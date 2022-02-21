Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Social Issues
February 21, 2022

A Thursday: Should Women Need To Go To Extremes To Ensure Justice?

At the end of the film comes up a sentence: “Since you have been watching this film, 8 women have got raped in the country.”

Sapna
Tags:

A Thursday, a film with the perfect combination of drama, thrill, and suspense to bring out the truth and fact to the people.

*Spoiler alert

With a brilliant story line and well crafted women characters, whether the protagonist, the pregnant cop, or the Prime Minister who knows how to handle the situation and says, “Emotions can be an asset!” film A Thursday gives the message that still in today’s time, women are not safe. Women are not safe in their school bus, in their home, or at any public place be they of any age.

Do women need to go to that extreme level to hold hostage innocent lives to get justice?

When will women get freedom from evil, lustful eyes that see her with greed? When will women will get freedom from hands that grab at her, against her will, but still they can’t do anything? When will this broken system be healed?

Comments

About the Author

24 Posts | 81,801 Views

