Depression And Being Straight Are A Horrible Combo To Be A Mother!

Clinical depression along with a straight marriage can make your life as a mother more difficult!
I am an aunt to two amazing nephews. I love them with all my heart and pamper them, which is why I am a cool aunt. While being the cool aunt isn’t easy, my sister and other mothers have shown me that mothering is infinitely harder.
Add to that a crippling mental illness like clinical depression, and you have a recipe for doom. I know because I have it for 17 years and counting. It has impacted not just my will to live (hello suicidal ideation), but also my entire personality ranging from my moods, my energy and patience levels and even my social skills. This is not on me! This is what depression does to a person.
And if you’re straight, there’s another problem you have to deal with even if you are living with a partner as it is ‘your’ job to raise kids. The mental load is not equal and it tilts in the man’s favour even without a child in the picture.
You’ll have to spend at least the next 18 years struggling to keep yourself afloat and your child safe and healthy, while your partner doesn’t even do the bare minimum. The pandemic has only made things worse for us women. So please, do your depressed self and your unborn child a favor and don’t be a mom. Or become unstraight and undepressed (I’m still working out the spells for this; in case this wasn’t obvious, I’m kidding)
If you are keen to become a mother, can put up with the mental load, and don’t have a partner then why not adopt instead of bearing your own child. Because while your biological kids are prone to inherit your mental illness, the chances are far slimmer when you adopt. Adoption is on the rise anyway, so why not consider that step?
After all, one can get depressed at any stage in life; and situational depression can be just as bad as clinical depression. At the end of the day, aren’t all parents—whether abled or disabled—only trying their best? Why then should mentally unwell people be denied the right to raise a child?
As long as they have healthy coping mechanisms and a support system in place, depressed folks can also do a reasonably good job at parenting. Or you know, don’t be a mom at all if you don’t want to. It’s totally your call.
Mahevash Shaikh is a millennial blogger, author, and poet who writes about mental health, culture, and society. She lives to question convention and redefine normal. Head to https://www.mahevashmuses.com to download her free read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Rules are not made by elders but made by everyone depending on their needs. Some of these rules make living together easy and comfortable.
Recently I had written an article here on Women’s Web about my daughter being my new family member and not a caretaker or a cook.
The responses to my attitude of not becoming dependent on my daughter in law for cooking for the family, cleaning the house or taking up my responsibility has been both positive and negative, depending on whether it is coming from sensible or insensible people. Many people are upset with me for misleading their daughters/daughters-in-law by expressing my devilish thoughts which will throw family culture to hell.
Honestly, I don’t understand… how I can do that? Am I that powerful?
Is it easier to preach empowerment to other women, than to apply the same to those inside one's own household? Asks a daughter-in-law.
Trigger warning: This post includes a mention of suicidal thoughts and may be triggering for survivors.
Dear Mother-In-Law,
Do family members in India feel less need to maintain contact or show up for single people in the family? Why?
I am single at 33. My brother who is 35 now, was married in 2006 and today has a lovely 4-year-old daughter.
We have an aunt who I am very close to. She is the coolest aunt ever. At almost 70 she is learning to use a laptop and the Internet so she can check the NAV of her investments. She wants to own an email id so she can receive pictures of her grandchildren. Cool, eh? She can send text messages on the phone albeit she still hasn’t figured out the space key. Doesn’t matter, people get the message. To me, she is like a friend with whom I share everything. A friend, who suggests a live in relationship over having a baby on my own, she is genuinely cool. She is a friend!
Is she as close or a friend to my brother? NO!
Motherhood is akin to a new birth for a woman. She needs a lot of support, love and care from her family so that she does not fall prey to depression.
Being a mother is the most beautiful feeling in this world. Those 9 months are just worth it when you see the first glimpse of that little face with twinkling eyes. The world around you changes so fast that your entire family’s attention is focused on that little bundle of joy.
But HELLO! I am also there. I gave birth to that child which you are holding in your hands. Look at me also. I also want similar attention and care and affection. Slowly the world around me turned upside down. I love my child the most but the loved ones in my life became distant.