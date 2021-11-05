I’ve Ended Up With An Overgrown Man Baby Coz My In-Laws Didn’t Teach Their Kids To Do Their Own Chores!

There would be tea cups, snack plates and glasses lying all around the house because it's the "maid's responsibility" and NOW MINE to clean up after them.
Today I saw our domestic help spreading the innerwear of my 35-year old sister-in-law on the clothes line and a thought came to mind. Shouldn’t some basic life skills be a part of our daily routine rather than putting it on the maid? I mean washing inners of someone else can be disgusting even if it is put in the washing machine. My husband too behaves the same way, and I find it very disgusting.
My mom taught me how to clean my inners when I was just 10 years old and here 30+ aged people cannot do it? In fact I pointed it out that here at home it’s ok, but what if they have to go somewhere for office work, how will they manage?
The answer I received from my in-laws was, “They are just kids!” Well, these kids have kids themselves!
This is just one instance of such things. Growing up, parents try to give their kids a good life, but does that mean making them inefficient and useless? It’s every parents’ responsibility to teach their kids basic life skills.
Please don’t think that I am complaining just for the sake of it. Inculcating such habits early in life will help with your child’s physical, mental and emotional growth. I am seeing it practically, how bad things get. My husband and his siblings fall sick a lot due to staying in such a place, and I have a dust allergy, and if I don’t clean then I also end up taking medications.
I have taken an oath to teach my kids how to take responsibilities from the right age, and I am just requesting other parents to also try the same. Just think of it like this. After you are gone, who would do all this for your kids? You cannot depend of domestic help to take care of everything, and if you think that you can just find a ‘suitable bride’ who will do everything, that’s just plain wrong, other than the fact that in today’s time when both men and women are working, no one would like to take responsibility of 30-35 year old untrained kids who are just potty-trained.
SORRY about my harsh words, but that is how it really feels like. Written by a fed-up wife, worried-for-my-babies’-future mom, and my in-laws’ current baby sitter.
