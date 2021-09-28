5 Things To Do When A Loved One Has Depression: An Illness So Simple Yet So Complicated…

Depression is complicated to understand, as it can't always be read on the face of the person, or measured. How do you help a loved one suffering from depression/ anxiety disorders?
Depression is complicated to understand, as it can’t always be read on the face of the person, or measured. How do you help a loved one suffering from depression/ anxiety disorders?
“Why get depressed when you have everything?” A common response to those suffering from depression.
People are still not aware that depression is an illness like any other illness, and it just pops up without considering your highs and lows. A person might be looking all good and cheerful but their heart may be beating at the rate of 120/150 per minute.
The sickness is complicated to understand, as it cannot be read on the face of the person or measured. How do you help the person suffering from depression/ anxiety disorders? Here are few ways to help them deal with it.
Do not question why the person is feeling depressed. They are not depressed by their choice.
Spend more time with them. Talk to them. Go out for a walk with them. Watch movies, listen to good music, eat good food and maybe some cuddling could help.
They need to feel that they are not alone in this journey. Someone else is struggling with them too. So the illness has to lose in the end.
It’s challenging and tough, and you might drain all your energy while struggling to help them. Don’t let yourself get frustrated at the same time.
You need to laugh and make them laugh. Dance and dance along. Staying calm and positive yourself is the key, as they are going to take their own time. They don’t have control over it. It triggers them and goes away in its own time. Our timeline doesn’t work.
Yoga and exercise help but they should be in a condition to wake up, get up, and start practising all these healthy habits. Therapists or doctors may be of great help to motivate them and reach a level of coping with it through yoga exercise.
Depression is a common illness but people are hesitant to talk about it. It can happen to anyone and anytime. It’s a struggle to wake up every day and start your day, eat and go to sleep at night juggling with the struggles of life. It is so simple and yet complicated to understand for a normal human being. At least we can try being kind and appreciate their effort as we cannot keep ourselves in their shoes.
Image source: Polina Zimmerman on Pexels
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
We are often told that our 'value' diminishes with each person we give ourselves to sexually, but I believe pleasurable, casual sex with full consent made me a better, more honest, and deeply caring person.
We are often told that our ‘value’ diminishes with each person we give ourselves to sexually, but I believe pleasurable, casual sex with full consent made me a better, more honest, and deeply caring person.
It was a regular afternoon, and we were having lunch on the bleachers in the basketball court at school, when the question was first posed. We could not have been older than eleven and in retrospect it feels like we may have been too young for this discussion, but at the time it seemed like a perfectly natural thing to discuss.
In her book 'Devil's Daughter', Vidhie Mukerjea writes about the arrest of her mother Indrani Mukerjea for alleged murder of sister Sheena Bora which gripped the entire nation & created havoc in her life!
In her book ‘Devil’s Daughter’, Vidhie Mukerjea writes about the arrest of her mother Indrani Mukerjea for alleged murder of sister Sheena Bora which gripped the entire nation & created havoc in her life!
On the eve of her 18th birthday Vidhie Mukerjea returned from school excited to celebrate with her family and friends. Instead, she walked into a house full of cops and watched as her mother Indrani Mukerjea was arrested for a crime she couldn’t ever fathom.
Mental illness is a huge problem, with globally more than 300 million suffering from depression alone. Yet so many of us choose to believe it is all a sham.
Mental illness is a huge problem, with globally more than 300 million suffering from depression alone. Yet so many of us choose to believe it is all a sham.
In the world today, mental illnesses are reaching record high figures, yet we lack the common understanding of considering mental illness a disability. As a matter of fact, it is a leading disability, battled by people all around the globe, on a daily basis and yet, it is made fun of and discredited in terms of ‘not being a real illness’ in our country.
Alia and Shaheen Bhatt’s candid conversation with Barkha Dutt throws light on how depression is a family’s battle; not just an individual’s.
Alia and Shaheen Bhatt’s candid conversation with Barkha Dutt throws light on how depression is a family’s battle; not just an individual’s.
Speaking to Barkha Dutt about Shaheen Bhatt’s book, I Have Never Been (Un)Happier, the Bhatt sisters spoke about Shaheen’s journey with depression and Alia’s efforts to support her sister. There are lessons here for all of us.