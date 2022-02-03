Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Pop Culture
February 25, 2022

3 Reasons To Watch And 3 Reasons To Skip The Movie – Love Hostel on ZEE5

Should you watch Love Hostel or not? Here is a quick summary for you to make up your mind!

Prity Poddar

Should you watch Love Hostel or not? Here is a quick summary for you to make up your mind!

3 reasons to watch Love Hostel:

It’s crisp with good editing. You are thoroughly engaged and contemplate what will happen next.

The duration of the movie is just 1 hour 40 minutes.

Good acting by all the lead characters i.e. Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol, the former two play the lovebirds who elope and marry via intercaste registry and the latter plays the hired killer in search of them to perform honour killing.

However, Bobby Deol is more effective with his get-up and body language. The moment he speaks, his familiar glint in the eyes and mild smile takes over and clashes with his role of a cold blooded assassin.

A change of backdrop: For such a movie, shifting the backdrop from Uttar Pradesh to not much cinematically explored Haryana seems a fresh change. The dialect, dressing and dialogues are interesting to observe.

Incidentally, this is Shanker Raman, the director’s second film. His debut movie was Gurgaon, which was also Haryana based.

3 reasons to skip Love Hostel:

Mindless bloodshed of one and all and unnecessary collateral damage.

Glimpse of many things but pursuit of none.

The movie depicts – lawlessness in a Haryana based town along with it’s corrupt and locally powerful lady MLA and police officers, primitive culture of condemning and honour killing of couples from different castes or same sex, trapping and arresting of a simpleton with false charges of being a terrorist, forcing a youth to do unlawful activity, a government run and police protected safe home for married couples fearing honour killing and a self proclaimed vigilante doing cold blooded honor killing, both at will and upon hiring.

But the movie doesn’t probe deep into any of the aforementioned topics.

Vanilla ending. All that built up yields to nothing!

Liked this post?

