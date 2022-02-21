A Thursday: Should Women Need To Go To Extremes To Ensure Justice?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
At the end of the film comes up a sentence: “Since you have been watching this film, 8 women have got raped in the country.”
A Thursday, a film with the perfect combination of drama, thrill, and suspense to bring out the truth and fact to the people.
*Spoiler alert
With a brilliant story line and well crafted women characters, whether the protagonist, the pregnant cop, or the Prime Minister who knows how to handle the situation and says, “Emotions can be an asset!” film A Thursday gives the message that still in today’s time, women are not safe. Women are not safe in their school bus, in their home, or at any public place be they of any age.
Do women need to go to that extreme level to hold hostage innocent lives to get justice?
When will women get freedom from evil, lustful eyes that see her with greed? When will women will get freedom from hands that grab at her, against her will, but still they can’t do anything? When will this broken system be healed?
Gehraiyaan, I think, is about a woman who is independent enough to live a life without playing victim, following what her heart wants.
I have seen a lot of negative reviews doing rounds on the movie Gehraiyaan and I felt I should also give my two cents about it.
What the movie seems to be to a lot of people, it is not to me.
It is not a movie just about beautiful locales or about good looking actors in branded clothes.
“You are the first girl in the world who does not want to go. Almost all women have their first delivery at their mother’s house,” her mother-in-law tried to convince her.
“We don’t believe in taking dowry. We only want the kids to be happy. We come from an educated family. All we want is for you to pay for the wedding. That’s how it works in our religion,” Karan’s father told Jia’s family.
“Absolutely, we understand. Don’t worry; we will take care of the same,” replied Jia’s father.
“Didn’t we decide on splitting the expenses, Karan? Why do we have to pay for the wedding? Isn’t it your wedding too?” Jia messaged Karan, who was sitting across the room with his parents.
As women, we need not wait for anyone to help us. If we don't speak up or hear ourselves, no one would. So, speak up but listen too!
For ages, men have been at the notch of authority in Indian society while women have always been at a threat. Our country is excelling in different sectors every day and yet, the atrocities against women never seem to end.
A nation can be called developed, stronger and deserving only when the women and children there are safe and secure. Unfortunately, even in modern times, atrocities against women are quite a common instance.
How does Indian cinema fare in terms of female representation? And how much does it have to do with the serious lack of female writers being included?
How do Indian films portray women? Especially, the ones that have done really well at the box office? After all, these are the movies that impact the largest number of people. Would Indian films do a much better job of it if many more of our stories came from women? How does the number of female writers on the team influence the representation of women in the film?
I had to find out some things. I’ve tried to explore these questions by taking a look at some of the top Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films (I considered only movies of those three languages because Tollywood, Bollywood, and Kollywood are the biggest film industries in India) of the years 2016 and 2017.