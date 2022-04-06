Have A Look At These 6 Bollywood Actresses Who Are Investors Too!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
These 6 Bollywood actresses are yet again exceptionally creating their name in the investment field by being top-notch investors!
Bollywood has been all about glamour and glitz. But, when these exceptional Bollywood actresses turn out to be investors- it’s a win-win!
While India has the third-largest ecosystem of start-ups globally, it’s no surprise that these Bollywood divas want to break ground in this area- and be an expert in it!
In the past few years, Bollywood actresses have come a long way in the entire investment sector and found an inking in this area of expertise.
So, let’s look at these talented and impressive Bollywood actresses who have turned into investors too!
Katrina Kaif has been a national crush for everyone- and with her impeccable fashion sense and swoon-worthy workout regime, she’s winning hearts!
However, it’s slightly sad that not many people know about her investment in the beauty brand Nykaa. In October 2020, Kaif invested an undisclosed amount in Nykaa via a secondary transaction.
The investment came along a year after she launched her beauty brand- Kay by Katrina. Recently, Katrina earned about 22 Crores due to her investment in Nykaa. In an interview, she said:
“I’ve always been an admirer of Falguni Nayar’s vision and having worked with the Nykaa team, and have first-hand seen their dedication towards offering customers the very best experience. Nykaa has opened new avenues for women to explore and celebrate their unique idea of beauty and I am very excited to be a part of their growth journey.”
Deepika Padukone is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. From making exceptional movies to openly speaking about her mental health- she has won our hearts over and over again.
Now, yet again, Padukone has yet again won our hearts by turning into an investor. In 2019, the actress invested in Drum Foods International Pvt Ltd– which made the flavoured yoghurt Epigamia.
The investment comes along with a strategic partnership that would let the actress endorse the brand as well. KA Enterprises Llp, Padukone’s strategic investment arm, has made the investment.
Our newly-wed bride Alia Bhatt has been making the news for all the right reasons!
However, one thing this talented beauty has not been given credit for is her ability to invest in smart investments in multiple companies.
Bhatt, like Katrina, is another investor in Nykaa- in July 2020, Bhatt invested about Rs 4.95 Crore in Nykaa’s parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures. Other than Nykaa, Bhatt invested in Phool Co, a startup, in October 2021.
Lastly, this Bollywood actress invested in a Mumbai-based personal styling platform- Stylecracker, in November 2017. Indeed, Alia is a smart investor!
Kajal Aggarwal is another Bollywood actress turned investor on this list! This Bollywood actress may not be as famous as the previously mentioned actresses, but it doesn’t stop her from becoming an entrepreneur and a talented actress.
In 2020, Aggarwal invested an undisclosed amount in the gaming platform- OKIE GAMING. She joined the Mumbai-based company as a strategic partner. She even picked up a 15% stake in the company.
In an interview with PTI, talking about her investment, Aggarwal said:
“The gaming industry is booming at this time, and this is the right time to be part of it. I have always been a passionate gamer myself, and I hope to influence and open new avenues for women gamers in India.”
Another on the list is our very own Aishwariya Rai! Yet another talented actress has joined the actresses-turned-investors club- and we’re loving it!
Rai, along with her mother Vrinda K R, has invested 1 Crore in a Bengaluru- based environment startup named Ambee. Ambee uses data to measure air quality- it was Rai’s first-ever known Angel investment startup.
Last on our list of Bollywood actresses turned investors is none other than Shilpa Shetty. Shetty has made quite a name for herself after her healthy regime and Yoga practices on Instagram!
Apart from being an actress, Shetty is an entrepreneur too! Shetty has invested about $ 250K in MamaEarth– a Delhi-based, all-natural, toxin-free product company. Now, Shetty has come on board as an equity investor in the company.
It is empowering when women- especially the ones that can influence others- explore the area of investments to attain financial independence.
These six actresses have shown us how their lives are not just about glamour and glitz- they’re much more than actresses!
Image credit : Instagram
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am a journalism student with a penchant for writing about women and social issues. I am an intersectional feminist and an aspiring journalist. I identify as she/her. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
If as teenager I would have done that I might have forgiven myself, but I was 25 when this happened and it just makes it harder for me.
There are times when I end up at the wrong end of things, but that always gives me some food for thought. Today I want to bring one of these for you.
In the 21st century when internet and mobile devices are available to almost everyone who can afford them, especially with the onset of the pandemic when people were limited to their homes, the internet helped many to connect with friends and family. Many used it to bring their business online and prosper.
In such times, are there still people who live in the dark ages. What I mean is a person who has no social media presence, and I don’t just mean Facebook and Instagram or others like these; but no professional accounts either. In today’s time where all professionals have an active linkedIn account that they regularly update, how can a professional not have online presence?
Rohan glanced at her moodily. “That was Dad. He read your interview. He wanted me to tell you not to get carried away. He reiterated that real men do not cook and clean.”
Nisha sighed irritably. The day had begun badly, and her brand-new husband had not tried to make it any better. They had returned from their honeymoon a week ago, and the roses and the champagne had already disappeared. They had known each other for only a month, with no time to talk or make any discoveries.
After the honeymoon was over, she had realized that marriage was more than she had envisaged. Initially, Rohan’s colleagues had called them over for meals and taken good care of them. A week later, it was time to open their own kitchen, which was when Nisha woke up to the fact that the kitchen was her domain, and only hers, according to Rohan.
Nisha sighed again. This was not what she had grown up with. Her Army parents had been ‘cool’ about men and women working together to make marriage work. Though he was not a romantic, Dad used to cook a meal when in the mood, or when he wanted Ma to relax. He would often make her breakfast in bed or bring her a hot cup of tea when she was exhausted after work.