Newsmakers
February 6, 2022

A Tribute To Nightingale Of India Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022) As An 80s Child

Prity Poddar

Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, 6th February. A tribute by this author.

Having recorded in 36 plus Indian languages, as well as a few foreign languages, and having won all possible movie and national awards for singing, Lata Mangeshkar was a strong singing force to reckon with and an inspiration to many, including me.

Whatever little I have learnt in singing, whether it was Indian Classical or Rabindra Sangeet, it was all because of her mesmerizing voice that stirred my heart and inspired me during my growing up years, whenever I listened to Bollywood blockbuster songs.

Yes, I was never into – English songs, pop, jazz, metal, instrumental or even classical, but only and only Hindi movie songs, that too after I had seen them on the screen! Most of my favourites were sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Her first impactful Bolly song for me, in my life, was Yashodaa Kaa Nandalaalaa from movie Sanjog (1985).

Those were my primary school days and since we were in a joint family system, my mother often used to sing it to my newly born cousin and alongside to her own children i.e. my siblings and myself.

We used to love this song, often sing it’s first few lines and intently hear it when mommy used to play Sanjog audio cassette on the tape recorder (rarely).

Hooked to Lata Mangeshkar’s songs

Post that I was hooked to quite a few of Lata ji’s songs throughout the late 80’s, the entire 90’s and even early 2000. They were –

A legend

Mostly I loved her combo with Sridevi and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

Strangely, S. P. ji was 17 years younger to Lata ji and 17 years elder to Sridevi ji! Sadly, all three are no more. They died within 2 years of each other, from youngest to oldest!

But much before I was hooked to Lata ji’s Bolly numbers, I was enchanted with her rendition of ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo’ (1963).

This song commemorates the Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War in 1962.

It was and is invariably played loudly on loudspeakers every Independence and Republic Day.

Even in school, out of all the patriotic songs that we were taught, I always liked this one the most. In fact I still sing it with my little niece and nephew.

Thank you Lata ji for enchanting three generations with your beautiful voice and making Hindi cinema more magical for cinema enthusiasts like us.

Today, as you bid adieu to this iconic avatar of yours, we can only wish you peace and a better existence hereafter.

Om Shanti.

About the Author

Prity Poddar

Prity Poddar is the leading vegetarian Food Blogger of Kolkata. She pens her food posts on her food blog and thirty plus local, national and international food groups and multi social media platforms, like – Facebook, read more...

12 Posts | 16,461 Views

