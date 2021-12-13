The Idea Of Those Boys Smirking As They Read The Horrifying Passage In The Board Exam Paper Nauseated Her

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
Drunk on the possibility of putting her in her proper place, a girl who had repeatedly stolen their thunder, they decided to punish and humiliate her. Four of them got together and assaulted her, as she desperately tried to break free.
Riya, a regular class topper, approached the exam hall with a spring in her step. She had worked hard for years, and was confident of acing her board exams. This was when all her hard work was going to pay off. She looked forward to seeing the pride in her father’s eyes, and the happiness gushing out of her mother. Her grandparents, she knew, would get all teary-eyed too.
With the usual smile on her face, she opened up the paper and attacked it with gusto. Everything was going so well, until she came across one question that baffled her. Was she reading it correctly?
This objective question did not even call for a discussion, but expected her to pick from four choices, none of which did were options she would pick. Could it be possible, that this education that was supposed to liberate her, was suggesting the possibility that she and the likes of her were to blame for ill-behaved children and messed up families?
She felt nauseated. The education she had pinned her hopes upon was failing her.
She wondered what was going through the minds of the boys in her class, the ones who hated her for outdoing them. The idea of them smirking as they read the passage in the board exam paper, nauseated her. It made her blood boil. She was hardly able to concentrate. But her self discipline prevailed, and after a few minutes she was able to reign in her emotions and work on the paper, giving it her best shot. As much as she loathed the question, she would not let it defeat her, she decided, and forged on.
As she left the exam hall, she remembered a factual question with a simple answer on a paper a few days ago that the board had promptly apologized for. She had no idea why, but if ever a question needed an apology, it was the one that had haunted her today. It was discriminatory, deliberately designed to sabotage ambitious young girls by upsetting them at a crucial time.
What she did not foresee, was how much that offending paragraph had riled up some of the boys at the exam center. She was a tad discomfited by their leering gaze, but she tried to ignore it. Little did she know how much a few of the boys had been emboldened and inflamed by the ideas shared in their exam paper. Drunk on the possibility of putting her in her proper place, a girl who had repeatedly stolen their thunder, they decided to punish and humiliate her. Four of them got together and assaulted her, as she desperately tried to break free.
By the time help came, she was badly injured. In great pain with broken bones and utterly humiliated, she was unable to give her best to the next few exams. She wondered if the board would ever apologize. Education was supposed to empower her, but it had only succeeded in betraying her. She knew that for sure, when she learned what the expected answer to that horrifying question was.
Author’s note: This story was inspired by some very disturbing news that made its way to my news feed today. Here is the link to the news article titled: Emancipation of wife destroyed parent authority over child: CBSE Class 10 paper. Horrified by the possible ramifications of such a question in a board exam paper, I felt compelled to write a story illustrating just how damaging the effects can be.
Update: The opposition parties were outraged by this question and brought up the issue in parliament and the board has finally recanted the question, albeit without any formal apology.
Kanika G, a physicist by training and a mother of 2 girls, started writing to entertain her older daughter with stories, thus opening the flood gates on a suppressed passion.
Her in-laws were aware of Vanya’s plight. Her MIL used it to control her, while her SILs never had empathy for her. In such situations, do women really support women?
We do talk a lot about patriarchy and male dominance. Every other story or article one reads about feminism points towards inequality created by the other gender.
We have used hashtags #womensupportingwomen #girlpower, posted black and white photos on social media supporting a drive towards supporting women. When I see, hear, observe the surrounding, the reality seems very different. Isn’t it true that the injustice women deal with as a daughter-in-law is more often created by either mother-in-law or the grandmother-in-law.
Vanya, the only child of her parents is married into an affluent family as she turns 24. She’s got everything to flaunt about, a handsome husband who was the most illegible bachelor once, in-laws who mark a stand in the society, a big house, pets and so many helping hands at every step. Her husband Aditya was well-read, well-travelled, had 4 elder sisters and understood ‘what women want’. Days passed by and in no time, she realised the reality was so different from what it looked like from the outside.
Where is it written that a family is complete only when you have two children or rather, only when you have children?
“Try for a second one, it’s not too late, I’m sure it’s going to be a boy,” said one of my relatives. Just last year, “Try surrogate if you have health issues, that will work,” suggested my husband’s aunt.
“Aunty, I’m already over 40! Health issues aside, I don’t even have the stamina to run around a toddler anymore,” I replied in a bit irritated tone.
Reading Amy Chua's Battle Hymn of a Tiger Mother makes an Indian parent wonder whether the tiger mother syndrome applied to her
I have just finished reading “The Battle Hymn of a Tiger Mother” by Amy Chua and feel overwhelmed by the emotions the book stirred within me. I could relate to so many things that are depicted in the book that I felt that the Chinese parenting method, the11 ambition and uncompromising attitude towards mediocrity are seen in differing doses in all Asian parents. By contrast the western method is more accommodative of children’s preference.
I am nowhere near Amy but there have been streaks of Tiger motherhood in me too. I would not know how my children felt and I never asked them simply because I never realized that they too might have had a preference that need not necessarily be the same as mine. Anyway, since all is well now I can pat my back and feel proud of my parenting method. Also because my days as a parent are over I can afford to do a little introspection and try to find out what might or might not have happened had they been given a choice. (more…)
As he drove away ashamed and insulted, Jyoti was scared seeing that look in his eye, that of an injured wild animal as he shouted “If I can't have you, no-one else will!"
Here is the fifth winner of our November 2017 Muse of the Month contest, Pooja Sharma Rao.
The cue for this month was from the movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The woman who stands up to fat shaming. The protagonist is humiliated by her husband in front of his friends. She slaps him, packs her bag, leaves him, and goes to her parents’ home. They try to convince her to go back, saying that he must not have meant it, and should have kept quiet – to which she counters, “He insulted me and you want me to be quiet?”