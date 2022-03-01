Founder Of Marketing4Sales Initiatives, Neetu V Bansal Says ‘Fluid Mindset Must!’

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
These excerpts are from an interview with Neetu V Bansal, founder of ‘Marketing4Sales Initiatives’ that houses brands like Coaching for Business and Academy for Business.
When did you start ‘Marketing4Sales Initiatives’ and what was the intention?
Founded in Jan 2020, founder Of Marketing4Sales Initiatives, Neetu V Bansal says, “The intention was to share my experiential learnings as an SME business owner with other businesses so that they can find shortcuts through the maze of decisions required to run a growing business.”
What was the biggest challenge you faced in starting the company?
The biggest challenge was differentiating myself from other business coaches. Another challenge that I faced was that of opening a current account without a GST certificate for a startup.
What is the biggest mistake you made while starting your company in the initial few years?
The biggest mistake was going behind the wrong clients- Wrong Customer profiling. Another mistake was of agreeing to take up an additional responsibility in HR(I have earlier experience in talent acquisition) when I wanted to focus only on sales and marketing.
If there was one thing you could advise to a budding woman entrepreneur, what would it be?
Just go out there and start talking to potential customers. Do not wait to get everything perfect. The reality is that you will never be 100% ready for reality. So start with a fluid mindset, knowing that you will learn and adapt as the market responds to your business.
On National Science Day today, let's learn about 8 incredible Indian women scientists who have overcome truly difficult odds.
In a nation that is plagued with inherent patriarchy, we hardly get to hear about contributions of women scientists because they are often not represented. Many women scientists, however, are breaking the glass ceiling in a male-dominated society.
Whether inventing vaccinations against dangerous viruses, spearheading lunar missions, or preserving the Mandarins, these women scientists in a society that only worships men’s contributions are not just cis women, but also identify as trans and non binary persons.
On the occasion of National Science Day, presenting to you a list of Indian women scientists who have made significant contributions to STEM fields and who serve as role models for all young women.
Every day, women are being coerced into giving up their dreams, their passion, when they get married. Simply because - how can a married woman do this?
For Polly, music was her life’s breath. Since age four, she was given music lessons, first by her mother, followed by a couple of tutors. Later as a teenager she got herself enrolled in Suradhuni, a reputed music school in south Kolkata. She studied hard, obtained a diploma and aspired to be a professional singer.
But all her dreams came to a naught when her parents got her married to a ‘suitable boy’. Though her in-laws had promised that she would be allowed to pursue music, yet soon after the wedding they did a volte-face, stopping her music lessons for good.
Their logic: “As a married woman your priority must be your husband and children as and when they arrive”. Polly was heartbroken, but had to toe the line with the elders in the family for the sake of family harmony.
Aanchal Kejriwal, the founder of 'Arrange It All' wants you to believe in yourself and your products and services and enjoy your achievements.
Excerpts from an interview with the founder of ‘Arrange It All’, Aanchal Kejriwal, which offers solutions on organizing spaces- be it decluttering services, creating solutions for optimum utilization of spaces or the need of a Tidying Coach.
When did you start your company and what was the intention?
I started my company, Arrange It All, in March 2021. During COVID everyone was stressed with space and time especially working mothers. I realized it was very important to have an organized space and setting simple systems for better functioning in day to day life would be of great help. It was then that I carved a business out of my passion for organizing and decluttering.
Founder Of Kornayas Shruthi Jayraman, talks about starting her T-shirt company & the challenges when it comes to marketing her brand!
Excerpts from an interview with Shruthi Jayraman founder of Kornayas – a T-shirt venture with original artworks.
When did you start Kornayas and what was the intention?
I officially started Kornayas in January 2021 with the sole intent to make my art available, affordable, and wearable.