5 Warning Signs You Are In A Relationship With A Covert Narcissist

A covert narcissist doesn't do outright aggression but shows hostility passively. For example, giving their partner the silent treatment for days is both aggressive and abusive.
Narcissist is a word that gets thrown around a lot these days – and for good reason, especially if they are a covert narcissist. A narcissist has the ability to destroy their victim’s life, with the damage persisting long after the victim has cut ties with them or they have moved on to another victim. In fact, thanks to increased awareness, the average person is pretty much equipped to identify a narcissist.
However, what most people don’t know is that not all narcissists are the same.
The traits that are typically discussed—like unmistakable arrogance, delusions of grandeur, etc.—make it seem as if all narcissists are overt narcissists. That couldn’t be further from the truth because I was in a serious relationship with another kind, one just as toxic but a lot harder to identify. He was a covert or vulnerable narcissist and I only knew that when I was hopelessly in love with him.
I don’t want anyone else to undergo the trauma I did so here are some signs I personally experienced, signs that one should look out for to unmask the covert narcissist.
Mirroring is a classic narcissist technique to get a person to believe that they have met a kindred soul. After all, everyone needs to feel seen, heard, and understood, especially in a romantic relationship. The narcissist manipulates the victim by pretending to be someone who gets them.
For example, I’ve always been someone who believes in gender equality. My ex was as sexist as they come, but he hid it well by copying my views on feminism. He was very crafty about it, going so far as to weave tales about how sexism in his parents’ marriage had impacted his psyche. I was thoroughly convinced he was a feminist too.
According to psychologist Sadaf Vidha, mirroring is what they use to create a false sense of intimacy in a short period of time. She says: “Narcissists use mirroring to understand and validate your needs, especially those needs that others in your life have failed to meet.”
Mirroring is used by the covert and overt narcissist; the former does it subtly while the latter chooses the grand route. Either way, if it feels too good to be true, it probably is.
Once the narcissist has made someone fall for them, they will show how good they are at promising and never delivering. They are skilled liars. Indeed, they will promise you the world, but never give it to you. Again, the covert narcissist will do this in an understated manner.
For example, mine had promised to quit his old job to get geographically closer to me, but whenever an opportunity actually came along, he conveniently forgot about applying, or procrastinated till it was no longer available, and so on. He always had some excuse or another that seemed believable.
Unlike an overt narcissist, he was never openly dismissive or claimed to know what was better for us. Instead, he chose the passive-aggressive route and the power of storytelling to never even try to quit. Never mind that far more creative and monetarily rewarding jobs in his domain were well within his reach.
It’s not you, it’s them. Sadaf explains: “The covert narcissist is a very good performer when it comes to words. They’ll know exactly what to say but never take action. There will be no actual change.”
Everyone assumes that all a narcissist does is boast about their achievements, whether they are real, imaginary, or exaggerated. Relentless self-promotion is one of their defining traits. It gives them the ego boost they need and “deserve”. All narcissists crave praise and admiration and will do anything to get it. However, this craving manifests differently in the vulnerable kind. Where the overt self-promotes, the covert self-deprecates.
My ex would pretend to not just be humble, but also put himself down on purpose. This approach would ensure he got adequate praise, validation, and reassurance without coming across as a self-absorbed braggart. Fishing for compliments would stroke but not mend his fragile ego. In fact, he couldn’t take any form of criticism. He could dish it out because he was cold and insensitive when it came to other people, but when it came to himself he was suddenly (over)sensitive.
He would typically react to the most constructive criticism by putting the spotlight on me. Sadaf explains why: “Narcissists think they are better than their partner and that their partner is being ungrateful. When they’re criticized, they react by somehow making the whole situation about the partner’s supposed shortcomings.”
The vulnerable narcissist is sly, which is why they are passive-aggressive instead of full-on aggressive. In my opinion, this also enables them to gaslight the victim more easily because it gives them the opportunity to lie without consequence.
In my case, I was given the passive-aggressive treatment when I did not do something according to his preference or when I hurt his false pride. He never raised his hand or yelled at me. Instead, he punished me by avoiding eye contact. Worse, he made false and mean remarks that he later justified as me misunderstanding his intention.
Since he didn’t operate openly like the overt narcissist, it was easy to let him convince me that I was overreacting. But as Sadaf clarifies, “they don’t do outright aggression but they show their hostility passively. For example, giving their partner the silent treatment for days is both aggressive and abusive.”
Towards the end of our relationship, he frequently said he could leave me whenever he wanted and well, that’s exactly what he did. Of course, a relationship is not a binding contract; one can leave anytime. But did he end it respectfully? Not at all. Apart from slander and name-calling, he turned the tables on me and said that I was the abusive partner. At first, I thought this was gaslighting or his usual lack of accountability. Over time, I realized that he truly believed he was the victim.
Later when he had a change of mind and wanted me back, he said that “he would give me another chance if I treated him well”. I told him I didn’t want anything to do with him and our relationship ended permanently. But the slander and name-calling continued. I thought maybe he was having a mental breakdown, but Sadaf clarified that victim mentality is a common trait. “When there is no hope left for the relationship to go on, they end up becoming the victim. I’ve seen this pattern in a couple of clients and their ex-partners.”
Maybe they behave like they were wronged so that they can fool their next victim, or maybe they do it to avoid feeling guilty for their sins. Either way, what they think/say is not your problem because you know the truth.
Probably not. Still, if you think your relationship is worth saving, you must consult a couples therapist. However, know that there is nothing you can do if they don’t want to change. The only thing that is healthy for you in this scenario is to move on.
Hema Hattangady and her journey from project executive at Enercon systems to the CEO of Conzerv Systems is inspiring! Here's her life story.
Hema Hattangady is CEO, the founder of AEEE – the Alliance for Energy-Efficient Economy, and an Author – but she is much more than that. Hema Hattangady is a woman who has achieved everything she wanted to, and more.
Hema started her journey in 1990 when she joined her husband, Ashok’s family business, Enercon systems – electronic voltage stabilizers and digital meters.
Hema didn’t know back then that Enercon systems would soon be Conzerv systems in 2004. Her journey from being a project executive at Enercon systems to the CEO of Conzerv systems is inspiring.
On National Science Day today, let's learn about 8 incredible Indian women scientists who have overcome truly difficult odds.
In a nation that is plagued with inherent patriarchy, we hardly get to hear about contributions of women scientists because they are often not represented. Many women scientists, however, are breaking the glass ceiling in a male-dominated society.
Whether inventing vaccinations against dangerous viruses, spearheading lunar missions, or preserving the Mandarins, these women scientists in a society that only worships men’s contributions are not just cis women, but also identify as trans and non binary persons.
On the occasion of National Science Day, presenting to you a list of Indian women scientists who have made significant contributions to STEM fields and who serve as role models for all young women.
Self love is a good thing, but which category do you fall into, ladies? Those who have self esteem, the self obsessed, and the narcissists.
Self love is a good thing, but which category do you fall into, ladies? Those who have self esteem, the self obsessed, or the narcissists?
It is a very good thing to have self love. That is what we would call self esteem. Then, we often see people around us who are self obsessed. While it is not a desirable thing, it is still better than being a narcissist.
All this time you might have been declared by someone or the other as either a self-obsessed person or a crazy narcissist when all you would have merely done is look into the mirror and appreciate how the good Lord has blessed you with pretty locks or lovely eyes. And in that guilt you would have probably stopped checking yourself out for the next few hours by taking that person’s judgment about you seriously.
If someone taking a selfie bothers you, ignore it. But no one gives anyone a right to shame them as narcissistic. That's suppressing their voice.
If someone taking a selfie bothers you, ignore it. But no one gives anyone a right to shame them as narcissistic. That’s suppressing their voice.
I see a lot of posts which unnecessarily mock people as narcissists because of selfies. For whoever cares to read, here is the data; because reporting thrives on negativity and calling names, selfies have been called narcissistic repeatedly, especially if these are women.
Sorry to break the bubble of men on this – one of the original papers that reported it (which is the most ‘cited’ in fashionable news editions) had the article titled ‘Selfie posting behaviors are associated with narcissism among men’ published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences in 2015.