This Is What I Think About The Movie Antim-The Final Truth!

With an okayish direction and music, Antim is an average movie which is filled with bullets and cheesy dialogues.
Let’s start with the three things in the movie that I found quite explicit:
Centered around the plight of poor farmers who are forced to sell their lands to rich and exploitative zamindars and industrialists, the movie opens with Rahul aka Rahulya’s (Aayush Sharma) family being forced to migrate from their village to Pune. His father Dattaram Patil (Sachin Khedekar), suffers blows and humiliation at the hands of his boss, to whom he had already sold his land and works there as the gatekeeper!
Once in Pune, Rahulya’s anger and restlessness puts him on a non returning spree of crime and soon he becomes a dreaded and eccentric gangster of Pune. He starts indulging into the heinous acts of grabbing land from poor farmers. Alongside this, he does few Robinhood acts and also romances Manda (Mahima Makwana), a girl who runs a tea stall.
Rajveer Singh (Salman Khan) is a know-all, daring and righteous Sikh cop, who decides to clear the crime in the city by turning the gangsters against each other. But when it’s Rahulya’s turn to get eliminated, he comes and saves him!
Finally everyone gets eliminated. Watch the movie to see how and by whom!
Antim is a Hindi adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern (2018), but the latter’s treatment is starkly different from the former.
The latter focuses on the plight of farmers and their families upon being forced to leave their land and dignity back in their village to earn a livelihood in the city by doing menial jobs and undignified treatment.
However, the former focuses on action scenes, superhero image of Salman Khan and new hero image of Aayush Sharma.
The movie’s star cast is good but storyline contradicts itself a couple of times. The chemistry between the lead pair is nil. The direction and music are average.
On the whole, it’s an average movie filled with bullets and cheesy dialogues.
Rinku Sooryavanshi in Atrangi Re is a foul-mouthed, free spirited manic pixie trope of a woman, the Indian cis male idea of an emancipated modern woman. But she is a nothing.
After watching Atrangi Re, I read the professionally written reviews to see if any matched mine- no, they were largely complimentary except for the one in FirstPost where the reviewer seemed as horror struck as me.
Then I scanned through the individual reviews on Google, I read a review by a seemingly young woman who praised Sara Ali Khan’s performance to the skies. How brave, how outspoken, how fun and free, how emancipated was the character of Rinku Sooryavanshi, she gushed. She hoped her own character were like Rinku’s…
I knew another Rinku, in real life. That Rinku was born not only in an other family, she was born in another time, 19th century, it seemed.
I would put in my papers eventually, I had no intention of working in this inferno of misogyny. But not until I was served with an apology.
One comment by my city-bred woke peers was - "The kind of family shown in the movie doesn’t exist in today’s time!" Here's demolishing this belief.
This movie which was released in January on a relatively new regional streaming platform made waves across the country. There were several social media feeds mostly from women stating highly recommending the movie.
This had gotten me eager to watch it but the procrastinator in me kept pushing the idea of looking into one more streaming platform and figuring out the subscription. Yes, the platform worked on a pay-per-film model, but laziness gets the best of us at some time.
The movie Ki and Ka raises interesting questions about marriage and the gender roles that each spouse plays in it, and how a more equitable marriage can be.
I was very curious and and also very apprehensive about watching Ki and Ka. After all, it has picked up a topic that is unconventional and which can be treated either with utmost predictability, or banality, or become totally ridiculous.
Luckily, the movie manages to navigate these treacherous waters for the most part quite successfully though it stumbles a lot in the first half. It’s as if the director himself is not sure which stance to take while going ahead.