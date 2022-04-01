Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Short Stories & Poetry
April 1, 2022

A Mother’s Lament In A War…

A war has broken out far away from me, yet as a mother, I worry. What if...?

Paromita Bardoloi
Tags:

I sit in my home.
In comfort.
With coffee.
And a movie.

A war has broken out so far from me.

It’s so cold here, yet comfortable.
The streets are safe.
And silent.
The skies are peaceful.
There is no thunder.
My flower garden is pretty.
The grass mowed.

A war has broken out so far from me.

I look at the fridge and the kitchen.
I see more than enough food for a month.
My stomach is full.
Our town is safe.

A war has broken out far from me.

But why do I see the name of my son in the list of causalities,
When he is just a baby and sleeping peacefully next to me?

A war has broken out far from me.

#Ukraine #War #Conflict #Violence

Comments

About the Author

Paromita Bardoloi

Proud Indian. Senior Writer at Women's Web. Columnist. Book Reviewer. Street Theatre - Aatish. Dreamer. Workaholic. read more...

206 Posts | 976,136 Views

