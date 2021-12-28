Decoupled- Watch It Only If You Are A True R Madhavan Fan

Arya is a sadist, self-centered, and insecure fiction writer. Shruti is a highly-driven, serious woman who knows what she wants. Will their marriage work out? The title of the show Decoupled gives you a big clue.
There is nothing extraordinary about this series. The only thing that stands out is how good R Madhavan plays Arya. Even though Arya is highly unlikable, you can’t stop wishing he has a happy ending. He is manipulative and will do everything in his power to get what he wants. He hates it when anyone else is happy and will try to ruin it for them just because. The only genuine and selfless love he has is for his daughter- Rohini.
There are quite a few characters in the 8-episode Netflix show. However, most of them seemed to be forcefully added. The show must have been the same even if these characters were written off. Trust me, no one would have noticed. Chetan Bhagat plays himself. He and Arya are nemeses and cannot help but throw potshots at each other like someone has programmed them to do so. If there was an award for the most gratuitous character in the series, it would go to Agni, a famous spiritual guru, played by Atul Kumar. He is like those obnoxious aunties at gatherings who have an opinion on everything and you have no other choice but to listen to them.
Surveen Chawla is tolerable as Shruti, who owns a start-up and looking for funding. She is a strict mom and often bears the brunt of Arya’s casual and ‘chilled out’ parenting. Ganesh, Shruti, and Arya’s driver is the only supporting character that stands out. Played by Mukesh Bhatt, he coerces a smile out in this otherwise dull show.
Let alone the characters, flow, and story of the series; there is a problem with the basic premise of the show. The lead pair’s marriage is over and both of them know it well. They are still living together and will continue to do it for the sake of their only child. And get this, they have become best buddies now. Really? Of course, the show is a work of fiction but it is just catachrestic.
To sum up, go and watch Decoupled only if you are a true fan of R Madhavan. Also, set your bar of expectation really low. Only then maybe you could finish watching the whole series at a go. Hope Netflix redeems itself with some decent content in 2022.
The year 2021 was embellished with top-notch celebrity weddings. These weddings broke the internet not only for being grand & lavish but also for smashing societal stereotypes!
When it comes to celebrity weddings, people’s excitement knows no bounds. These weddings feel personal, and most of us want to be updated with every minute detail of the wedding.
This is perhaps the reason why these weddings go viral, and the internet is brimming with snaps from these grand celebrations. But the year 2021 was different in this sense. These 8 high-profile celebrity weddings didn’t make news just for their celeb value, but also for breaking conventional and prominent societal stereotypes.
On 9th December 2021, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got hitched at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur of Rajasthan. It was a private affair with limited guests invited to the destination and hence there were no certain updates from the wedding. Social media brimmed with anticipation as to what would Katrina be wearing for her D-day, who all are invited to the wedding, what song will Vicky Kaushal dance on, and what not! There were many rumours pertaining to ‘privacy’ in the wedding like no guests were permitted to click pictures or post anything on social media.
A surly woman tutted, “tsk… her first Karva Chauth, and see how it ended.” “Do you think the Chowdhurys are a cursed family? First Lata, and now Kusum…” whispered another.
A blanket of doom had shrouded the conservative village. Once again, fate had played a twisted joke and people had been reduced to helpless bystanders witnessing the cruel drama. The modest houses, which had worn a festive look the previous night, were now cloaked in grief. A few youngsters had been entrusted with the responsibility of removing the marigolds adorning the mud walls. A heap of flowers formed near the large banyan tree–flowers not yet wilted, but an inappropriate sight to sore eyes and broken hearts.
Clear dew drops were still glistening on the verdant greens, but people had started trickling out of their homes as word spread around. Not minding the chill in the air, men-folk huddled outside the Panchayat office. Their dhotis, though white and spotless, were symbolic of their sorrow and shock. While the elders settled on stringed jute cots, the middle-aged men and youngsters took refuge under the trees. Stinging hushed whispers floated all around. They were nothing but empty words, yet powerful enough to drown the residents of the village in deep despair.
Just a little distance down the unpaved road, a few women sat on their haunches, their faces resting in the well of their palms. “Poor Kusum,” said one, looking at the henna on her hands.
Game Of Thrones is turning out to be a misogynistic series much like its popular counterpart, Avengers: End Game. Why can’t we be true to our women characters for once?
When it began, Season 8 of The Game of Thrones seemed a strong endorsement of women leaders, but it is turning out to be a show that yet again does not do justice to its ‘woman power’.
Yara, Arya, Daenerys, Sansa, Lyanna, Missandei, and (of course!) Cersei stood out for their strong will, determination, and sheer grit. Two episodes had passed by the time Endgame released. The film sent me home with grief and disgust at the treatment of the women on screen. Two weeks from thereon, the same feeling rises: except it’s The Game of Thrones at work this time.
Season 8 is finally here, and the women of the seven kingdoms are unfazed. In fact, they seem to have become stronger, cleverer, wittier, colder, and more ruthless than ever. Will the final winner of the throne be a woman?
It has been a long wait, but it is finally over. Winter has finally come upon the seven kingdoms. Was it as good as the hype? For someone who has read all the books and has binge watched each season almost every year, the 595-days-long-awaited premiere definitely kept me hoping for more.
The 50-minute run time was a bit dispiriting; with many scenes rushed up, and some significant moments not getting their deserved screen time, I definitely wished for something more, but maybe it is just me. It felt like an episode of reunions. They underplayed the characters of Jon and Tyrion. Bran’s deliveries were flat. Someone needs to shake him up a bit. We did not see Ghost at all, which was thoroughly unsatisfactory, while we saw a jealous looking Drogon staring down at his mother while she kissed her ‘nephew’.