The Sweaty Lie Of Sweat Belts and Tummy Tuckers

After you pull apart your armour of confidence, sweat belts or the tummy tuckers, you are afraid of what comments you'd pass on your own body.
I was thirteen when I first wore a belly belt- tummy tucker, to be precise. It was a pathetic attempt to hide my stomach rolls. I was thirteen- my dilemma should’ve been liking boys or getting good grades and not hating my body.
But, that’s the thing- people want women to hate their bodies- they want women to look at themselves and feel the need to change their appearance or wear those pathetic belly belts which allegedly burn the fat.
Have you seen those advertisements that talk about how a woman on the heavier side is constantly unhappy, and once she loses the weight and becomes ‘conventionally attractive,’ she immediately becomes happy?
It’s unfortunate that people, especially women, have been constantly fed the idea of a perfect body.
The world is full of people of different sizes, and the fact that we are fed the constant urge to fit in the conventional standards of attractiveness is exhausting, if not traumatising.
Over centuries we’ve seen different versions of belly belts. While there are belly belts- sweat belts- now, there were corsets in the Victorian era. Corsets- to make women look smaller and enhance the small of their waist.
I know the idea of having the conventional hourglass figure is a dream of many, but we must not forget the side effects those belts cause. I think it’s time we address the elephant in the room- body image issues.
To catch the train of contradiction, I’d like to add that sometimes these sweat belts and tummy tuckers help people become more confident. They help them wear clothes without feeling too self-conscious about their bodies. But, it is important to realise that confidence and higher self-esteem is usually momentary.
The excitement of having a reduced belly, of people complimenting (because people do) you, seems like a facade that you wear beneath the dress. Because, at the end of the day, when you stare at yourself in the mirror after you pull apart your armour of confidence, the same you stares at you, afraid of what comments you’d pass on your body.
When I think about it, it feels like the media is equally at fault too. The world has focused so much on curvy yet thin women that women with different body types often feel obligated to adhere to the hourglass figure lifestyle.
There is nothing sadder than realising validation depends on factors like fitting into the conventional body type. Thus, when women don’t generally fit into the conventional curvy yet thin body type, they resort to waist belts and sweat enhancers.
Tummy tuckers are painful. They restrict air, and you get dehydrated fast. They are a constant reminder of the body you show and the body you have- they’re futile. Trust me on this, as a thirteen-year-old that used tummy tuckers to hide the belly until I was sixteen- it doesn’t help. Wearing waist slimmers like these was never helpful- the only helpful thing was exercise and acceptance.
Sweat belts & tummy tuckers are those villains that people never realise. They’re the devil in disguise- because at the end of the day, you come home to yourself, to your body without the armour, and it’s important to love it just as much as you love yourself with it.
Image credit: made-in-china.com
I am a journalism student with a penchant for writing about women and social issues. I am an intersectional feminist and an aspiring investigative journalist.
Is it any stretch of imagination to realise that probably the mother was also being raped by these men? That if she objected, worse could happen to her and the child?
Trigger Warning: This speaks of child sexual abuse, violence against women, and may be triggering to survivors.
Yea, yea, shocking and all. I’m not writing about the wonderful ways of men. I didn’t even really read the article, I quickly jumped to the comments to see if people would find a way to blame it on women. And of course they did. Every other comment was, “What was the mother doing?”
In an old Indra Nooyi video I saw recently, she talks about getting into Yale and how her mother refused to let her go to America, how it was her father who insisted that he would never discriminate between his sons and daughters. Enough number of the women commentators were singing songs about how we must appreciate feminist men and how women can also be patriarchal.
What do I say about the two leading ladies?! They don't act. They become. They share screen space in just a handful of scenes in the movie, yet you can see the undercurrent of their collective power throughout.
Flummoxed. Pensive. Unsettled. I do not think I can describe what my state of mind was more accurately when the end credits of the movie started rolling on the screen.
‘Jalsa’, written and directed by Suresh Triveni of ‘Tumhari Sulu’ fame, is the kind of movie in which you discover new facets every time you discuss it or ponder over it. Here, what is shown is more than what is shown. It took me just half an hour to go from confusion over not being able to gauge how much I liked it to unwittingly explaining the nuances of some scenes to my family members.
And as I write this post now, I know I have discovered and interpreted some more about the lives and choices of Maya Menon and Rukhsana, played by Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah respectively.
Sameera Reddy had been trolled for her weight after her 1st pregnancy weight, and speaks up now in her second, glowing in her late pregnancy.
Sameera Reddy had been trolled for her weight after her 1st pregnancy weight, and speaks up now in her second, glowing in her late pregnancy.
Celebrity mom Sameera Reddy had been trolled for putting on a lot of weight after her first pregnancy, at a time when she was feeling low. While she admits that she had body image issues at that time, she is confident and happy during her second, and the trolls can take a hike!
A friend of mine recently gave birth. A couple of months after the delivery, she looks as trim as she did before pregnancy. At a party recently, I overheard some Indian women talking about her. “Who would even believe that she was pregnant?” they said as they considered their own belly fat and love handles. I felt sad that they felt the need to make that comparison, but I was not surprised. Aren’t such conversations all too common in India, where a woman’s body is constantly looked at, judged and talked about?
'Distraction feeding' or 'force feeding' is not a healthy idea; instead it results in bad food habits in the future. Read how beautifully the author justifies this fact.
‘Distraction feeding’ or ‘force feeding’ is not a healthy idea; instead it results in bad food habits in the future. Read how beautifully the author justifies this fact.
A few days back, I and my daughter both had an upset tummy. I just felt full as I had eaten a lot of food the day before and my toddler didn’t want to eat for God knows what reason which is very usual with her. So, I thought I should skip breakfast. My girl also did not eat her usual amount of food.
By noon, my tummy wanted to continue the food strike but I ‘wanted’ to eat. My body did not need food yet I ‘craved’ for food. Food was on the back of my mind all the time, until I gave in and ate. I felt bloated and nauseated all day. On the other hand, my daughter had only a few morsels for lunch, nothing for snack, and a very light dinner. She was happy, active and chirpy… her usual self.