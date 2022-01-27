Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Pop Culture
January 27, 2022

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Is An Average Movie With No Innovation

Prity Poddar

Genre: Comedy Romance

Language: Hindi

Duration: 138 minutes

Director: Varun V. Sharma

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerjk, Pankaj Tripathi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh

Music: Shankar Mahadevan, Loy Mendonsa, Ehsaan Noorani

Editing: Aarif Sheikh

Today, after 16 years when I think about the original Bunty Aur Babli (2005), I am fondly reminded of –

a. The natural fun-filled chemistry of the leading couple aka Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji.

b. Insanely colorful but interesting dressing of Babli aka Rani Mukerji.

c. Bullish presence of Amitabh Bachchan.

d. Iconic song ‘Kajrare kajrare’ performed by Aishwarya Rai and overall good and peppy numbers.

However, in the sequel Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) –

a. The chemistry between the lead pair Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji is quite bland. What happened to Karan and Rhea of Hum Aur Tum (2004)?

b. Except for some post-interval scenes in Abu Dhabi, Babli aka Rani Mukerji’s dressing and makeup is quite garish. Even her mode of acting is unnecessary loud with nuances of over-acting. Why did a seasoned actress like Rani resort to such an insecure performance?

c. Well, Pankaj Tripathi has performed his usual self and kept his scenes relatively entertaining. But can Big B’s aura be replaced? Absolutely not.

d. Forget any iconic number, the entire music of the movie is quite forgetful.

An interesting observation:

Saif Ali Khan is supposed to look like a desi and rustic small towner in major parts of the film but ends up looking royal. Also, a tad bit jaded. While Siddhant Chaturvedi is supposed to look like a city-bred educated and suave gentleman, but still looks more of a desi and rustic lad!

Why happened to the Langda Tyagi level of performance, enacted by Saif in Omkara (2006)? How long will Siddhant take to come out of the mold of a ‘desi gully boy’?

In the sequel, only Rani and Pankaj manage to carve clear characters and hold on to them throughout the movie. Saif just delivers his lines with no impact or single characterization.

The leading pair look quite dapper in their expansive designer wears, in the foreign location scenes that appear shortly after the interval. Gully Boy (2019) fame Siddhant carries well different prosthetics and debutant Sharvari looks quite confident. Both of them are young and presentable with slim and toned bodies but are unable to create any magic together.

They also have a plump-faced young male child in the film who manages to score some laughter now and then.

Movie Analysis:

Overall, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is an average movie with no innovation, poor script, and much left to be the desired direction.

Last but not the least, this movie makes you feel the impossible. It makes you yearn for Abhishek Bachchan! His performance in the prequel was bang on.

Image Source: Still from movie trailer

About the Author

Prity Poddar

Prity Poddar is the leading vegetarian Food Blogger of Kolkata. She pens her food posts on her food blog and thirty plus local, national and international food groups and multi social media platforms, like – Facebook, read more...

10 Posts | 15,888 Views

