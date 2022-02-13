Gehraiyaan – Why Is The Indian Audience Always Supposed To Forgive Spoilt And Condescending Men?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Why does the man always get to cherrypick the women in his life, why do the female characters have to compete with one another for a man’s attention, and why is the Indian audience supposed to forgive a condescending male hero?
Infidelity, complex relationships, and cousin rivalry are a few terms that most of us might have associated with the trailer of Gehraiyaan (2022) and watched it with that in mind.
However, the movie isn’t about any of these. Instead, it is a cluster of multiple western pop culture character tropes that many of us either wish to do away with, or wish to de depicted differently, especially in Bollywood films.
While a lot of people might argue that the movie is genuinely very deep, here are my (very personal) thoughts about why the movie fails to do justice to the serious themes it claims to be centered around.
Deepika Padukone’s character, Alisha, can be described as an Indianised, adult version of Hannah Baker from 13 Reasons Why. She is an independent woman who wakes up at 4:30 AM to teach yoga to the women of South Bombay, returns home to her unemployed live-in partner whose bills she must pay, and makes cheese toast for him while he pretends to do some serious work. What’s more, is that the worst things seem to happen to her throughout the film and she blames it all on her luck.
While watching the film, one is often left wondering how every horrible thing under the sun can happen to just one woman, and why she has to keep returning to the men who have constantly let her down. The answer to the question, according to the filmmakers, is, of course, “linked to her traumatic childhood experiences.” However, that still doesn’t explain why the viewers are expected to sympathise with someone who consciously chooses the mess she finds herself in.
Alisha’s live-in partner, Karan, is a stereotypical man-child who needs a woman to wash him, feed him, and raise him without complaining in any way. The viewers who have watched Gone Girl (2014) might be reminded of Nick Dunne’s character the moment they are introduced to Karan (I wonder why all the man-child characters are shown to be unemployed writers) – he acts as if he is entitled to his partner’s time and money and still has the audacity to criticise her on her face. However, his woman partner can never say a word to him, or else she’ll have to deal with his bursts of anger (our hero gets angry even if our heroine touches his diary, so he definitely won’t be open to confrontations and criticism).
What is disappointing is the fact that the film highlights all of Karan’s toxic traits without punishing him in any way. In fact, the only way in which he suffers is by losing his partner (after sucking on to her for years) and by writing a novel that won’t sell any copies.
By the time Siddhant Chaturvedi’s character, Zain, is introduced in the film, the viewers might have shed a tear or two over Alisha’s misery. So, when a rich man with saviour complex enters the picture, everyone subconsciously expects him to rescue Alisha from her monotonous life and lazy partner. He employs flirting to break the ice between him and his fiancee’s cousin and offers her a shoulder to cry on. When sparks are shown to fly between the two, one realises that our Cinderella has met her Prince Charming. In one scene, you see him kissing his fiancee goodbye and in the very next scene, you see him lying in bed with her cousin at Taj, Mumbai.
The individuals who say that Gehraiyaan is about relationships must understand that the most important relationship in the movie is extremely hollow – the only thing that Alisha and Zain can offer to each other is sex.
Of course, there is some basic conversation between the two about their disturbing past. However, the movie still fails to explain how and when they actually fell in love. In fact, after a point, Zain’s double-timing becomes too much to take in because he is simply too confused about whom to pick and whom to leave. But then, why does the man always get to cherrypick the women in his life, why do the female characters have to compete with one another for a man’s attention, and why is the Indian audience supposed to forgive a condescending male hero?
Gehraiyaan can be viewed as Legally Blonde (2001) in reverse because the parallel female lead, Tia, ends up doing more of what Elle Woods taught us not to – making a man her everything (quite literally).
Tia is a bundle full of contradictions who has the sensibility to understand legal paperwork and processes but still ends up taking pottery classes when she doesn’t have her fiancé by her side to entertain her all the time. She can review the drafts of Karan’s novel, but can’t see through her Zain’s manipulative tactics. The question I won’t ever be able to answer about her character is whether she is a ‘beauty with a brain’ or a ‘dumb blonde’.
Zain uses Tia like a pawn for his personal gains and she is constantly taken for granted by every other character in the film. She gets gaslit throughout and is left apologising to the people who caused her pain. It is clear that her character was created by a bunch of men who deliberately create mentally weaker women in order to give men all the patriarchal powers that they have been enjoying for centuries.
It is absolutely, completely, fully necessary to understand that a nagging woman can not be blamed for every mistake that a frustrated man makes.
Gehraiyaan tries to convince the audience to accept Zain’s follies just because his soon-to-be mother-in-law constantly bickers about him while talking to her daughter, Tia. Most of the time, whatever Tia’s mother says is actually true. However, she hurts the male ego by mentioning the truth and that apparently gives the man the right to do as he pleases.
Most books, movies, and stories (whether western or Indian) that deal with childhood trauma involve the concept of neglected parenting.
While it is necessary to delve deeper into this theme and have more conversations about parenting in general, Gehraiyaan completely misses the point while trying to do so. It introduces us to the character of Vinod, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who failed his child as a parent, but, doesn’t reveal anything about what his equation actually is like with his daughter, Alisha. The only thing we know is that she has been disappointed in him since her childhood, and talks to him only on birthdays.
If Alisha detests her father so much, how did she survive after her mother’s death? Since there is absolutely nothing mentioned about her formative and adolescent years in the film, it appears as though she suddenly woke up as a grown-up after a childhood tragedy and developed a hatred towards her father.
Gehraiyaan tries to fit in too many complications and events within a span of three hours. There is a vacation, followed by a love affair, followed by a proposal, followed by a breakup, followed by a financial crisis in the lives of one of the characters, followed by a pregnancy, followed by multiple fights and confrontations, followed by death, followed by a huge revelation, followed by a reunion of a parent and a child, followed by a reunion of the main characters.
Once we stop intellectualising the themes of the film, we might realise that the plot is no different from the plots of a few never-ending Indian daily soaps.
Kirty Datar, Co-Founder & Chairperson at Canebot, has a thrilling first-hand account of our journey at Shark Tank India. Read on!
Yes, you guessed it right, Milind Datar and I, the Founders of Canebot were one of the 198 finalists out of 62000 Applicants at a 0.3% success rate. A matter of great pride indeed, a reaffirmation that we are taking our venture on the right track.
There have been lot of speculations about Shark Tank India, whether it is scripted, manipulated and if it it worth participating in. Here’s are our take.
From the show, it’s pretty evident that the investment ticket size of the Sharks was nowhere close to the original Shark Tank USA Show. But hang on…you get to know that only after you reach their Mumbai Studio for the final shoot round.
You’ve got to believe me when I say that even during the initial, heady days of our marriage, he was neither effusive nor demonstrative.
Yes you’ve read it correctly. My husband and I are poles apart. To put it in another way, as different as chalk and cheese. Quite naturally our conjugal life has been a roller coaster ride a journey painted in motley hues.
But before I continue – a disclaimer: I envisage this post to be humorous one without malice towards anyone.
To begin with, our individual natures are divergent. I am outgoing, a tad extroverted and talkative, while he is an introvert opening up only in select company. He is level-headed and pragmatic, while I am ‘hyper’ emotional, often lapsing into histrionics.
While the portrayal of Muslim women in films made in Bollywood has evolved over the last few decades, a lot is still left to be desired.
We wish to see more Bollywood movies where Muslim women are portrayed as regular women with regular life problems, instead of succumbing to some stereotypes that Bollywood tends to use for them repeatedly.
Let us begin the discussion of a movie that presented to us the stereotype of the Muslim Indian woman. The movie, Nikaah, arguably did a disservice to Muslim women by portraying them as one-dimensional characters, hapless and easy victims to men’s wills. This film provided an insight to what many Muslim women go through – the marriage, the talaq given at a whim, and the re-marriage and the consummation they must go through before they can get another talaq from the second husband. As Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie says, “The single story creates stereotypes, and the problem with stereotypes is not that they are untrue, but that they are incomplete. They make one story become the only story.”
A woman writes why she did not like "Pyaar Ka Punchnaama 2" and no, it's not because she is a feminist, the problem lies in the film itself.
I know that even though I may sound right, every man who has seen ‘Pyar Ka Punchnama 2’ and empathizes with it, will definitely hush my thoughts away with a well-misunderstood ‘kyunki woh ladki hai’. Haan, main ladki hu. But, that is not the reason I think that PKP2 is at best an average one-time-watch movie. And, even though I’m a girl, that is not a reason that I won’t appreciate cool cinema that comes once in a while in a year of stereotypical romances and meaningless car chases. And, the first part Pyar Ka Punchnama was exactly that.
PKP1 was funny, different, and most of all relatable. Every Bollywood naach-gaana-drama movie has at some point exploited the fantasies of Mango People. So, we saw boys and girls barely out of school exchanging love vows, or getting married even when there was nothing common between them, or guys stalking a girl and singing creepy lecherous songs while she, for some insane reason, danced shaking everything she had.