‘She’s Not Marriage Material, Yaar!’ & 24 Other Toxic Things I’ve Heard Cis Het Men Say

“What she has felt is different from what I have done. From my side, I didn’t force myself upon her. But, she could have felt threatened, she could have felt forced.”
Trigger Warning: This has mentions of rape, slut-shaming, and body-shaming, and may be triggering for survivors.
Image source: a still from the film Dil Chahta Hai
A literature student who spends most of her time watching (and thinking about) Bollywood films.
Reality show Lock Upp is intended to simulate staying in an Indian prison. The tagline of 'Atyachari Khel' seems applicable not only to contestants, but also the viewers.
I watched Lock Upp, with a double ‘p’, so that you don’t have to. Here’s why I think Kangana Ranaut can never be a feminist icon again, and why her show is abysmal to watch – all thanks to her.
Alright, I watched three weeks of that horrible show, Lock Upp, and to be frank, Keeping Up with the Kardashians was more bearable.
The show is centred around a bunch of contestants in a set designed to appear like a prison. The show is intended to simulate an Indian prison. The tagline of ‘Atyachari Khel‘ seems applicable not only to contestants, but also the viewers.
No one ever takes it as a crime when a woman is made to do all the petty chores for all the members of a family, even for those who are having more free time and are fitter than her.
The most important thing my dad wanted to give all of us was ‘Education’. He would be very firm with our report card. Whenever we (or precisely ‘I’) scored good marks, we could expect a reward from him. Whenever the marks were low or he couldn’t get a child to study every evening, he would warn us, “Those who do not study well will end up being slaves to those who studied well!”
I am not being very proud of my dad when writing this, but neither do I feel embarrassed or ashamed of the fact that education and marks on report cards were his priority. Some people are fortunate to be educated and some are not. We have no right to insult them in any way. Also, life has taught me that education doesn’t play that huge role in our lives after all.
I was a topper in my school and was always in my dad’s good books. He was so proud of my achievements that he would carry my report card showing it off to his friends. Everyone expected me to become a doctor, or a banker. Engineering was not an option typically considered for girls in those days.
Fat Shaming is one of the biggest curses of today’s society that is adversely impacting women’s physical and emotional well-being. It needs to stop ASAP!
I live in a generation where women are supposed to be able to do two things very well: Look pretty and look thin. And whether I like it or not, society tells me to do it every single day. My mum tells me off for having a pimple on my face, I feel bad about sweating so much, and I am always told to eat fruits and vegetables to maintain my ‘healthy’ diet.
The notion of looking your best has also been fueled, in a very large way, by Bollywood actresses and how ‘thin’ they are. Several Hindi film heroines, including Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are known for having a size zero figure, an image that is slowly disappearing from Bollywood only recently.
Gully Boy is a fully paisa vasool movie that you must watch. Great acting, excellent characters, and so much that we can learn from it.
Everything right from the entry of ‘Murad’; the gully boy, who rises like a phoenix from the slums to the stardom, his entire journey, till his final appearance on the stage (with a fire in his eyes) facing thousands of people in the audience is captivating. The battle of ‘Shafeena’, an ambitious girl (another hero of the movie), for her rights, for her freedom is awe-inspiring. A big round of applause for her firm stand for her own life.
The storyline may sound similar or common but the way the entire movie is captured, directed and produced is outstanding. On one side, it’s a sweet love story with no sugar-coated dialogues, obligations or false promises. On the other side, it leaves no stone unturned to picturize the hard-hitting reality of life on the streets.