Umm…The Problem Is My Spouse Loves Me ‘Too Much’ & I Feel Suffocated!

Since no two people are alike, what seems like claustrophobic for one might be love for the other, especially if your spouse is clingy!
Relationships they say are ‘work in progress’, where both partners need to put in the effort to keep it working.
While each relationship is different from the other, one common thing between all romantic relationships is spending time together. The amount of time you spend together determines how well you are bonded and understand each other. After all, you are well acquainted with a person’s needs, habits and personality traits only when you spend time with them.
In the initial stages of a relationship with dopamine-induced euphoria, it is obvious to spend your maximum time with your partner. While newlyweds usually display the ‘joined at the hip’ phenomenon, many couples in long term relationships also think love means never being apart. They feel one should spend their maximum time with their partner to keep the spark alive.
Newlywed couples or for the matter anyone who is in the initial phases of a relationship seem inseparable. They slowly start giving up on their hobbies and social life without knowing or might realise but just don’t dare to voice it. Weekends might usually be spent together doing things which one partner likes while the other one just obliges, to keep him/her happy thus giving up on one’s hobbies, friends and thus space.
As time passes by, frustration starts building up and one might feel claustrophobic in the relationship.
While it’s very necessary to spend time together as partners, it is even more essential to give space to each other and nurture your hobbies and maintain your own friends’ circle.
Research shows that couples who nurture their hobbies and have a separate friends circle are much happier and can give more to their relationship. This is because they have a sense of independence and freedom while still being a part of the relationship.
After all, you can keep someone happy only when you are happy. This induces a sense of freshness to the relationship which otherwise becomes boring getting infused in the mundane life.
The need for space is like a tight rope walk. While too little space can make one claustrophobic, too much space can weaken the bond. A fine balance has to be struck.
The trick is to strike a fine balance, never keep secrets, never wander too far and come back with double love when the need for space is met.
Freedom is very essential in any relationship - and that includes freedom in a marriage too. Each half of a couple needs freedom to be themselves and to follow their passions.
I found freedom after marriage as I found a partner who understands the space we need to grow and the togetherness we need to keep the relationship going. In the Indian concept at least, if you are with the right person who knows that space is also important in a marriage, then you will find freedom in the relationship.
An important Indian or Asian specialty is arranged marriage, but this, at least in the cities, is changing and it is no longer about meeting your spouse for the first time on the day of the marriage. Indian couples are evolving, dating and getting to know each other before marriage, whether opting for an arranged marriage or a love marriage. It might take more than a few coffee dates to know if they are able to find themselves a partner whom they would like to spend the rest of their life with. Couples are allowing themselves the time.
In a happy, committed relationship, how far are you willing to go to keep the sexual spark alive, and how do you deal with any fallout?
When people are in a long-term serious relationship – like marriage, or otherwise – they make a concerted effort to stay committed to it for life.
Many couples lay out some basic rules in their relationship which they follow for a happy and prosperous life ahead. There are also some unsaid rules which are always to be followed– like honesty, fidelity, truth – some of the basic principles on which relationships hinge.