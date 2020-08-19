During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Ways To Safe Sex: Importance Of Contraceptives

Posted: August 19, 2020
Contraceptives play a big role in empowering women and helping them make better plans to control their lives, sexuality and family planning. Here is a guide to understanding contraceptives better.

Contraception is the process of preventing pregnancy or controlling birth. The use of contraception in India started in 1952 with the widespread announcement of family planning programmes to control the population. 

Contraceptives play a big role in empowering women and helping them make better plans to control their lives, sexuality and family planning. The type of contraceptive used by a woman would differ according to her situation. 

For example, a newly married woman’s method of contraception would differ from the method a married woman would adopt who wants to keep a certain gap between her two children. A nation-wide survey reveals that the use of contraceptives is directly related to the socio-economic status as well as the education of either the husband or the wife.

Some of the best contraception options that can be adopted in India are:

Barrier Method

This is the non-hormonal approach in which the natural path of the sperm is blocked which prevents the fertilisation of the egg. There are different forms of barrier method that are used by both males and females. 

Use of condoms in both male and female variants, spermicidal creams and foams, cervical caps and shields out of which condoms used by males is the most widely used. This method is the most convenient method to prevent unwanted pregnancy and should be used only during or after sexual intercourse

Hormonal Method

This method prevents unwanted pregnancy by using female sex hormones to arrest ovulation in females. When a female is pregnant, she does not ovulate. The hormonal method mimics this environment that is similar to pregnancy, arrests ovulation and prevents pregnancy. 

  • Pills are the most common method of hormonal contraception based on hormones like oestrogen and progesterone which can be taken independently or in combination on a cyclical basis. Mala D is one such popular pill.
  • Emergency pills like Unwanted-72 or I-pill are taken within 72 hours of sexual intercourse to prevent unwanted pregnancy. It contains a high dose of a single hormone. They lose their efficacy if taken regularly every month.
  • Vaginal rings that are soft and flexible also release hormones like oestrogen or progesterone when inserted into the vagina. They do not need professional help for implantation, rather you can insert these yourself.
  • Contraceptive injections that are administered intramuscularly is also another hormonal method of preventing unwanted pregnancy. They last for more than five months and stop menstrual bleeding and ovulation for the said period. 
  • Hormonal patches and implants are used in developed countries and are still not introduced in India

Intrauterine Method (IUD)

 It is one of the most effective methods of contraception as they are effective for long-term and are non-hormonal. An IUD is placed inside a woman’s womb which disturbs sperm mobility, damages it and prevents fertilisation of the egg. They are cost-efficient and can be safely implanted even when a woman is breast-feeding. IUDs do not disturb regular periods and help in controlling heavy bleeding during menstruation. Copper-T is an IUD that can be used during an emergency and can be implanted within 5 days of sexual intercourse. 

