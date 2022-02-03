3 Reasons To Watch And 3 Reasons To Skip The Movie – Love Hostel on ZEE5

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Should you watch Love Hostel or not? Here is a quick summary for you to make up your mind!
3 reasons to watch Love Hostel:
It’s crisp with good editing. You are thoroughly engaged and contemplate what will happen next.
The duration of the movie is just 1 hour 40 minutes.
Good acting by all the lead characters i.e. Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol, the former two play the lovebirds who elope and marry via intercaste registry and the latter plays the hired killer in search of them to perform honour killing.
However, Bobby Deol is more effective with his get-up and body language. The moment he speaks, his familiar glint in the eyes and mild smile takes over and clashes with his role of a cold blooded assassin.
A change of backdrop: For such a movie, shifting the backdrop from Uttar Pradesh to not much cinematically explored Haryana seems a fresh change. The dialect, dressing and dialogues are interesting to observe.
Incidentally, this is Shanker Raman, the director’s second film. His debut movie was Gurgaon, which was also Haryana based.
3 reasons to skip Love Hostel:
Mindless bloodshed of one and all and unnecessary collateral damage.
Glimpse of many things but pursuit of none.
The movie depicts – lawlessness in a Haryana based town along with it’s corrupt and locally powerful lady MLA and police officers, primitive culture of condemning and honour killing of couples from different castes or same sex, trapping and arresting of a simpleton with false charges of being a terrorist, forcing a youth to do unlawful activity, a government run and police protected safe home for married couples fearing honour killing and a self proclaimed vigilante doing cold blooded honor killing, both at will and upon hiring.
But the movie doesn’t probe deep into any of the aforementioned topics.
Vanilla ending. All that built up yields to nothing!
In the video, it becomes clear that Gangubai pushes Afshan away multiple times, with the intensity of her push increasing each time. However, he takes her seriously only when she aggressively slaps him.
Trigger Warning: This has mentions of rape and sexual abuse and may be triggering for survivors.
My first ever article on Women’s Web mentioned my teenage obsession with Shanaya Singhania from Student of the Year (2012). Another equally intense infatuation I had while growing up was with Swayam Sheshawat (played by Shantanu Maheshwari) from Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance (2011-15).
Thus, when I found out that Maheshwari would be romancing Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2021), I felt excited at the very thought of it. However, all the excitement was soon replaced by frustration when I watched their romantic number, Meri Jaan, which was released on the 21st of February.
“All the pain and trauma will vanish as soon as you see the baby’s face,” women are told. Thus, the entire traumatic vaginal delivery event is sugar coated, overly romanticised.
We glorify vaginal delivery, even calling it ‘normal’ delivery as against say, a C section which can be a choice, shaming women who opt for it.
“I was throwing up all through the process and was continuously screamed at to push with all my strength. I was getting tired. And the nurses were trying to push the baby out by putting pressure and pressing my stomach. It was 6 hours of terrible pain and torture!”
“The most painful part of labor for me was the crowning. It is a burning feeling.”
In an eerily soft voice, he looked her straight in the eyes and said, “You are mine. You just want me to pursue you. I have seen enough Bollywood movies to know that is what a girl wants."
Viraj checked his watch impatiently for the 12th time as he eagerly waited for the class to get over. Meanwhile, his professor droned on about the Fundamentals of Financial Accounting. Being attentive in class was the last thing on his mind – he needed to catch hold of Prerna before she left the college premises and convince her of his undying love for her.
It had been a little over a month since Viraj began B.com 1st year classes in one of the most prestigious institutes of Delhi. Prerna was pursuing B.Sc in the same institute. Viraj had seen her couple of weeks earlier in the college cafeteria and had been smitten with her ever since.
It has been 25 years, but Damini is still considered as one of the finest movies of its time, that depicted the struggle of a woman to stand for what was right. It holds relevance even today.
The movie Damini was released in the year 1993, the same year I had been to Delhi to participate in the mock parliament session arranged by our school. We had our school captain whom we fondly addressed our Didi (elder sister), who insisted that we watch this movie the day before we act out our show. While the teachers were apprehensive that we should be actually rehearsing our roles, our school captain, whom we saw as a role model advised us to go for the movie.
I believe women will unanimously agree that when need arises we need to stand undeterred and be like the character Damini, as sketched in the movie. The movie though far ahead of its time, needs to be and watched time and again. It is bound to be an eye- opener for men who unabashedly slut shame a woman, take the liberty to rape or molest her and also for some women who indulge in victim blaming. I hope to change the mindset by talking about Damini and how it stands relevant even 25 years after its release.