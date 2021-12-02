Would You Tell Your Son In Law “Don’t Come Over, We Want To Spend Time Only With Our Daughter”?!

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
Before expecting the daughter in law to love, respect and accept the new family, it is only fair that the family demonstrates all of these first.
If you are a married Indian woman, one of the first words you hear from your in laws is that you are now a daughter of the house. How true is that statement though? Are daughters in law really treated as daughters or is this only lip service?
A friend recently confided how hurt she felt when she wanted to visit her in-laws along with her husband but was told not to, because the in-laws wanted time alone with their son. Naturally, she was taken aback since she had always been fed this trope – that she was the daughter, not the daughter in law. Why then this sudden keeping at arm’s distance? Would a son in law ever be told not to accompany his wife on her visit to her parents because they wanted quality time with their daughter? That is unimaginable in a patriarchal society.
It is ok to want time alone with the married offspring but how does that meld into the Indian family system, where independent choices are less important than the whole family coming together?
Every family has its dark secrets and to open up the circle of trust to include the daughter in law is indicative of her inclusion into the inner circle – where family gossip is shared, where the finances aren’t secret and where the daughter in law’s opinion and advice is taken on all matters important. And where coveted recipes in the family for generations are shared with the daughter in law! Yes, heirloom recipes aren’t shared in many families!
However these aren’t the only indicators of the family’s genuine inclusion of the daughter in law. The daughter in law’s life doesn’t begin from the day she gets married. She brings with her a rich past, nostalgia, childhood experiences and memories – all of which have been borne witness to, by her family. How much of this is remembered, appreciated, encouraged to be shared with the inlaws? Do they know which school she went to in kindergarten? What her favourite subjects were? The times she made her school proud by winning prizes in debates? Or of the times she was teased because of her weight? Or her acne? Do they know the name of that English teacher who made her fall in love with the language?
Wouldn’t the parents know all of this of the son or the daughter? If as a parent in law, you have made the investment of deep, meaningful conversations with the daughter in law, it is not just possible to bear witness to her life’s future moments but to also understand what each of these moments mean to her.
A friend told me a funny but sad story that happened at her inlaws’ place a week after she was married. She was married into a ‘progressive’ family, and to welcome her they had an evening of drinks, toasting to the newly weds. As is wont to happen, the conversation went on to include family jokes and dozens and dozens of childhood stories of her husband. She enjoyed them all, but kept waiting for the moment when someone would ask her to share snippets of her life as well. That moment never came; hasn’t to this day – she tells me. What a loss that is – to have a close family member, an offspring almost but know nothing about their life, except the basic and the obvious.
However, in many Indian families I know of, the daughter in law is embraced with both arms, treated equal to the son and is involved in all decision making of the parents. There are no secrets, no hush hush conversations behind closed doors. She is a part of the family she is married into and made to feel that way everyday, in myriad ways.
I know many women who have the good fortune of such parents in law. In fact I know of one daughter in law who is closer to the parents than the son, and the relationship is one of mutual respect, love and care. I also know of one woman who is closer to her parents in law than her parents!
How rare are these instances though? There is no way of knowing, although one can guess how these symbiotic relationships develop.
Before expecting the daughter in law to love, respect and accept the new family, it is only fair that the family demonstrates all of these first. After all, it is she who has to adjust to a whole new family, learn the way it functions and everything that is important to the family. Expecting her to treat this as her home is a moot point if she is not made to feel like an integral member right from the outset.
Image source: a still from the film English Vinglish
I am a banker, author, poet and an intersectional feminist. Speaking up on social issues, mentoring and coaching and cooking up a storm for friends and a certain strapping 21 year old boy are what read more...
'Dr Saloni will take care of everything,' my MIL said. My cowardly husband refused to go against his mother’s wishes. I was left to fend for myself!
Some time ago, I went to a marriage ceremony with my parents. It was a very high-profile marriage – not the ones we usually were invited to – but in this case it was Ramesh uncle’s son’s marriage. Ramesh uncle was my father’s first cousin. He began his career as a humble elevator operator at the TIC business group. With his sheer hard work, grit, and the knack of sensing the right opportunities, within eighteen years he became the president of the company. My father and he were the best of friends during their school time.
Half an hour before the stipulated time, we left our house, hired an auto and reached the venue. All four of us were in our best outfits. Getting out of the auto and looking at each other, we were highly convinced that we were going to fit in just right. As we crossed the dazzling and beautiful portico, we felt very insignificant compared to the big lawn and building lying ahead.
Mother was wearing all the jewellery she had got, including the big old-fashioned necklace, earrings and shiny bangles. Father was wearing a velvet coat, brother had put on a light orange shirt with a black check coat, I myself was wearing a red salwar kurta with a net dupatta. I had put on a necklace with red beads which at the time of wearing looked very pretty to me. Now looking at the other guests, I felt all four of us must be looking like clowns who had come for a fancy-dress competition. I felt my brother and parents were also feeling self-conscious and uneasy now.
Revati’s life had changed when, after ten years of being an only child, her parents brought in a stranger into the house. She had looked at the young boy who had wide, frightened eyes, and she had fallen in love with him on sight. He was small-made and a lone tear hung below his eye as he looked around at the huge house with its crystal chandeliers and eye-catching artefacts.
Ma had hugged him impulsively.
“Come here, little one! Meet your sister, Revati!”
The arranged marriage tradition in India involves parents choosing the right partner for their child. However, this tradition has led to a situation where the women’s parents are getting their daughter married off, (often even giving dowry to the in-laws) – in return for a life laced with adultery, domestic abuse and misdemeanour. Meet Neha Balachandran (name changed to protect the identity of the interviewee) the woman fighting back.
The golden thread around Neha Balakrishnan’s neck is evident. The knot that rendered her life to naught. The 29-year-old adjusts it, as her young daughter climbs up the chair to sit next to her. When people walk past her, they nod in acknowledgement.
Gender based discrimination and double standards in India come as no surprise. Patriarchal norms are so ‘normal’ that we rarely question them. Pranay Manjari, an architect by training, and a determined and bold young woman, refuses to accept this cycle of oppression and raises her voice for all the women who silently suffer in the name of ‘tradition’.
Manjari’s recent short film, ‘She is married; not dead’ explores how an Indian woman no longer remains a ‘daughter’, once she becomes a ‘daughter-in-law’. The film portrays how women across class, caste, region, or religion face the issue of being unable to support one’s parents after marriage.