From Menstrual Cups To Female Urination Device, Here Are 6 Feminine Hygiene Products You Must Try!

Here are some 6 useful feminine hygiene products that I have tried and they've have made my life easier!
Our bodies are so different from men. Taking care of our personal hygiene is not so simple like men.
Thanks to online shopping websites and social media, we have solution to every problem, even for feminine hygiene products.
Following are 6 such useful feminine hygiene products that I have tried and every woman/girl must try too:
You must have heard about it on online media. Menstrual cups are becoming very popular nowadays and the ease that they provide cannot be matched with other sanitary products.
I used regular sanitary pads earlier, which caused regular infection and rashes. I switched to cups 3 years ago and fell in love with the comfort they offer. Apart from comfort, I love the fact that they are eco-friendly unlike plastic sanitary pads.
Initially, I didn’t feel comfortable, but now, sometimes I even forget that I have it inside my body. Make sure you buy a suitable size and wash it regularly with a mild soap or menstrual cup wash. They can be reused for up to 3 – 5 years, depending on how clean they are.
I love menstrual cups, but there is only one issue with their usage. I have noticed that during my first day of periods, these cups leak a little bit. That leakage can be uncomfortable and stain your panties.
I came up with a solution. For first 2 days, I use cotton cloth sanitary pads along with the cup to avoid any leakage and embarrassment.
Cotton cloth pads are really comfortable and reusable. My first set of cotton cloth pads lasted for good 2 years. You can choose the size as per your menstrual flow and comfort.
Using toilets can be nightmare when you are in train, office, mall, or other public areas. Female urination products can be bliss in such a situation.
No need to touch your bumpy on wet and dirty toilet seats. You can just stand and pee using this product. It is convenient, easy to carry, and protects you from urinary infections.
How many times we women forget our dates? By dates I mean next cycle’s due date and not a date with your boyfriend! I used to miss my cycles many times until I downloaded a useful period tracking app.
These apps not only inform you about your next period’s due date, but also helps in tracking your mood swings and PMS. It also gives you information and tips on ovulation, which can be helpful if you are planning to have a kid.
These roll ones can actually help you when you are suffering from period cramps. I recently bought it and tried it once. It actually works. However, make sure you read all the terms and conditions of its usage before using it. They have to be used in a limited way.
Apart from the things mentioned above, you can also search for other female hygiene products available online, such as panty liners, toilet seat sanitizer spray, female condom, after shave oil/moisturiser, adult diapers, and so on.
Painful waxing, typical harsh men’s razor, skin blackening hair removing cream – I have tried it all! 2 years ago, I decided to buy a battery powered shaver and I am using it regularly since then. This shaver can be used dry or wet. You can use trimmer as well, but it is not as effective as a shaver.
Just make sure you keep it charged and clean always. Also, let the hair grow a few centimetres before the next usage to avoid harming your skin.
Image source: Still from Tumhari Sullu
I love to write and travel. Can't do without these two. I am on Women's Web because I appreciate women and I want them to be heard. This is a wonderful platform where read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
As we celebrate Harnaaz Sandhu bringing home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years, we look at former beauty queens pursuing interesting careers ranging from joining the army to writing books.
India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe and has brought home the title after 21 years. She stated, “From a young girl with fragile mental health who faced bullying and body shaming to a woman who emerged like a phoenix, realising her true potential. From an individual who once doubted her own existence to a woman who is aspiring to inspire the youth. Today, I stand proudly in front of the Universe as a courageous, vivacious and a compassionate woman who is all set to lead a life with a purpose, and to leave behind a remarkable legacy.”
Indrani Rehman was the first Indian to represent India at the first Miss Universe pageant held in the year 1952. It has been 69 years since then and we’ve had many women who participated and won the Miss India title. How many Miss India winners do we actually recall?
I am sure the names that pop in your mind are all in the entertainment industry. Beauty pageants are often considered to be a stepping stone into Bollywood and it is taken for granted that this is what the winners will be pursuing. However if we look at the percentage of winners who have opted to pursue acting or modelling as a career, it will hardly be less than 10%. So what happens to the remaining? Are they not successful or are they lost in oblivion?
While increasing the legal age of marriage for women to 21 appears to be a great move, let's look into the practical issues more closely.
While increasing the legal age of marriage for women to 21 appears to be a great move, let’s look into the practical issues more closely.
The Union Cabinet has cleared a proposal to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21, and will be introducing a Bill seeking the Amendment soon.
On the face of it, it seems like a great move, but if you look at the ground reality, is it really such a good idea to raise the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21?
If you're thinking of using menstrual cups but are unsure what to do, here are a few of the most common questions, answered. Read on to understand!
If you’re thinking of using menstrual cups but are unsure what to do, here are a few of the most common questions, answered. Read on to understand!
Each time you use those pads and tampon and get rashes and itchiness, the thought of opting for an alternative comes to your mind, but you forget about it as soon as your periods are over. But what if I tell you that there is an eco-friendly way to get rid of these problems?
Most of you have must already heard of menstrual cups and how they have revolutionised the feminine care aisle. However, it is your apprehensions which are keeping you away from them.
Though they were more convenient than cloth, sanitary napkins are problematic, an environmental hazard. And then I discovered the menstrual cup.
Though they were more convenient than cloth, sanitary napkins are problematic, an environmental hazard. And then I discovered the menstrual cup.
My mornings begin with a cup of strong tea. It gives me the kick to start each day afresh. And then the rush begins as in case of any other homemaker who manages her schedules as per her husband and children’s.
Apart from those five days every month, I hardly feel any need for restraint. I am this jubilant, active person with a reasonably good health. But periods have been my biggest health issue. Starting from the regular cramps, weakness and aches, what I fretted the most about were the pads.