the number of times I f*cked each chick.”
  • “I jerk off to your Instagram feed twice every day.”

Image source: a still from the film Dil Chahta Hai

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Comments

About the Author

Upasana Dandona

A literature student who spends most of her time watching (and thinking about) Bollywood films. read more...

8 Posts | 61,550 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Newsmakers
March 31, 2022

I’ve Defended Her Earlier, But After Watching “I, Me, Myself” Queen Ranaut On Lock Upp, I’m Done!

Reality show Lock Upp is intended to simulate staying in an Indian prison. The tagline of 'Atyachari Khel' seems applicable not only to contestants, but also the viewers.

Saanjanaa

I watched Lock Upp, with a double ‘p’, so that you don’t have to. Here’s why I think Kangana Ranaut can never be a feminist icon again, and why her show is abysmal to watch – all thanks to her.

Alright, I watched three weeks of that horrible show, Lock Upp, and to be frank, Keeping Up with the Kardashians was more bearable.

The show is centred around a bunch of contestants in a set designed to appear like a prison. The show is intended to simulate an Indian prison. The tagline of ‘Atyachari Khel‘ seems applicable not only to contestants, but also the viewers.

Read Full Article
Feminist
April 1, 2022

When I Refused To Give In Any More To The Slavery An Indian DIL Is Expected To Do

No one ever takes it as a crime when a woman is made to do all the petty chores for all the members of a family, even for those who are having more free time and are fitter than her.

Farida Rizwan

The most important thing my dad wanted to give all of us was ‘Education’. He would be very firm with our report card. Whenever we (or precisely ‘I’) scored good marks, we could expect a reward from him. Whenever the marks were low or he couldn’t get a child to study every evening, he would warn us, “Those who do not study well will end up being slaves to those who studied well!”

I am not being very proud of my dad when writing this, but neither do I feel embarrassed or ashamed of the fact that education and marks on report cards were his priority. Some people are fortunate to be educated and some are not. We have no right to insult them in any way. Also, life has taught me that education doesn’t play that huge role in our lives after all.

I was a topper in my school and was always in my dad’s good books. He was so proud of my achievements that he would carry my report card showing it off to his friends. Everyone expected me to become a doctor, or a banker. Engineering was not an option typically considered for girls in those days.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
""
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues