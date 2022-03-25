Poonam Pandey On Her Abusive Relationship: It Took Me 4 Yrs To Call The Police On Him!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
It's a classic case of abuse, where your abuser first makes you believe that no one will love you, but them. And that you are not worth anything if they move away.
Trigger Warning: This speaks of violence against women and domestic abuse and may be triggering to survivors.
I was watching the reality show Lock Upp yesterday, in which Poonam Pandey talks about her abusive relationship.
She was with this guy for 4 years. And he would beat the shit out of her. She owes a 4 storied house with a staff. She paid for everything. Yet her then partner would have complete control over her life. He would not let her take her phone out of the room. Remember she paid all bills.
Her right part of the head still hurts and she needs to undergo periodic treatment, as she has been bashed against the wall many times. She has also lost her sense of smell as he broke her nose many times.
Poonam Pandey is not a woman who had no resources to have control over her own life. Yet it took her 4 years to call the police to intervene.
It’s a classic case of abuse, where your abuser first makes you believe that no one will love you, but them. And that you are not worth anything if they move away.
That’s what abusers do. They first play with your head. And make you believe in your worthlessness. And then it’s always a downward spiral from there. Always.
Abusers are smart. They try this with a little smirk here and there as they convince you sneakily that you are not worth anything if they are not in your life. And then it goes to a traumatic extent.
I don’t know who needs to hear this. But if anyone tells you your life is worthless without them, its a huge red flag. Run today. People who love you don’t abuse you.
It’s a dysfunctional system that makes an abused believe that they deserve it. You don’t deserve it. No one does. And that person is not your Messiah. Today love yourself hard and run. Don’t get used to abuse. It will make you defunct.
This is valid for all genders.
I am sorry if you are going though it. But run. Now.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Proud Indian. Senior Writer at Women's Web. Columnist. Book Reviewer. Street Theatre - Aatish. Dreamer. Workaholic. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Offended by such a lame accusation, she replied angrily. The result is, she is scolded for being rude and disrespecting elders!
A scene in the Netflix movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar where the protagonist Meenakshi comes out from her room in a pistachio saree, looking ravishing!
Her FIL’s sister came to their house to celebrate the auspicious festival at Madurai Temple. Cut to the following dialogue sequence that caught my attention.
FIL to Meenakshi: “Teach your friend. He is very arrogant, doesn’t know how to speak with elders.”
In India, unpaid labour like housework, child care and elderly care is seen as the sole responsibility of the women, after which they have no time or energy to engage in paid work.
A couple of years back, when I reached office after attending an International Women’s Day event, my team surprised me with a huge bouquet of baby pink roses and a beautiful handmade card inscribed with thoughtful messages. I was thrilled- who wouldn’t be to receive such a token of affection from their team.
But after the mandatory photographs were taken, and I sat back with my coffee, the subtle scent of the roses almost seemed to mock me.
Yes, I was leading an entire region. But was the fact that I was the only woman in the regional office really a matter of pride? At the entry level, nearly a third of the staff was female; why then were we so poorly represented at the managerial level?