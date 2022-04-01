A Mother’s Lament In A War…

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
A war has broken out far away from me, yet as a mother, I worry. What if...?
I sit in my home.
In comfort.
With coffee.
And a movie.
A war has broken out so far from me.
It’s so cold here, yet comfortable.
The streets are safe.
And silent.
The skies are peaceful.
There is no thunder.
My flower garden is pretty.
The grass mowed.
I look at the fridge and the kitchen.
I see more than enough food for a month.
My stomach is full.
Our town is safe.
A war has broken out far from me.
But why do I see the name of my son in the list of causalities,
When he is just a baby and sleeping peacefully next to me?
#Ukraine #War #Conflict #Violence
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Proud Indian. Senior Writer at Women's Web. Columnist. Book Reviewer. Street Theatre - Aatish. Dreamer. Workaholic. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
