‘I am Leaving My Husband As I Cannot Bear A Daughter/Son With Him’ Said No Woman Ever!

Men give weird reasons for divorcing their wives & are are supported. For women, no reason is good enough to walk away from a bad marriage!
Why women seeking divorce don’t get the support they deserve? People around them support them to go ahead with the divorce and desert that woman without an ounce of remorse. Even if the girl’s family had spent a fortune on getting her married and forces her to stay with the husband, she is pushed away mercilessly since she ‘does not deserve the husband’.
However, when men seek divorce their wives for various reasons which may include weird ones, they get enough support from family and friends.
Not giving birth to a boy – though it is their chromosomes decide that.
Not being able to conceive a child – even without finding out who has the infertility.
For not being good in bed – though the women’s needs are ignored.
For not taking care of his family which may include his parents, brothers, sisters, or their extended family – though he may never bother to support or help her family.
For not doing the chores – though he may laze around without helping her.
For dressing inappropriately – though he may well walk around in an underwear.
For being of loose morals – there are no loose morals for men.
Everyone jumps to advise the woman to refrain from taking this drastic step. She is advised to not destroy her family and her parent’s reputation and spoil her life. If she has children, the pressure is multiplied trifold. Now change this situation to women seeking divorce.
Her husband is infertile – No test is targeted at him.
He is impotent – How can you say that?
He is not dedicated to a job – don’t pressurize him. That will lead him down the wrong path.
Her in-laws meddle with her life – They are elders, respecting them is her duty.
Her husband is abusive – women have seen worse and yet finally their patience has paid off.
He has an affair – Yet he has not left you for her.
He doesn’t care for her or provide for her – You can ask your parental family for help.
Doesn’t help in chores around the house even a bit – How shameless can you be to expect it?
Doesn’t allow her to visit her family often – You are given away now. Why do you want to visit them at all?
Is a drunkard – But he does love and care for you right?
Hits the wife – Do not provoke him.
Doesn’t allow her to work – Good for you. Let him provide for you and children. You can relax and take care of home.
Why will you not support me? – Breaking a home is a sin.
These are just a few examples of real-life situations I have seen or observed as a counsellor. The list would be unending with trivial reasons working as a strong case for divorcing a wife whereas even very horrendous crimes by husband or in-laws are not enough for a woman to get her divorce peacefully.
The sad part is the lack of support and rejection she receives even from her very close friends or family members.
One of the very unfair practices is that of men blaming women giving birth to daughters. Even with science advancing and even children knowing that it’s the Y chromosome (from the male partner) that decides the gender of a boy, the blame game has not changed.
Yet, we never hear a woman divorce her husband for not giving her either a son or a daughter. No matter how much we progress, the illogical and patriarchal norms cannot be combated easily.
‘Yes, I am going ahead and filing a divorce.’ Renuka didi's stamina and energy level had almost diminished to the size of an apple seed. She waited anxiously for a reply.
The point here is, a divorce or a separation is not the be-all and end-all and definitely need not be an end. It can be the start of yet another reasonable, tenable and sustainable future.
I heard my phone ring close to midnight and was a bit alarmed, ‘I am going to take a giant step, a big decision’ – in almost a whisper, uttered Renuka Didi over the phone. ‘Yes, I am going ahead and filing a divorce.’ Her stamina and energy level almost diminished to the size of an apple seed. This wish of hers was followed by a big respite. We just kept quiet. Her troubled mind waited anxiously for a reply.
Subsequent to this announcement what followed was self-doubt. Renuka just could not imagine what her life ahead would be – “can I manage everything now?” Never have she thought about her divorce and remaining ‘single’ in her mid- 40s, she seemed flabbergasted. She lacked confidence about not only managing her finance but also doubted her competency. On hearing nothing from the other end, I said ‘Chak De Renuka Didi. We all are with you.’
I am a working mom, working from home, of a 2-year-old toddler. One word that defines me is "exhausted", mentally, emotionally, and physically.
I am a working mom, working from home, of a 2-year-old toddler. One word that defines me is “exhausted”, mentally, emotionally, and physically.
Motherhood is more difficult than math, it has no logic, no formula, no theorem. You solve one problem, and a new, a completely different kind arises the next second!
Motherhood is portrayed as fairy tale, but after 2 years I have realized it’s not so. I keep asking my, more experienced counterparts when it gets easy, “It never gets better, you get” someone whom I fondly call my babypedia told me once. Now finally, after sleepless nights, tantrum sessions, multiple meltdowns, over-exhaustion, nights of back pains and night feeding, public display of whining and wailing, I have finally accepted that it never gets better, in fact, it gets more difficult every day.
If the only reasons for a divorce your daughter gives are that they are miserable with each other and don't love each other, will you still support her?
If the only reasons for a divorce your daughter gives are that they are miserable with each other and don’t love each other, will you still support her?
On both Whatsapp and FB, I noticed a lot of posts with taglines saying ”A Divorced Daughter is Better than a Dead Daughter”. Apparently they were in response to this chilling news, in which a man in Kerala has been accused of killing his wife through a cobra bite!
Basically, these posts try to educate parents that if their daughter wants a divorce because of dowry harassment or domestic violence, don’t send her back if she comes home. Let her stay. Get her the divorce. Otherwise she may be killed or commit suicide because of the violence and/or harassment, so forget about the social stigma. Just be grateful that she’s alive.
While it is true that divorced women do get married in India, the ground reality is that not too many single men prefer marrying a divorced woman in India.
While it is true that divorced women do get married in India, the ground reality is that not too many single men prefer marrying a divorced woman in India.
The idea of marrying a divorced woman in India is riddled with social stigmas. Since, there are so many social stigmas and family pressure attached to divorce, men prefer to take the easy way out.
Take for example the matrimony section in any newspaper. Out of the hundreds of matrimony ads, you will be hard pressed to find one divorcee looking to remarry or single men openly declaring that they are open to marrying a divorcee. Just goes to show that the idea of a divorced woman getting remarried is still not done through traditional means such as arranged marriages.