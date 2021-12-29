Climate Change And Its Impact On Women And Little Girls

Environmentalist and writer Vandana Shiva said in an interview that the more the lands get drier and the water recedes from our lakes and rivers, the more girls will have to walk farther to fetch water.
No matter how loud our beacon for equality blows, the stark reality of it all is that the burden of household chores falls disproportionately on women and girls than on men and boys.
This discriminatory gap is going to get widen with severe climate change impacts.
More girls will drop out of schools to help their mothers, there will be a greater fall in the incomes of families which further means less share of food and less nutrition on a female’s plate, more abuse of her and less inclusivity in major decisions.
More women are involved in unorganized labour in almost all sectors of the economy.
From agriculture to construction – women labour is not just unaccounted and not only are they paid less, but they also have to manage everything from family and kids to countering vulnerabilities.
This makes them significantly dependent on the menfolk.
This blow on self-dependence and independence will only get harder with climate change.
More regions will see droughts, fires, landslides, heat waves, cyclones, floods and diseases, more loss of life, income, property, livelihoods.
Any kind of such uncertainty pushes the already marginalized further on the margins.
Neglect in the arena of health, sanitation, safety and security, more climate change-induced migration (sometimes even dangerous migration), fewer opportunities for education, skill learning and employment, and finally, financial stress, early marriage for girls, more suppressed voices can be served on the platter in the future.
We can already see these events in many parts of the world.
Sadly, despite the evidence, we do not have enough data on this. Because not enough research was done on this.
We know that globally, women are responsible for almost 70% of water-related chores.
In India alone, over 60% of the agricultural workforce is formed by women, 80% of rural female individuals are responsible for collecting water every single day.
Just a single event like Covid has shown to us how more women became more unemployed, burdened with caretaking and more vulnerable to abuse in a span of 20 months.
We can imagine what uncertainties can do to women and their situation in long term.
What can women do? Women can act as agents of change. Sustainable and inclusive growth is a slow model but is a more coherent and largely adaptive model whereby women are equal participants with men at all steps in an alternative developmental change that includes water management, resource preservation, sustainable infrastructure, community planning and grass root level dialogue.
The model strengthens at the lowest level instead of the usual top-down approach where decisions are forced.
When more women come together to form small avenues of job growth, employment, skill learning and self-dependency with sustainable practices like non-conventional energy use coupled with indigenous ways of preserving crops, forests and water, land use planning and financial resources for small businesses, there is also less migration and more independence.
Ralegaon Siddhi model of Maharashtra showed us how women had become the frontline agents not just in turning barren land into productive land, but also in transforming the entire society.
Empower women and they can empower the entire community. Why are women not present in the climate change dialogue then? Historically, all major decisions have been taken by men only. This includes policy planning and policy-making too.
Globally, a drive towards exploiting more and more resources for the sake of ‘development’ began since industrialization, but the intention to occupy more land and use up the resources is a colonial mindset. This has only intensified over the years.
The inability to understand that the planet and its resources is a shared heritage and is a valid part of the culture and the very existence of human beings is antithetical to the development model of the West.
Women, who have since forever been seen as ‘nurturers’, have also been kept out of the dialogues, because competition, occupation, annihilation, and victory have been seen as ‘virtues of men’.
The notion has been very simple – men command, women follow.
This has led to the demolition of homes, culture, indigenous and tribal communities, traditions and ways of life.
It is high time that women raise their voices for other women who cannot stand up for themselves before it’s too late, and this model of resource exploitation be dismissed for entire humanity will have to pay a price for this. It takes many years to grow a forest and only a few days to cut down one.
Time has come that the world is reminded of the fact that the commands had been wrong and women are not here just to follow but to be equal participants at all tables of the conference.
The Climate crisis is real. And so is gender equality and vulnerability. ‘Our future is in our hands, but let us make positive efforts towards saving the planet so that our future certainly does remain in our hands.
A surly woman tutted, “tsk… her first Karva Chauth, and see how it ended.” “Do you think the Chowdhurys are a cursed family? First Lata, and now Kusum…” whispered another.
A blanket of doom had shrouded the conservative village. Once again, fate had played a twisted joke and people had been reduced to helpless bystanders witnessing the cruel drama. The modest houses, which had worn a festive look the previous night, were now cloaked in grief. A few youngsters had been entrusted with the responsibility of removing the marigolds adorning the mud walls. A heap of flowers formed near the large banyan tree–flowers not yet wilted, but an inappropriate sight to sore eyes and broken hearts.
Clear dew drops were still glistening on the verdant greens, but people had started trickling out of their homes as word spread around. Not minding the chill in the air, men-folk huddled outside the Panchayat office. Their dhotis, though white and spotless, were symbolic of their sorrow and shock. While the elders settled on stringed jute cots, the middle-aged men and youngsters took refuge under the trees. Stinging hushed whispers floated all around. They were nothing but empty words, yet powerful enough to drown the residents of the village in deep despair.
Just a little distance down the unpaved road, a few women sat on their haunches, their faces resting in the well of their palms. “Poor Kusum,” said one, looking at the henna on her hands.
With better literacy and education for women in India, one would suppose that their employment rates also increase. The reality, however, is different. Let's see why.
“Any society which fails to harness the energy and creativity of women, is a huge disadvantage in the modern world.” – Tian Wei, CCTV News
We often assume that education is directly proportional to employment but in the case of women it is not accurate.
Women and girls playing sports get a raw deal in India, due to social and physical restraints, and mostly administrative apathy. When will this change?
I loved playing outside in the sun as a child. The street by our home was probably the noisiest lane in the entire colony. All thanks to my friends and me. Everyone from the sentry to the neighbours and evening walkers knew my parents by my name. To this day, my friends from college and work refuse to believe that the dark-skinned little girl in the skirt in my family album was me. So, what happened between school and college that I looked fair all of a sudden? No, I didn’t use any fairness creams in the market or the ‘home remedies’ for light skin that aunties are quick to suggest.
I stopped playing. That’s what happened.