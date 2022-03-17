5 Regressive, Hurtful Things Young Women Like Me In The Marriage Market Always Hear

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
This is a strange but a very real statement which a girl gets to hear if she doesn’t have a brother or any other male member in the family! And then there are more!
What is marriage?
Britannica says, marriage is a legally and socially sanctioned union, usually between a man and a woman, that is regulated by laws, rules, customs, beliefs, and attitudes that prescribe the rights and duties of the partners and accords status to their offspring (if any).
A very processed definition that rightly explains the arrangements this institution carries. But there is a spiritual and beautiful side of this relationship that very few understand.
However, the dealing in executing and finalizing this relationship undergoes so many processes which have always been twisted and moulded as per the convenience of the society, especially for men.
Through this writeup, I am not intending to define marriage or bring out some repulsive practices which are still continued. I am trying to point out a few problematic statements that girls get to hear. Statements which were never questioned, and why a girl has to hear and absorb them without questioning.
Some statement which I am sure girls out there would nod their heads to. We’ve heard them but our conditioning is such that no one ever questioned them.
(We will take your daughter on demand, because we want her!)
Maang ke le jayenge? Sorry! Is she some kind of commodity who would just walk with you just because you demanded her? Did anyone ask her if she is willing to be available on-demand?
She too has the right of looking out for a partner she thinks is fit for her.
(Now she does not earn, so anyone will do!)
This statement often comes from those aunties, who are self-proclaimed angels, who have come on this earth to do the holy job of match-making.
They would try to match the salaries of the girl and the boy first and then other parameters and would decline the proposal on their own if the boy is earning a little less.
The moment the girl leaves her job for whatever reason, that aunty would flood your matrimonial bucket with so many proposals. Sometimes, even she willl be clueless about the boy’s income.
The criteria is if the girl is not working and earning, she is eligible for any boy, irrespective of what he earns. Period!!
Is it fair?
(You said ‘yes’ to someone with lesser salary than yours? What are you ‘hiding’?)
A girl has to earn lesser than the boy! That is the rule to follow.
Just in case a family finds a suitable boy and he earns lesser than the girl, it will be “no” from the boy’s side, with a justification that there must be some problem with the girl. Why is she is ready to marry a boy with a lower salary?
Why can’t they understand that this means that the girl’s family is progressive and does not believe in stereotyping the boy?
If only she was a little taller and ‘lighter’, I would have considered her for my son!
This is one of the most commonly used body-shaming comments a girl gets to hear.
These statements are so common and are taken very lightly within the families. It feels like the family has given up on their daughter.
Should these really be the ‘failure’ signals for their daughter whom they want to get married?
No brother? Now who will serve the brother-in-law?
This is a strange but a very real statement which a girl gets to hear if she doesn’t have a brother or any other male member in the family!
The agenda of getting their sons married is to get served (seva) through the brother or the father of the girl. After all, a son-in-law is nothing less than a God!
He is supposedly the only one who needs proper care when he visits the girl’s house. Just in case the girl doesn’t have a brother, she is rejected.
What a vision!!
Aren’t these statements hurtful to the core?
Why is a girl considered to be a commodity who is picked up like a vegetable, looked at from all sides and ‘put back’ for so many lame reasons?
Why is this beautiful institution made so mechanical and insensitive that the roots start getting decayed from the very first day of alliance?
Why respecting each other is not made one essential element for initiating the alliance, to ensure the roots are strong and the relationship flourishes into a beautiful wholesome tree?
It’s time to respect and understand self-worth. Society will change when we change.
Marriage has to be a respectful alliance. It has to be called a partnership- where the stakes are 50:50. Nothing less and nothing more.
What say?
Image credit: Still from short film Dark Skin/Content ka Keeda via YouTube
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Ruchi is a new person who has dared to break all walls of monotony in life, a dreamer, a learner and likes to derive inspiration in all situations she is into.
Recently plunged into a read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Women are still considered solely responsible for household chores. How can we nudge the men in our lives to share the load of housework?
Women are still considered as ones who are solely responsible for household chores. How can we nudge the men in our lives towards a much-needed shift in mindset to share the load of housework?
Nobody wants to talk about the elephant in the room, but a recent video by Anu Menon, where she offers quite the riotous solution to make sure that men share the load with women as equal partners, is a great conversation-starter on gendered expectations around household responsibilities.
It is a formidable task to shift one’s perspectives and unlearn notions that have been wittingly or unwittingly fed to us over the years. But, moving away from archaic rules and misogyny is something we must strive to attain as we step into the new world.
They made her feel that she had committed a grave blunder by stepping out to enjoy. The guilt of not mourning properly weighed down heavily on her.
It is more than a month since my father has passed away. The pain. The grief. The denial persists.
Our cellphones have not stopped ringing since the day Baba passed away.
It is surprising that people who have never called my mother have decided to call her now. They are people who have never bothered to enquire how my father was faring when he was alive, or how my mother was managing her husband’s illness. Not a call, not a visit! But they chose to call the moment my father made an exit.
Remember that words have the power to wound, irreparably. What parents say matters, so be careful what you say if you want to raise confident daughters.
Remember that words have the power to wound, irreparably. What parents say matters, so be careful what you say if you want to raise confident daughters.
Growing up in Indian households comes with its own issues. Growing up as a girl in Indian households is another matter altogether. Even today, there are some statements that have become so hideously commonplace in Indian families, that our elders either do not, or cannot understand the enormous impact these statements have on the psyche of young girls and children in general.
Here are 4 examples of seemingly innocuous statements that are thrown at girls in Indian households, without thought and understanding, which need to be banned immediately.
A recent research showed that an increase in gold prices is a great threat to girl children in our country. The fear of higher dowry leads people to kill them even before being born!
A recent research showed that an increase in gold prices is a great threat to girl children in our country. The fear of higher dowry leads people to kill them even before being born!
“Hey Bhagwan beti paida ho gai, ab kya kare?”
“bojh-bojh-bojh… beta hota to paise leta, ye to sirf paise lutwaegi… paraya dhan… paraya dhan”
(Oh god! A girl is born. What do we do now? She is a burden. If it was a son then he would have earned us money but a daughter just makes us spend our money)