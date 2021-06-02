Don’t Miss Out On Any of Our Best Reads, and Contests. Register Now!
FRIENDS the reunion

12 Reasons Why I Say Friends The Reunion Is A Must Watch For All Fans

Posted: June 2, 2021

The premier of Friends- the Reunion was on recently, and if you still have not seen it, go ahead and watch it, do it now. 

Oh. My. God! Could we be more excited?

I have been watching F. R. I. E. N. D. S since my college days, and like millions of people out there, it has been my go-to series; it still is. Despite being a new mom, I was determined enough to watch the reunion.

Thankfully, my dear husband downloaded the episode for me, and I watched the almost 2-hour program within 12 hours, whenever my baby was asleep or someone else in the family was watching over her. That’s how big of a deal it was for a diehard fan like me. The beauty of the original series is such that no matter how blue I feel, it snaps me out of it, just like that.

Here are the key takeaways from FRIENDS the Reunion

~ David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston had a crush on each other. (Yeah! You heard that right)

~ All of them (Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Mathew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc) got along famously since the beginning. They had become stars overnight and being a close-knit unit helped them embrace their worldwide success.

~ The role of Ross was written keeping David Schwimmer in mind, who had decided never to work in TV after a bad experience, and only focus on theatre until the creators (Marta Kauffman and) convinced him otherwise.

~ Courtney Cox was approached for the role of Rachel and not Monica.

~ Jennifer Aniston was filming a different sitcom and had already shot 6 episodes when she begged the producer to release her. His response was- “I have seen that show. That show is not going to make you a star, this is!”

~ Matt LeBlanc’s shoulder popped out of its socket while filming the episode ‘The one where no one’s ready’!

~ Except for Aniston, everyone hated the monkey (Marcel)

~ Matt LeBlanc had 11 dollars in his pocket when he landed the role of Joey.

~ The decision to pair Monica and Chandler was decided later, after the audience went berserk when they first got together in London for the first time.

~ Mathew Perry would be anxious and felt like he ‘could die’ when the audience at the studio wouldn’t laugh at his joke. Mathew, however, has aged so poorly and looks the oldest among the F. R. I. E. N. D. S (even though he is the youngest), I loved the special episode.

~ The bit where David Schwimmer played quiz master recreating the episode ‘The One with the Embryos’ was my favorite.

The perfect closure for diehard fans

We waited 17 long years to see these six beloved stars get together. Even though the reunion didn’t take it further from where it left in 2004, we got to know what the characters must have been up to.

The creators – Marta Kauffman and David Crane felt that the show ended with Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross all in a happy place. Disrupting their lives never felt like the right thing to do (and I couldn’t agree more).

All good things must come to an end. The same goes for one of the greatest shows in television history (which has been watched over 100 billion times across all platforms). Friends-the Reunion was the last time Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Phoebe, and Chandler ever got together. Let’s take a moment and cherish that. I have made peace with it, and got my closure; what about you?

Gangotri Kaushik

Extremely delightful when NOT angry, Like to ask a lot of questions, Believe in goodness

