It Was My Call To Liberate Myself, And I Don’t Have To Justify It

It has been four years have gone by since I exited corporate life. I always knew my reasons for leaving that life.
But, somewhere deep inside, I was not clear about the justification for my decision to people for leaving a good position that was paying me great money.
Yesterday, while clearing my folder on the laptop, I found numerous incomplete drafts saved in my folder- that had reasons for me to quit the corporate world.
I made all those attempts to ensure that people don’t make confused faces- and they don’t show eagerness to know what went wrong that made me take that big decision.
Today, I contemplate: was it so simple for me to step out because that job had stopped paying me my share of happiness but for the world?
However, the concept of happiness is so underrated that leaving a job for happiness is undigestible especially when you are earning good money through that.
I look back and see: I have been busier than I used to be when I was working. I am fine with whatever I am doing. My work gives me contentment, vision, creativity, purpose and money.
I know the money may not be huge, but it’s worthwhile- or happy money, if I may.
So, I write today to myself discarding all those uncompleted drafts saved in my folder. What I write today is what I meant always but was not finding the courage to translate to the world.
People may think I am far far behind the race
People may think I am far far ahead the race
People may think I couldn’t yet start the race.
But let me clarify and make things easier for people to understand that I am not and never ever intended to be in the race at all.
So, see me as what I am today.
Compare me with what I was 5 years back.
Applaud me for what I could achieve as per my own dreams and aspiration
Appreciate me for how I have evolved in these years.
Recognise me for not how much (wealth) I could earn but what all (respect, relations) I could earn.
I don’t allow anyone to compare me with anyone else because
I was made differently.
I was made to serve a different purpose,
I was made to have different perspectives and outlooks
I was made to have my own pace.
I was made to live a different life
I was made to have my own set of beliefs
I was made with different strengths and shortcomings
I was made to fight different situations
I was made to manage people and time differently
I was made to be inspired by different people in very different ways.
I am a different entity. So, what I can do, may or may not be anyone else’s cup of tea and vice versa
So, I liberate myself today from explaining myself anymore. Better late than never.
My husband and his family was informed by my parents in the morning that I had been admitted in the hospital, but they didn't come there until the night.
Trigger warning: This deals with domestic abuse, and traumatic childbirth with the loss of the infant, and may be triggering for survivors.
Have you seen TV serials like Naagin (season 1-6), Sasuraal Simar Ka etc, where the stories have such twists that we always have to take step back and think, “Does that happen in real life?” “How do these people write such stories, what inspires them?”
Well I have always asked this question to myself whenever I saw those ads on TV (can’t really watch the whole episodes, too depressing).
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency based on corrupt practices.
Politics in the Indian milieu is replete with corruption. The leaders who are elected to represent the voice of the people, utilize the power they are vested with for their own selfish interests, ultimately leading to the misery of common people who suffer everyday demanding for their human rights and basic amenities of life. It’s been 75 years since the Britishers left us yet the legacy of oppressing the weak by the powerful resides in our nation till today.
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency, the money they acquire through various fraudulent activities thus befooling the people by whom they are elected.
Dasvi exposes intricately the defects of Indian politics and politicians but also provides education as an antidote of all problems through the depiction of Ganga Ram’s desire to clear his 10th board examination.
Is fulfillment a part of your life? Are you happy with what you do? Maybe it's time, you sit with yourself and answer these questions to yourself.
It was a winter evening. I and my friend were enjoying a plate of Momos in Dilli Haat, which we both loved dearly. We generously dipped each piece in the spicy chilli sauce and gorged our plates sinfully. It was a happy day, with good weather, food and a lovely friend to talk to.
Our conversation turned towards ‘the definition of being fulfilled in life.’ ‘What is that one thing that makes you feel fulfilled?’ she asked. I, in my simple observation replied that ‘I have a 9-5 job, I earn for myself and contribute to my family, and I feel that my life is fulfilled.’
I was an overworked, cranky, and angry mom. Until I took a step back, realised what was happening, and took a decision work my way to being a better parent.
Since the time my son was a preteen, I was preparing myself for his ‘teen’ age! The over hyped and over analysed ‘teen-tantrums’ that I had been seeing in bad Hollywood films and good books had started making me nervous from the time my son was twelve. I was defensive and over prepared. Any natural reaction from him, and I was already blaming it on the ‘future teenage hormones, taking shape NOW!’
I had taken the ‘teenagers can’t help how they behave’ adage quite seriously, and was sympathetic with my son and was blaming it on his hormones more than my incapabilities to deal with them effectively. The fact that the ‘man of the house’ was abroad for three years, had given me additional responsibility and an opportunity for ‘self-victimisation.’