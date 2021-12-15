Has Anyone Decided The Retirement Age For A Housewife?

A woman also gets tired, she also feels hot in summers and cold in winters. She also gets old and a helping hand from her family (especially men) is required!
25,35,45,55,65,75 and if alive till 85 a housewife works, works and works. We have a retirement age decided for everyone but did someone ever think of a retirement age for a housewife??
I wonder where they get the power to do all the household chores single handed. I have witnessed houses where the men of the family don’t even bother to take a glass from the kitchen and expect the women to do everything even when she is not well.
India is famous for its cultures and traditions but there are some traditions which need amendment now. We have been taught in schools that both men and women are equal, then why there is a difference when it comes to household chores. I don’t expect the men to do everything but a little help is not much to ask for. If the men can’t help, at least they should not increase the burden on the women.
People should understand that a woman is not a wonder woman but a normal human being. If a man gets tired after working the whole day, a woman feels the same too.
I am not forcing my opinion on anyone but I am sure there are a lot of women out there who can relate to this. I have seen my friends who have sacrificed their passions and dreams just because the family told being a woman they are responsible to do all the household chores single-handedly.
I believe not everyone’s the same, there are families who support too but there are some who don’t pity the woman ever during her menstruation. While she is bleeding and bearing so much pain already, she is expected to do everything as usual.
Just for once, imagine the same thing happening to a man and I bet he will not be able to even stand on his feet. India is westernizing everything, so why is a man cooking and helping his mother, sister and wife considered abnormal?
I really want everyone to understand that a woman also gets tired, she also feels hot in summers and cold in winters. She also gets old and a helping hand from her family members (especially the men) is required!!
Drunk on the possibility of putting her in her proper place, a girl who had repeatedly stolen their thunder, they decided to punish and humiliate her. Four of them got together and assaulted her, as she desperately tried to break free.
Riya, a regular class topper, approached the exam hall with a spring in her step. She had worked hard for years, and was confident of acing her board exams. This was when all her hard work was going to pay off. She looked forward to seeing the pride in her father’s eyes, and the happiness gushing out of her mother. Her grandparents, she knew, would get all teary-eyed too.
With the usual smile on her face, she opened up the paper and attacked it with gusto. Everything was going so well, until she came across one question that baffled her. Was she reading it correctly?
This objective question did not even call for a discussion, but expected her to pick from four choices, none of which did were options she would pick. Could it be possible, that this education that was supposed to liberate her, was suggesting the possibility that she and the likes of her were to blame for ill-behaved children and messed up families?
Right from childhood, it broke my heart to see my mother weeping at 'bidai' scenes in movies. I decided to change the definition of a wedding & make it a happier occasion for EVERYBODY!
I got married on 21st November 2021 to my college sweetheart. His name is Abhisek Tripathy. Ours was a Bihari-Odia wedding, held at Vijoya International, Puri, Odisha.
We had already decided to give it back to the patriarchy and touchwood, it went as planned. I was the happiest bride ever. Dancing around with my friends and family at every event. The wedding rituals were according to the Gayatri Samaj.
Right from my childhood I have seen my mother secretly weeping at every Bidai scene in any movie. and every time it broke my heart a little more. It was then I had decided to change the definition of a wedding and to make it a happier one for EVERYBODY!
Despite our so-called 'modern' thoughts, the system of arranged marriages is still incredibly unequal and unfair to women across the country!
In our country, the concept of marriage is always understood by the joining of two families and not with the two individuals who wish to marry. The practice of marriage is itself involves a lot of cringe-worthy practices.
These include using matrimonial services for a particular caste, religion and languages. Based on these and the property they own, one family decides the worth of the other family. This system is always to be derogatory to the women. I have seen people rejecting women based on their beauty, skin colour, body, caste and even their financial status.
Society is plagued with gender stereotypes that come in the way of equality. Here's a short list that will make you want to trash these stereotypes immediately!
Society is plagued with gender stereotypes that come in the way of equality, liberty, and happiness. Here’s a short list that will make you want to trash these stereotypes immediately!
Men and women are inherently distinct to some extent, physically, mentally and psychologically. But, we stretch these differences way too much, demarcate and allocate illogically too many things as ‘manly’ or ‘womanly‘.
In this regard, a lot of misconceptions rule the minds of both men and women. Bursting these bubbles will certainly enlighten us that both men and women can be equally strong, although sometimes in different ways.