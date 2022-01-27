Bunty Aur Babli 2 Is An Average Movie With No Innovation

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Last but not the least, this movie makes you feel the impossible. It makes you yearn for Abhishek Bachchan!
Genre: Comedy Romance
Language: Hindi
Duration: 138 minutes
Director: Varun V. Sharma
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerjk, Pankaj Tripathi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh
Music: Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendonsa, Ehsaan Noorani
Editing: Aarif Sheikh
Today, after 16 years when I think about the original Bunty Aur Babli (2005), I am fondly reminded of –
a. The natural fun-filled chemistry of the leading couple aka Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.
b. Insanely colorful but interesting dressing of Babli aka Rani Mukerji.
c. Bullish presence of Amitabh Bachchan.
d. Iconic song ‘Kajrare kajrare’ performed by Aishwarya Rai and overall good and peppy numbers.
However, in the sequel Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) –
a. The chemistry between the lead pair Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji is quite bland. What happened to Karan and Rhea of Hum Aur Tum (2004)?
b. Except for some post-interval scenes in Abu Dhabi, Babli aka Rani Mukerji’s dressing and makeup is quite garish. Even her mode of acting is unnecessary loud with nuances of over-acting. Why did a seasoned actress like Rani resort to such an insecure performance?
c. Well, Pankaj Tripathi has performed his usual self and kept his scenes relatively entertaining. But can Big B’s aura be replaced? Absolutely not.
d. Forget any iconic number, the entire music of the movie is quite forgetful.
An interesting observation:
Saif Ali Khan is supposed to look like a desi and rustic small towner in major parts of the film but ends up looking royal. Also, a tad bit jaded. While Siddhant Chaturvedi is supposed to look like a city-bred educated and suave gentleman, but still looks more of a desi and rustic lad!
Why happened to the Langda Tyagi level of performance, enacted by Saif in Omkara (2006)? How long will Siddhant take to come out of the mold of a ‘desi gully boy’?
In the sequel, only Rani and Pankaj manage to carve clear characters and hold on to them throughout the movie. Saif just delivers his lines with no impact or single characterization.
The leading pair look quite dapper in their expansive designer wears, in the foreign location scenes that appear shortly after the interval. Gully Boy (2019) fame Siddhant carries well different prosthetics and debutant Sharvari looks quite confident. Both of them are young and presentable with slim and toned bodies but are unable to create any magic together.
They also have a plump-faced young male child in the film who manages to score some laughter now and then.
Movie Analysis:
Overall, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an average movie with no innovation, poor script, and much left to be the desired direction.
Last but not the least, this movie makes you feel the impossible. It makes you yearn for Abhishek Bachchan! His performance in the prequel was bang on.
Image Source: Still from movie trailer
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Prity Poddar is the leading vegetarian Food Blogger of Kolkata. She pens her food posts on her food blog and thirty plus local, national and international food groups and multi social media platforms, like – Facebook, read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Stop glorifying biological parenthood - other methods of growing a family are just as valid, and completely a couple's choice, especially of the woman whose body goes through pregnancy and birth.
Stop glorifying biological parenthood – other methods of growing a family are just as valid, and completely a couple’s choice, especially of the woman whose body goes through pregnancy and birth.
Trigger Warning: Contains derogatory remarks about having a baby through surrogacy or any means other than giving birth through biological means, and may be triggering, especially to adoptive parents.
Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced parenthood by surrogacy. This has once again sparked the debate about ethical surrogacy, which is a discussion for another day.
Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of 'House of Kalart', talks about thinking like a designer & transitioning to thinking like a business owner.
Excerpts from an interview with Arathi Rajagopalan, founder of ‘House of Kalart’ – a fusion jewellery label that merges global aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship.
When did you start ‘House of Kalart’ and what was the intention?
I started House of Kalart in 2017 as a venture where painting, drawing and embroidery are married with metalsmithing to create well-handcrafted fashion jewellery. Along with painting and styling, the venture aims to create a holistic fashion experience for a bold and dramatic woman!” As a child, I had always been fascinated by arts and crafts.
Are things changing in Bollywood, once a place where getting married or having a child marked the end of an actress’s career?
Are things changing in Bollywood, once a place where getting married or having a child marked the end of an actress’s career?
Translated from the Hindi original by Aditi Singh Kaushik.
Many women dream of becoming a mother and starting a family. But in Bollywood, taking this decision involves a lot of thinking and deliberation for many actresses. There is a general perception in the so-called ‘glam industry’ which believes that an actress’s career comes to a full stop once she gets married or becomes a mother.
Drishyam 2 throws an entirely different light on the meaning of revenge, which I found intriguing. But here's why I think it was problematic.
Drishyam 2 throws an entirely different light on the meaning of revenge, which I found intriguing. But here’s why I think it was problematic.
The Drishyam series is an interesting one to dissect and analyse. No doubt, it is a well-written movie with top-notch performances.
A clever story will always leave certain clues for its readers to guess how it would tie its laces neatly at the end. You sort of know how the story would pan out at the end because the writer sets you up so. The writer leads you down the garden path. It’s a win-win for the reader and writer in their journey of the story together.