Menstrual Cups – The Future Of Period Safety And Hygiene

Using Menstrual Cups can be a little tricky so here is a full guide to using menstrual cups and their benefits.
Menstrual cups are reusable, flexible, funnel-shaped cups made of medical-grade latex rubber or silicone that can be inserted into the vagina for collecting menstrual fluid. They have been around since the 1930s but were not used widely because of doubts over inserting them correctly and the early rubber models.
Today they have become popular mainly due to the fact that they are absolutely leak-free. Wow, Sirona, Pee safe and Rustic art are some of the Indian brands that make menstrual cups that mostly come in two sizes- small and large.
These cups come with a cloth storage bag and the price range is between Rs. 500 – Rs. 2000. It is recommended that teens and women below 30 years should use the smaller one and above 30 years the bigger sized cup. The size is also recommended for women who have given birth and women who have moderate to heavy menstrual flow.
There are many benefits of using a menstrual cup vis-à-vis a tampon or a sanitary napkin:
Watch this video from Kya Tum Jaanti Ho series with Pooja Priyamvada for more information on menstrual cups.
To know if the cup is the right size for you, you probably will have to wear it for a couple of periods. If there is any leakage, it means that either the cup has not been inserted properly or the size of the cup is smaller for your menstrual flow. In that case, either empty the cup every 4-6 hours or switch to the bigger size cup. A cup normally can carry 10-38 ml of blood. If the cup is worn correctly, it does not feel like one is wearing a cup.
However, menstrual cups should be avoided by women who are allergic to latex or silicon. Or those who have recently undergone any gynaecological surgery.
