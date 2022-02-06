A Tribute To Nightingale Of India Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022) As An 80s Child

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, 6th February. A tribute by this author.
Having recorded in 36 plus Indian languages, as well as a few foreign languages, and having won all possible movie and national awards for singing, Lata Mangeshkar was a strong singing force to reckon with and an inspiration to many, including me.
Whatever little I have learnt in singing, whether it was Indian Classical or Rabindra Sangeet, it was all because of her mesmerizing voice that stirred my heart and inspired me during my growing up years, whenever I listened to Bollywood blockbuster songs.
Yes, I was never into – English songs, pop, jazz, metal, instrumental or even classical, but only and only Hindi movie songs, that too after I had seen them on the screen! Most of my favourites were sung by Lata Mangeshkar.
Her first impactful Bolly song for me, in my life, was ‘Yashodaa Kaa Nandalaalaa‘ from movie Sanjog (1985).
Those were my primary school days and since we were in a joint family system, my mother often used to sing it to my newly born cousin and alongside to her own children i.e. my siblings and myself.
We used to love this song, often sing it’s first few lines and intently hear it when mommy used to play Sanjog audio cassette on the tape recorder (rarely).
Post that I was hooked to quite a few of Lata ji’s songs throughout the late 80’s, the entire 90’s and even early 2000. They were –
‘Aate Jaate Hansate Gaate‘ and ‘Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke’ from Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)
‘Yaara Seeli Seeli’ from Lekin (1991). She won National Film Award for this song.
‘Mornii Baagama Bole‘ and ‘Kabhi Main Kahoon‘ from Lamhe (1991)
‘Sun Beliya‘ from 100 Days (1991)
‘Kabhi Tu Chhalia Lagta Hai‘ and ‘Tumse Jo Dekhte Hi Pyar Hua‘ from Patthar Ke Phool (1991)
‘Kuch Na Kaho‘ from 1942: A Love Story (1993)
‘Tu Mujhe Kabool‘ from Khuda Gawah (1993)
‘Goriya Re Goriya‘ from Aaina (1993)
‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ and ‘Maye Ni Maye‘ from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun..! (1994). She got Filmfare Special Award for the former one.
‘Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko‘ and ‘Tujhe Dekha To‘ from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995)
‘Are Re Are‘ and ‘Koi Ladki Hai‘ from Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)
‘Jiya Jale‘ from Dil Se.. (1998)
‘O Paalanhaare‘ from Lagaan (2001)
‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham‘ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)
Mostly I loved her combo with Sridevi and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.
Strangely, S. P. ji was 17 years younger to Lata ji and 17 years elder to Sridevi ji! Sadly, all three are no more. They died within 2 years of each other, from youngest to oldest!
But much before I was hooked to Lata ji’s Bolly numbers, I was enchanted with her rendition of ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo’ (1963).
This song commemorates the Indian soldiers who died during the Sino-Indian War in 1962.
It was and is invariably played loudly on loudspeakers every Independence and Republic Day.
Even in school, out of all the patriotic songs that we were taught, I always liked this one the most. In fact I still sing it with my little niece and nephew.
Thank you Lata ji for enchanting three generations with your beautiful voice and making Hindi cinema more magical for cinema enthusiasts like us.
Today, as you bid adieu to this iconic avatar of yours, we can only wish you peace and a better existence hereafter.
Om Shanti.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Prity Poddar is the leading vegetarian Food Blogger of Kolkata. She pens her food posts on her food blog and thirty plus local, national and international food groups and multi social media platforms, like – Facebook, read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
She was seeking validation from men for the 'perfect' feminine appearance... until she realized that pandering to the male gaze was eclipsing her own identity.
Like most people my age, I grew up admiring Poo and Shanaya – the Bollywood women who had straight and shiny hair, manicured nails, glowing skin, perfectly painted lips, and a flat stomach all the time. I believed that’s how girls had to look in order to be desirable.
Something else I believed was that attracting metrosexual men named Rohan, who also happened to be the sons of South Delhi’s fictional business tycoons like Yash Raichand and Ashok Nanda, was the only ambition that a twenty-year-old woman needed to have.
Let’s not forget that, according to KJo, a Rohan Raichand/Nanda could only fall for girls like Pooh and Shanaya who opened their mouths just to say “How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago” (How dare you look so beautiful?) or “Wo (boys) mere liye chillaaye, seeti bajaaye, that’s more my thing.” (The boys whistle and go crazy for me – that’s my thing).
She is neither seen nor heard. It makes one wonder – Is a woman invisible? Can’t they see her? Does she exist only to serve others? What about her own identity?
She is neither seen nor heard. It makes one wonder – Is a woman invisible? Can’t they see her? Does she exist only to serve others? What about her own identity?
I have often wondered, whatever happened to the girl in me who was always asking questions and would not take “this is just how it is” for an answer? Whatever happened to that girl who didn’t mind being confrontational if she had a strong opinion about something? Whatever happened, I wonder!
I don’t recognize myself anymore…But I also don’t remember anything distinct happening in the past that made me become this woman who is “meek, docile, staying quiet even if I didn’t agree with something, letting things slide just to maintain peace, thinking my opinions don’t matter, that others are more important, and others’ opinions mattered more than mine”.
She entreated, she enticed, she prayed, all just with her voice that leading ladies of the 50s sang with. Today, 20th July, is 46 years since she passed away, too early.
She entreated, she enticed, she prayed, all just with her voice that leading ladies of the 50s sang with. Today, 20th July, is 46 years since she passed away, too early.
I was a little girl when I returned from my school and witnessed my father relaxing on his chair with the record player playing “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Jeena Yahan, Zara Hat Ke, Zara Bach Ke Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan”. I instantly liked the song and within moments learnt the entire melody and kept humming. It was then that my father told me that this song was sung by no other but Geeta Dutt.
Born on 23 November 1930 as Geeta Ghosh Roy Chowdhuri she was one of ten siblings to a wealthy Zamindar family in Bangladesh. Her family left their ancestral home back at Bangladesh and settled in Calcutta (now Kolkata) and Assam in the early forties. They then moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) in the year 1942 where Geeta started her schooling.
Two friends, an Indian and a Pakistani-American, decide to make a Partition documentary. Why? Here's the moving story behind A Thin Wall.
Two friends, an Indian and a Pakistani-American, decide to make a Partition documentary. Why? Here’s the moving story behind A Thin Wall.
I cannot remember when I first heard my grandmother’s story about her journey across the border. I don’t remember because she began telling me the story before I was old enough to understand it. She told me how she had been playing with her friends without a care in the world when she was suddenly told to join her family as they left their village in Dera Ghazi Khan (in Multan of present day Pakistan). At the time, she didn’t understand much of what was going on around her, and she had no idea about what lay ahead.
The one visual from her story which affected me most, as a child, was of the dead bodies she saw floating in the lake at Karnal (now in Haryana) once she had crossed over to the Indian side. Karnal was a place I knew well. It was a small town where we would stop for breakfast on the way to our yearly summer holidays in the hills. It was this one detail that made her story real to me. I imagined the place, which to us was a mere pit stop, as a camp for refugees where a 12-year-old girl once witnessed a horrific sight that she never forgot.