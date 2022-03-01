Is The Uniform Really A Priority When Girls Return To School After Almost 2 Years?

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
It’s noteworthy that only girls have been singled out for this harassment, that inserts yet another thorn in their path to education.
For two years our education system has been crippled by the virus. In a densely populated country such as ours, caution was necessary.
Commendable efforts were made to dispense online education as widely and effectively as possible, both by schools as well as NGO’s that tried to procure the necessary tools for underprivileged children. But this could never have been enough.
In spite of all the measures adopted, children struggled. Online education is sub-optimal for fidgety little ones who need hands on supervision. Older children had limited access to laboratories and other school facilities hindering their progress. Then there were plenty of students who lacked resources, internet and other facilities to properly avail of online education.
Finally, a few weeks ago, schools opened their doors to all children. Children were returning with joyful optimism. To actually see their friends right next to them, and teachers in front of them, unable to mute them, was cause for celebration.
And then came the unforeseen blow for some! One would think, everyone would rejoice at the return of children to schools. Sadly, not everyone could. Some eager girls were barred entry for dressing the way they always had dressed for school.
It’s astonishing the the government has not intervened. At a time when, getting students to schools safely should be the priority of any administration, so the damage done by the safety constraints imposed by the threat of the virus can be minimized and reversed, how can the government act to make life harder for the students?
It’s noteworthy that only girls have been singled out for this harassment, that inserts yet another thorn in their path to education. Either they are forced to dress a certain way by their family and community and even the supposed safe havens, the schools are being forced to punish them for something they have no control over, or they need to dress a certain way for their own psychological comfort, and schools are being told to bully them. Either-way, it’s the girls who suffer. And imagine having to go through all this stress and tension in the middle of the first exams after almost two years!
The government must realize that the only people they are really hurting are little girls who need to be back in schools, now more than ever. Isn’t this a little too petty, even for politics?
What kind of society do we want to be? What do we want to teach our children? What are our long term goals? It’s time for some introspection.
The girl with the headscarf,
is she bold, or is she shy?
She covers her head we know,
but the question remains, why?
Is it because she is forced
by her religion and family,
or is it because she wants to,
for the comfort of familiarity?
Whatever her reason,
does it really matter,
if covering her head makes
going to school easier?
Children who feel wanted
will learn with open minds,
embrace new knowledge with curiosity,
contribute to the progress of a society,
that nurtured them lovingly
with acceptance, warmth and security.
But they will grow to resent,
a society that shunned them,
before they could even begin
to open their minds and
spread their wings.
Which kind of society
do WE want to be?
(This poem was first published here)
Image source: Harmoniapictura on pixabay
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Kanika G, a physicist by training and a mother of 2 girls, started writing to entertain her older daughter with stories, thus opening the flood gates on a suppressed passion. Today she has written over read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
On National Science Day today, let's learn about 8 incredible Indian women scientists who have overcome truly difficult odds.
In a nation that is plagued with inherent patriarchy, we hardly get to hear about contributions of women scientists because they are often not represented. Many women scientists, however, are breaking the glass ceiling in a male-dominated society.
Whether inventing vaccinations against dangerous viruses, spearheading lunar missions, or preserving the Mandarins, these women scientists in a society that only worships men’s contributions are not just cis women, but also identify as trans and non binary persons.
On the occasion of National Science Day, presenting to you a list of Indian women scientists who have made significant contributions to STEM fields and who serve as role models for all young women.
Every day, women are being coerced into giving up their dreams, their passion, when they get married. Simply because - how can a married woman do this?
For Polly, music was her life’s breath. Since age four, she was given music lessons, first by her mother, followed by a couple of tutors. Later as a teenager she got herself enrolled in Suradhuni, a reputed music school in south Kolkata. She studied hard, obtained a diploma and aspired to be a professional singer.
But all her dreams came to a naught when her parents got her married to a ‘suitable boy’. Though her in-laws had promised that she would be allowed to pursue music, yet soon after the wedding they did a volte-face, stopping her music lessons for good.
Their logic: “As a married woman your priority must be your husband and children as and when they arrive”. Polly was heartbroken, but had to toe the line with the elders in the family for the sake of family harmony.
Samina Mahmood began her school with a vision and a handful of students, and it has grown into a second home for the students she has known and loved over the years.
Samina Mahmood began her school with a vision and a handful of students, and it has grown into a second home for the students she has known and loved over the years.
On the 4th of July, 1984, a school was born. Contrary to how most schools are born, this one started in a garage of a woman who believed in education – a woman who had been recently bereaved. Her husband had left behind a business that she had no option but to close. But he had also left behind a passion for teaching.
Samina Mahmood, being a great believer in the Montessori method of education, began Head Start Montessori House of Children with just a handful of children, in her garage.
"I know I can make a positive change in the lives of these children," says Piyusha Vir, "which demanded that I move so far away from home and do the work I needed to do, a calling, if you will."
“I know I can make a positive change in the lives of these children,” says Piyusha Vir, “which demanded that I move so far away from home and do the work I needed to do, a calling, if you will.”
A few years ago, a young fifteen-year-old girl was shot in the head. Her crime? A simple demand-that she be allowed to study.
The girl was Malala Yousafzai and her fight for education continued even after a brutal attempt by one of the many agents of oppression to snuff out her voice. The reason she continues her battle fearlessly even today is because the right to education is a basic right.